Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The PIAA Track and Field Championships are scheduled for Friday and Saturday in and around Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.

As the meet approaches, here’s a breakdown of each Sentinel-area qualifier in the girls events, including, including seed times, marks or heights and notes.

The meet is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday.

For coverage throughout the meet, follow sports editor Tim Gross on Twitter.

SPRINTS/HURDLES

400-meter dash – Jill Sydnor, Shippensburg (Class 3A, 2nd, 55.06); Riley Ebersole, Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 7th, 57.10); Quincey Robertson, Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 15th, 57.83); Frances Maury, Trinity (Class 2A, 14th, 59.84).

300-meter hurdles – Kate Chaplin, Camp Hill (Class 2A, 21st, 49.16)

Notes: Sydnor and Ebersole are scheduled to run against each other in the third heat of the Class 3A preliminaries … Sydnor, the defending Class 3A champion, has turned up the speed in the postseason, running her best time of the season up to that point to win the Mid-Penn title. She topped it at districts, breaking her own school record and coming in under the meet record time in a second-place finish to Kaddel Howard of Cedar Crest … Howard and Sydnor’s times were the top two times among qualifying performances in the Class 3A 400. The next three belonged to District 1 sprinters … Ebersole reached last year’s finals and finished fourth … Robertson’s performance at districts produced a personal-best time for the sophomore … Maury finished 10th overall in Class 2A last year … Chaplin ran a personal-best time in her state-qualifying second-place finish.

MID-DISTANCE/DISTANCE

800-meter run – Ashley Pines, Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 10th, 2:13.46); Anna Lehman, Northern (Class 3A, 18th, 2:16.77).

1,600-meter run – Lila Shore, Trinity (Class 2A, 19th, 5:28.42)

Notes: Pines rode a personal-record time to District 3 Class 3A gold in the 800. Lehman finished fourth in District 3 after kicking past Pines to a Mid-Penn title … The top five qualifying performances in the Class 3A 800 – and eight of the top nine – happened in District 1 … Shore could make a run at the Trinity school record. She ran her best time of the season – 5:17.01 – at the Mid-Penn Championships.

RELAYS

4x100-meter relay – Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 13th; 48.94).

4x400-meter relay – Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 6th, 3:55.64); Trinity (Class 2A, 8th, 4:09.22)

4x800-meter relay – Carlisle (Class 3A, 15th, 9:33.46); Trinity (Class 2A, 9th, 9:52.24)

Notes: Cumberland Valley advanced to last year’s Class 3A 4x100 finals and finished third overall at 49.32. Last year’s champion, Cheltenham, is in the Eagles’ preliminary heat … The Eagles also advanced to the finals of the Class 3A 4x400 but were disqualified … Cumberland Valley’s time from the District 3 Championships was a season-best time for the Eagle quartet … The Shamrocks won their second straight District 3 Class 2A title. They medaled with a fifth-place finish at last year’s state meet … Two freshmen (Maeve Evans, Ana Bondy), a sophomore (Inga Parfeni) and a junior (Emily Leatherman) comprise the Carlisle 4x800 quartet. Their fifth-place run in districts produced a season-best time by more than 12 seconds. They have the fastest qualifying time among teams running in the first of two sections Saturday … The Shamrocks’ 4x800 relay finished seventh in Class 2A last year.

THROWS

Shot put – Kyra Love, Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 8th, 38-9)

Discus – Maria Clark, Mechanicsburg (Class 3A, 4th, 131-7); Lexy Brady, Mechanicsburg (Class 3A, 9th, 123-3)

Notes: Love finished 13th in Class 3A at last year’s state meet and finished sixth at the state indoor meet … Love’s throw that secured bronze at the District 3 meet was a personal record … District 3 throwers have three of the top four seeds in Class 3A and six of the top nine. The other three top-nine seeds belong to District 7 … Clark, who medaled with an eighth-place finish in last year’s state meet, has cleared the 130-foot mark at both Mid-Penn Championships and the District 3 meet … Brady’s sixth-place, and state-qualifying, throw at districts was a personal record.

JUMPS/VAULTS

Pole vault – Adeline Woodward, Trinity (Class 2A, 1ST, 12-0)

Notes: Woodward finished sixth at last year’s state meet … After missing the medal stand, the Trinity junior cleared a season-best height to win a district title and set the District 3 Class 2A meet record. Woodward and Bermudian Springs’ Lilyana Carlson both cleared 12-0 at districts, the top two state-qualifying performances.

Photos: Day 2 of the 2023 District 3 Track and Field Championships Districts T&F 1.JPG Districts T&F 2.JPG Districts T&F 3.JPG Districts T&F 4.JPG Districts T&F 5.JPG Districts T&F 6.JPG Districts T&F 7.JPG Districts T&F 8.JPG Districts T&F 9.JPG Districts T&F 10.JPG Districts T&F 11.JPG Districts T&F 12.JPG Districts T&F 13.JPG Districts T&F 14.JPG Districts T&F 15.JPG Districts T&F 16.JPG Districts T&F 17.JPG Districts T&F 18.JPG Districts T&F 19.JPG Districts T&F 20.JPG Districts T&F 21.JPG Districts T&F 22.JPG