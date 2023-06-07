SHIPPENSBURG — The irony wasn’t lost on Noah Affolder when he absorbed the heat of the sun and the height of the moment on the infield at Seth Grove Stadium in the middle of Day 2 of the 2023 PIAA Track and Field Championships and accepted his plaque. The 2017 Carlisle grad – one of the most decorated distance runners in Thundering Herd history – had received medals and trophies and ribbons throughout his record-setting running career.

Just never at Pennsylvania’s state outdoor meet.

But there he stood, on the Seth Grove Stadium infield under an aggressive midday sun and received his plaque alongside the other members of the Pennsylvania Track and Field Hall of Fame. He lined up with Knoch grad and throwing standout Jordan Geist, Cheltenham’s three-time state champion sprinter Chanel Brisett, South Williamsport’s Katie Jones who pole vaulted to state gold twice both indoors and outdoors, among others.

Affolder’s brief but brilliant running career at Carlisle earned consideration from the hall of fame’s 30-member selection committee, which winnows nominations down to six to 12 athletes, one coach, one contributor and one distinguished alum each year.

With his father enrolled at the Army War College, Affolder transferred to Carlisle for his senior year in 2016 from Carthage High School in New York, along with his brother, Sam, then a sophomore. He went undefeated in the state’s cross country season, winning a PIAA Class 3A title and a Foot Locker Regional title on his way to a sixth-place finish in the national race. His senior indoor track and field season included a meet-record run in the mile at the Millrose Games, a 1,600-meter segment in the Thundering Herd’s national record-setting distance medley relay at the state indoor championships and a second-place finish in the 2-mile run at the New Balance Nationals. An injury wiped out his only outdoor track season in Pennsylvania.

But as he received his hall of fame plaque and reflected on his Carlisle career, Affolder’s mind raced back to the moments he shared with his Thundering Herd teammates.

“My best memories are probably just winning with them,” he said. “Honestly, some of the wins kind of blend together, but any time we had a team win or a team second place where some of the other guys ran really well, that was something.”

Affolder continued his standout running career at Syracuse and later Oregon. The current stop on what’s been a life of frequent moves has landed him in Portland, Oregon. He has a girlfriend and a 2-year-old border collie. With his plaque in hand and a few months left in his schooling to become a pilot, he talked about his running career in past tense with the hall of fame presentation serving as a punctuation mark of sorts.

“This will probably be the last time I’m awarded something in track and field,” he said, “because I’m not involved in track and field any more. It’s kind of like wrapping up the final chapter, maybe.”

Affolder has flirted with the idea of coaching. The thrill of competition still drives him, a need he satisfies by riding with a semi-pro bicycle racing team in Portland.

“It kind of keeps my competitive spirit alive,” he said, “and keeps me in shape a bit, but by no means am I trying to make that what my running career was.”

The route to Seth Grove Stadium became a race in itself. Affolder flew from Seattle to Newark, New Jersey, the day before the ceremony. Stuck on the taxiway, he missed his connecting flight to Harrisburg. Too young to rent a car, he rode in with his grandparents, who drove to New Jersey from Carlisle. The trip took 21 hours, but Affolder won the race and made it to Shippensburg in time for Ed Boardman – his former cross country and track coach at Carlisle – to present him with his plaque and an honor that he wanted to share with his former teammates.

“I’m the only one from our team up here today getting the award,” he said, “but there are so many people behind me who are the reason I’m standing up here. Their names should be on the bottom of this plaque.”

Close Sam Affolder competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AAA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Camp Hill’s girl’s cross country team takes off from the starting line during District 3 Cross Country Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. From left to right, Laura Sakol, Anne Johnson, Caitlyn Harper, Samantha Smeal, Emma Raich, and Kaitlyn Vorkapich. Kaitlyn Vorkapich competes in the PIAA District III 2016 A Championships on Satursday morning at Big Spring High School. Samantha Smeal competes in the PIAA District III 2016 A Championships on Satursday morning at Big Spring High School. Camp Hill’s Emma Raich competes in the PIAA District III 1A Championships. Camp Hill's Ian Gabig competes in the PIAA District III 2016 A Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Camp Hill’s Dan Shank competes in the PIAA District III 1A Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Camp Hill's Matt Little competes in the PIAA District III 2016 A Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. East Pennsboro's Samantha Grubb, center, competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. East Pennsboro's Olivia Krise competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Northern’s Marlee Starliper competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. East Pennsboro's Jesse Margraf competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Northern's Katie Anthony competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Big Spring's Gabrielle Reifsnyder competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Northern's Ashllyn Stonge competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Big Spring's Fawn Bennett, right, competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Big Spring’s Alexa Walter, front, competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. East Pennsboro's Sophia Signor, center, competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Trinity’s Matt Geisler, right, competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Trinity’s Clare Dailey competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Trinity’s Will Bucher competes in the PIAA District III 2A Championships on Saturday morning. Boiling Spring's Jack Talhelm, front, competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Big Spring's Connor Greene competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Trinity's Ian McKinney competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Red Land's Julie Lersch competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AAA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Red Land's Elena Spadaccino competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AAA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Carilsle's Savannah Hossfeld competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AAA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Carlisle’s Gracen Cabral competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AAA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Carlisle's Noah Affolder, front, and his brother, Sam Affolder, lead the pack at the beginning of a race in the PIAA District III 2016 AAA Championships at Big Spring High School. Carlisle's Noah Affolder heads down the home stretch in the PIAA District III 2016 AAA Championships at Big Spring High School. Gallery: District 3 Cross Country Championships Sam Affolder competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AAA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Camp Hill’s girl’s cross country team takes off from the starting line during District 3 Cross Country Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. From left to right, Laura Sakol, Anne Johnson, Caitlyn Harper, Samantha Smeal, Emma Raich, and Kaitlyn Vorkapich. Kaitlyn Vorkapich competes in the PIAA District III 2016 A Championships on Satursday morning at Big Spring High School. Samantha Smeal competes in the PIAA District III 2016 A Championships on Satursday morning at Big Spring High School. Camp Hill’s Emma Raich competes in the PIAA District III 1A Championships. Camp Hill's Ian Gabig competes in the PIAA District III 2016 A Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Camp Hill’s Dan Shank competes in the PIAA District III 1A Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Camp Hill's Matt Little competes in the PIAA District III 2016 A Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. East Pennsboro's Samantha Grubb, center, competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. East Pennsboro's Olivia Krise competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Northern’s Marlee Starliper competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. East Pennsboro's Jesse Margraf competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Northern's Katie Anthony competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Big Spring's Gabrielle Reifsnyder competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Northern's Ashllyn Stonge competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Big Spring's Fawn Bennett, right, competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Big Spring’s Alexa Walter, front, competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. East Pennsboro's Sophia Signor, center, competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Trinity’s Matt Geisler, right, competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Trinity’s Clare Dailey competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Trinity’s Will Bucher competes in the PIAA District III 2A Championships on Saturday morning. Boiling Spring's Jack Talhelm, front, competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Big Spring's Connor Greene competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Trinity's Ian McKinney competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Red Land's Julie Lersch competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AAA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Red Land's Elena Spadaccino competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AAA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Carilsle's Savannah Hossfeld competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AAA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Carlisle’s Gracen Cabral competes in the PIAA District III 2016 AAA Championships on Saturday morning at Big Spring High School. Carlisle's Noah Affolder, front, and his brother, Sam Affolder, lead the pack at the beginning of a race in the PIAA District III 2016 AAA Championships at Big Spring High School. Carlisle's Noah Affolder heads down the home stretch in the PIAA District III 2016 AAA Championships at Big Spring High School.