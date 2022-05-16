Boys Track and Field: Here are the local athletes who qualified for the District 3 Championships

The District 3 Track and Field Championships are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University. On Sunday, District 3 released its initial performance list of athletes who qualified.
Following is a list of qualifying boys from The Sentinel’s coverage area.
* indicates a top seed.
CLASS 3A (full list)
Individual
Josh Angelo, East Pennsboro (shot put, discus)
Dakota Arana, Shippensburg (high jump*)
Joseph Butler, Cumberland Valley (800-meter run)
Dakota Campbell, East Pennsboro (javelin)
Ridge Crispino, Cumbrland Valley (discus)
Samuel de la Riva, Cumberland Valley (800-meter run)
Andrew Diehl, Carlisle (800-meter run)
Ethan Dorrell, Cedar Cliff (javelin)
Spencer Edey, Shippensburg (long jump, triple jump, high jump)
Alexander Evitts, Big Spring (400-meter dash)
Steevenson Florestal, Shippsneburg (110-meter hurdles)
Nathan Frederick, Cumberland Valley (400-meter dash)
Carter Funk, Shippensburg (javelin)
Jackson Funson, Shippensburg (discus)
Zach French, Northern (long jump)
Jeremiah Hargrove, Carlisle (javelin, triple jump)
Griffin Huffman, Cumberland Valley (discus)
Zabariah Kalb, East Pennsboro (javelin)
Trae Kater, Shippensburg (long jump*, high jump)
Connor Landreth, Shippensburg (high jump)
Caleb Masare, Big Spring (300-meter hurdles)
Jontae Morris, Cedar Cliff (100-meter dash)
Spencer Nolan, Mechanicsburg (1:59.90)
Luke Noss, Cumberland Valley (200-meter run; 400-meter run*)
Ptrick Reed, Shippensburg (shot put)
Jack Reilly, Cumberland Valley (pole vault)
Matt Reinard, Cumberland Valley (110-meter hurdles; 300-meter hurdles)
Trevor Richwine, Big Spring (400-meter dash; 800-meter run)
Joe Ryan, Northern (pole vault)
Logan Schmidt, Big Spring (300-meter hurdles)
Kevin Shank, Carlisle (1,600-meter run; 3,200-meter run)
Wade Shomper, Cumberland Valley (shot put*, discus*)
Brock Shughart, Carlisle (javelin)
Anthony Smith, Shippensburg (shot put, discus)
Breckin Swope, East Pennsboro (pole vault
Seth Tichenor, Cumberland Valley (triple jump)
William Weigner, Cedar Cliff (1,600-meter run)
Gabe Vigliano, Mechanicsburg (javelin)
Khavon Williamson, Cedar Cliff (400-meter dash)
Relay
4x400 – Boiling Springs, Cumberland Valley*
4x800 – Carlisle, Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg.
CLASS 2A (full list)
Individual
Danny Britten, Trinity (110-meter hurdles; high jump)
Luke Britten, Trinity (shot put)
Nicholas Brenkacs, Trinity (200-meter dash, 400-meter dash)
Jake Brundard, Camp Hill (200-meter dash, 400-meter dash)
Isaac Burd, Trinity (1,600-meter run, 3,200-meter run)
Jasper Burd, Trinity (800-meter run, 1,600-meter run, 3,200-meter run)
Ryan Craig, Trinity (shot put, discus)
Ryan Dalton, Trinity (discus)
Gabe Deppen, Trinity (long jump, triple jump, high jump)
Joseph Durle, Trinity (high jump, pole vault)
Joshua Lehman, West Shore Christian (javelin*)
Tyler Rossi, Trinity (shot put, long jump, triple jump, high jump)
Maximilian Schlager Trinity (100-meter dash)
Jackson Stough, West Shore Christian (100-meter dash, 200-meter dash)
John Wargins (110-meter hurdles)
Trey Weiand, Trinity (100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash)
Relay
4x100 – Trinity
4x400 – Camp Hill, Trinity
4x800 – Trinity
