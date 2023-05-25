Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Pennsylvania high school track and field season culminates with the PIAA Championships scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University.

Two-dozen local athletes are set to compete in their individual events while nine relay teams take to the track to hunt down hardware.

Before the events get underway at 9 a.m. Friday, here are some of the local storylines to follow.

RAISING THE BAR

It finally clicked for Breckin Swope toward the end of the regular season. The East Pennsboro junior and a state seventh-place medalist had looked to find his stride in an event disrupted throughout the spring due to weather and inconsistencies on the runway.

But after clearing 16 feet in the pole vault in the final dual meet of the season and winning gold at the Mid-Penn and District 3 Championships, Swope has high hopes for high vaults heading into Friday afternoon’s Class 3A pole vault championship.

Swope’s District 3 winning clearance of 15-9 was the top qualifying performance for the state meet. Lower Dauphin’s Drake Risser also qualified at the same height, settling for district silver based on attempts.

The Class 3A field also includes Northern’s Joe Ryan, who overcame his own inconsistencies and adversities to clear a personal-best height of 14-9 at districts.

Trinity’s Adeline Woodward also qualified for the state meet in championship style, clearing 12-0 to win the District 3 Class 2A title. She and Bermudian Springs’ Lilyana Carlson, who cleared 12-0 and finished second, could also challenge each other atop the Class 2A girls field set to compete at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The pole vaulters aren’t the only ones looking to raise the bar. Boiling Springs’ Ben Kimmel has hit consistent personal records in the high jump, including the jump of 6-4 he authored to finish fourth in the District 3 Class 3A championships. Mechanicsburg’s Ben Reichenbach also qualified for the state’s Class 3A high jump set to compete Saturday at 9 .m.

TEAMMATES TACKLE THE FIELD

Three sets of teammates are to compete together in field events. Two of Cumberland Valley’s district medal-winning triumvirate – Ridge Crispino and Griffin Huffman – are to take aim in Saturday afternoon’s Class 3A discus throw. Preceding the boys discus throw is the Class 3A girls competition that includes Mechanicsburg teammates Maria Clark and Lext Brady. Clark earned an eighth-place medal last year.

In the jumps, Shippensburg’s senior duo of Trae Kater and Spencer Edey look to cap their decorated careers with more hardware. Kater finished seventh last year while Edey jumped to the medal stand with an eighth-place finish in 2021.

LEAVING THEIR MARKS

Cumberland Valley’s Kyra Love and Cedar Cliff’s Ethan Dorrell also aim to put an appropriate punctuation on their scholastic throwing careers. Love, a Shippensburg commit, aims to build on last year’s 13th place finish in the Class 3A girls shot put scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday. Love finished sixth at the state indoor championships and third in both the Mid-Penn and district championships.

Dorrell, set to continue his career at Hillsdale College, missed the cut for states in the Class 3A javelin as a junior but has hit his stride in the postseason, winning a Mid-Penn title with a personal-best throw of 172-3 and following it up with a state-qualifying fifth-place finish in districts.

FAST 400s

The 400-meter dash is the event with the most local flavor with four qualifiers: Carlisle’s Darian Crim and Cumberland Valley’s Nate Frederick in the Class 3A boys field and Shippensburg’s Jill Sydnor and Cumberland Valley’s Riley Ebersole among the Class 3A girls.

Crim had a breakout season in the event, breaking the Carlisle record with third-place finishes at the Mid-Penn and District 3 championships. He’ll test his speed against the top seed, Bensalem’s Zyan Greene, in Friday’s preliminary heat. Meanwhile, Frederick returns to the event looking to improve on his 18th-place finish as a junior.

Sydnor, a University of Iowa commit, is the defending Class 3A champion. The top challenge to her title is Cedar Crest freshman phenom Kaddel Howard, who surged to District 3 gold in a head-to-head race with Sydnor at districts. Ebersole is also among the top contenders, seeded seventh after earning a fourth-place medal last year.

REVVING UP THE RELAYS

Ebersole is part of a quartet that was denied a state 4x400-meter relay title due to a disqualification in the finals. The Eagles are seeded sixth in the Class 3A girls 4x400 and 13th in the Class 3A 4x100.

Meanwhile, the Cumberland Valley boys look to continue their roll after posting season-best 4x800-meter relay times in gold-medal runs during the Mid-Penn and District 3 championships. The Eagles have the No. 3 overall seed behind Lewisburg and Penncrest in a field that also includes Carlisle (seeded eighth) and Mechanicsburg (11th). Cumberland Valley also has the No. 12 seed in a Class 3A boys 4x400-meter relay.

In Class 2A, the Trinity girls look to build on their District 3 championship runs in the 4x400 and 4X800 with Lila Shore, a member of both, also set to run in the 1,600-meter run Friday morning.

Cumberland Valley’s relay teams also have a pair of contenders in the open 800-meter run with Joseph Butler seeded 16th among the Class 3A boys and Ashley Pines seeded 10th in a Class 3A girls field that also includes Northern’s Anna Lehman (seeded 18th).

