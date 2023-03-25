CHAMBERSBURG – Nothing could stop Carlisle’s Darian Crim in the 400-meter dash at Saturday’s Tim Cook Memorial Invitational, not even Crim himself.

The Thundering Herd junior had charged down the home stretch at Chambersburg Area High School, gaining an edge on Shamokin’s Benny Delbaugh as the two sprinters surged toward a photo finish. Crim won the race, 52.00 seconds to Delbaugh’s 52.03, but lost his footing at the finish line when he couldn’t halt his own momentum after a momentous season-opening win.

Crim and Shippensburg’s Spencer Edey (triple jump) won events Saturday in a cold and damp invitational season opener. Carlisle’s Kevin Shank (boys 1,600), Ana Bondy (girls 1,600), East Pennsboro’s Carly Lewis-McKay (100 hurdles) and Amya Sopp (discus), Shippensburg’s Jill Sydnor (girls 400), Edey (long jump) and the Cedar Cliff’s boys 4x100-meter relay team also picked up silver medals.

“The last 50 meters,” Crim said, “I was just fighting for my life.”

Crim credited his tenacious finish to a fast start that put him in a better position heading into the final half of the race.

“I planned that this morning,” he said. I just wanted to kill myself in the first 200 and try to survive. I’ve never done that before. I always just ran the same pace the whole way through.”

Running in the inside lane, Crim could see the whole field of competitors in front of him at the race’s start. One by one, they slid into behind him, starting about halfway through the race, until Delbaugh was the only one in his line of vision with about 100 meters to go.

“I was behind,” Crim said. “I didn’t think I’d make it. He started slowing down, and I started gaining, inch by inch, getting closer and closer. I still didn’t think I was going to win 5 meters away, but I was pushing.”

Crim also placed 24th in the high jump, clearing the opening height of 5 feet, even. He said his 400 race set a strong foundation for the rest of the season.

“I still don’t think I know exactly how to run it,” he said, “but I think this is a good starting point.”

Herd distance digs in

Crim’s gold medal led the way, but Carlisle’s distance runners earned a haul of hardware in Chambersburg, including a pair of second-place finishes in the mile for Shank and Bondy, who won a head-to-head battle for second place with fellow freshman Madelyn Koons of Chambersburg during a tense final lap.

“We had raced against each other since last year,” Bondy said. “I just kind of had the urge. I was like, ‘I need to beat her.’ That sounds mean, but I got a rush of adrenaline.”

With Chambersburg’s Camryn Kiser pulling ahead for the win at 5 minutes, 24.93 seconds, Koons pulled ahead of Bondy in the race for second place with about 300 meters left. Bondy had lost her right shoe in the early stages of the race, tapped into her adrenaline to kick past Koons in the final 100 meters and take second place at 5:35.84. She also took sixth place in the 800 at 2:37.16.

“It pushes you to be way better,” Bondy said of the competition, “especially when they’re a little bit faster than you, because you can still hold on to them. They challenge you. That’s what I really like about track. Everyone is here for friendly competition. They just want to help push each other to go faster.”

The competition helped Shank overcome a slower start than he wanted to secure second place in the boys mile race. Shank had pulled ahead with about a lap to go, but the lead he built couldn’t hold off Red Lion’s Daniel Naylor, who pulled ahead in the home stretch for the win in 4:33.58.

“It seems like every single person ever just has a faster (final) 100 than me,” said Shank, who clocked in at 4:34.94. “So for me, being more of a distance runner, I have to beat them early on so they can’t catch me in the last 100. I didn’t quite do that, and he beat me in the end by about a second.”

Diehl rounded out the trio of Carlisle’s silver medals, taking second place in the 800 at 2:04.97, just behind Mifflin County’s Carter Smith (2:04.13). The Carlisle girls’ 4x800-meter relay team finished third at 10:47.73.

Sprinting showdowns

The first race for Sydnor’s season pitted the Shippensburg senior and defending state Class 3A 400-meter champion against Spring Grove’s Laila Campbell, who struck state gold in the 100 and 200. Sydnor couldn’t close the gap after Campbell’s quick start to the Tim Cook 400, taking second place at 60.52 seconds behind the Rocket junior’s time of 58.86.

“I was excited for my first race back and running against another really good PA athlete,” Sydnor said. “It’s tough competition, and I really like it.”

East Pennsboro’s Lewis-McKay opened her second track and field season with a win in the first heat of the 100 hurdles and a second-place finish to district champion and state medalist Maddy Brooks of Bishop McDevitt in the finals.

“This year, I have more experience,” the Panthers’ senior said. “I also ran indoors, so I had some extra conditioning, extra training, stuff like that.”

Lewis clocked in at 17.22 after Brooks pulled away from the field for a finish at 16.18. Lewis McKay also finished 10th overall in the 300 hurdles (54.02) and helped the East Pennsboro 4x100-meter relay team finish fifth (53.33).

Cedar Cliff’s boys 4x100 team authored the area’s top relay finish, as Kahvon Williamson, Eik Schriver, Preston Dent and Evan Schriver took second place (44.84) in a tight race with host Chambersburg (44.74). The Colts’ contingent also finished third in the 4x400-meter relay in both the boys (3:40.35) and girls (4:30.97) races.

Field notes

Edey, who won the Mid-Penn and District 3 triple jump titles, opened his senior season with a winning mark of 44 feet, 3.5 inches, almost a foot beyond the best mark for Milton Hershey’s Mark Bridgeford (42-5), who finished second. Edey also took second place in the long jump (21-3.25), just an inch behind Williamsport’s Yazhir Slaughter (21-4.25).

Sopp hit a discus mark of 96-5 to finish second to Williamsport’s Luseane Ma’afu (97-4). She also finished 13th in the shot put (28-4).

