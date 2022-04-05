Boys Track and Field: Carlisle boys speed to win over Mifflin County

The Carlisle boys had already clinched a track and field dual-meet victory over visiting Mifflin County Tuesday, but with a light rain beginning to fall and a slight lead heading into the final leg of the 4x400-meter relay, senior Jacob Owen wanted to add an appropriate punctuation.

Owen allowed the Huskies’ Chris Royer to pass him on the back stretch but surged ahead with about 120 meters to go and held on for the win at 3 minutes, 42.8 seconds. The relay capped a 90-60 win for the Carlisle boys, who improved to 2-0 in dual meets this season. The Carlisle girls also remained unbeaten, defeating the Huskies 116-33.

“”I had no idea where he was,” Owens said of the final 40 meters with Royer at his heels. “You could just hear all the cheering, so you know you’ve got to put everything into it because your whole team has put everything into it, and you don’t want to let them down.”

Owen, a senior who ran cross country in the fall, also won the 400-meter dash in 54.2 seconds Tuesday, finished third in the first heat of the 100-meter dash (11.8) and third overall in the 200 (24.4).

“I was a little bit tired (in the relay) because I’ve done a lot of events today,” Owen said, “but it was good. I felt strong and fluid.”

Overall, the Carlisle boys won eight of the 11 events on the track, including all three relays. Terrence Reed picked up the only field event win with a mark of 39 feet, 5 inches in the triple jump, but the Thundering Herd picked up 15 of the 21 possible points for second- and third-place finishes in the field.

“Our sprinters are starting to come around,” Carlisle head coach Ed Boardman said. “That’s the big thing. Our distance guys, too. We’re young.”

The Herd’s distance corps, which opened with a win in the 4x800 relay (8:36.0), swept the 1,600-meter run with Kevin Shank earning the win at 4:45.4, followed by Ray Bondy (4:45.5) and Andrew Diehl (4:49.8). In the 800, Shank and Diehl placed first (2:06.2) and third (2:07.7), and Bondy, the group’s lone senior, won the 3,200-meter run (10:10.0).

“It’s not a time that’s going to get me into any big meets or anything like that,” Bondy said, “but for my fourth event after having run really hard in the other events, I’m pleased with that. I had a good day and raced well, and that’s going to help me get ready for later in the season.”

Sechler’s strong outing

Mifflin County’s Josiah Sechler, the state’s top javelin thrower through the first week of the season, according to MileSplit, continued his season’s strong start for the Huskies (0-2), winning the javelin (167-9), the 100-meter dash (11.5) and the long jump (20-9.5).

“It was kind of intimidating, knowing that he’s No. 1 in the state right now,” Carlisle thrower Brock Shughart said of finishing second (165-2) to Sechler. “I saw him throw the 181(-foot mark) at the Tim Cook Invitational, but you can’t do anything. You can’t get scared.”

Carlisle’s Jeremiah Hargrove also authored a well-rounded performance, finishing third to Sechler and Shughart in the javelin (161-7), winning the second 100-meter dash heat in 11.8 seconds to finish third overall, running the third leg of Carlisle’s winning 4x100-meter relay (45.3) and hitting the top triple jump mark of the day (40-5) but was disqualified for a uniform violation.

“He’s a special kid,” Boardman said of Hargrove’s versatility. “It’s a very unusual set of events. Each of them individually is a lot.”

Herd girls remain unbeaten

A quartet of girls won multiple individual events for Carlisle. Rhyan Mitchell won the 100 (12.5) and the triple jump (37-3). Vanessa Alder took the 800 (2:18.2) and 1,600 (5:04.1). Eva Leatherman won the 100 hurdles (17.9) and 300 hurdles (50.3), and Ally Richwine finished first in the long jump (16-5) and high jump (5-2). The Thundering Herd won 17 of the 18 events. Tai Ematat gave the Huskies (0-2) their lone victory, clearing 7-0 to win the pole vault.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

