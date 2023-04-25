As soon as the shot put landed with a thud and kicked up sand Tuesday at Cumberland Valley, the cheers erupted around Eagle sophomore Aubrey Orsinger. When the official read the official measurement – 35 feet, 0 inches – Orsinger’s teammates and her opponents from visiting Carlisle let out another round of applause. Cumberland Valley’s Kyra Love, who won the event with a throw of 37-6.25, gave Orsinger a hug.

With her second shot put throw of the day, Orsinger had set the Cumberland Valley sophomore record, beating the previous mark of 34-9.5 set in 2012 by Charis Lu. It gave her third place in the dual meet behind Love and a personal-best throw of 36-0 from the Thundering Herd’s Emily Sheffe. Orsinger, Love and the Eagle girls defeated Carlisle 104-46. The CV boys completed the sweep with a 101-49 decision in a dual meet that featured some season-best performances for both sides under cool but sunny conditions.

“I was honestly shocked,” Orsinger said of hitting 35 feet. “I didn’t think it would happen.”

Orsinger started throwing in eighth grade. She set the 35-foot mark as a target for her sophomore season and said she hit it by focusing on the back of the circle and the punch at the end of her throw. And by getting angry after feeling disappointed by her performance in the javelin.

“It was a really, really bad day,” she said, “and that made me throw better here because I wanted to redeem myself.”

Love watched Orsinger’s class-record throw and saw Sheffe hit 36-0 moments later to another round of cheers from the crowd.

“It pushed me a little more,” Love said. “(Sheffe) was right there, and I knew I would need to compete a little bit, and I feel like I do well under that pressure. I could feel the adrenaline start kicking in.”

Love’s top mark was the only first-place finish for the Eagles (4-1) in the throws. Carlisle’s Kelsey Trumble hit 110-4 to win the javelin, and senior Sarah Waleski topped Love’s discus mark of 95-6 with a winning throw of 96-11.

“We’re getting closer and closer,” Sheffe said of the Herd throwers. “We really cheer each other on, and we’re having a lot of success.”

So leads jumpers

Like Orsinger, Cumberland Valley’s Alicia So set out for the season with 35 feet in mind, aiming for the mark in the triple jump. She inched closer to the mark Tuesday, hitting a personal-best mark of 34-0.5 for her second individual win of the day. So also won the long jump (15-11) and ran the third leg of the Eagles’ winning 4x100 relay (50.10).

“I think it was warming up with everything,” So said. “I did the 4x100, the 100 and all that. I think I was just warmed up and prepared.”

So hit her winning mark on her second attempt. After that, she changed boards and fouled on her remaining attempts. But her winning mark was still more than 2 feet better than the second-place mark of 31-9 set by teammate Cara Morrison.

“It felt really good,” So said of her jump. “I was running through, and I had a good start, and I was like, ‘This feels like a good jump.’”

On the track

So’s 4x100 teammate, Riley Ebersole, also picked up a pair of individual wins in the 400-meter dash (59.18 seconds) and 200-meter dash (26.41) and anchored the winning 4x400 relay (3:27.86).

“I feel like I still have a lot more to give this season,” she said. “I’m not exactly where I would like to be, but I think with these meets, it’s just keep pushing through and keep practicing, and then in the final weeks, it’s going to really show that I’ve been working hard.”

Alina Yates also gave the Eagles double wins, taking the 100 hurdles in 17.30 and winning the pole vault at 7-7. On the boys side, Cumberland Valley got double wins from Griffin Huffman (shot put, 46-6; discus, 152-2) and Joseph Butler (1,600, 4:31.25; 800, 2:04.45), who battled with Carlisle’s distance specialists throughout the afternoon.

“The boys always love to have another team that’s strong in the events to compete with,” said CV coach Derek Hockenbery. “It gave us a chance to have some good marks, and that’s the product of having two teams that have strong individuals in their events.”

Young Herd

Of Carlisle’s 10 event winners across the boys and girls meets, only four were seniors, as a slew of underclassmen picked up points for the Herd. About 75% of first-year head coach D.J. Rodkey’s roster has fewer than two years of experience.

The include Ana Bondy and Maeve Evans, who flipped one-two finishes in the girls 1,600 and 3,200 and helped the Herd girls (2-3) win the 4x800-meter relay.

“We have a lot of freshmen who have really improved,” Rodkey said, “so we’ve got a lot of potential.”

