Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The PIAA Track and Field Championships are scheduled for Friday and Saturday in and around Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.

As the meet approaches, here’s a breakdown of each Sentinel-area qualifier in the boys events, including, including seed times, marks or heights and notes.

The meet is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday.

For coverage throughout the meet, follow sports editor Tim Gross on Twitter.

SPRINTS/HURDLES

400-meter dash – Darian Crim, Carlisle (Class 3A, 17th, 49.56); Nate Frederick, Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 22nd, 50.03).

Notes: In a breakout season, Crim broke the Carlisle school record in the 400 in third-place finishes at the Mid-Penn and District 3 championships … Crim is scheduled to run in a preliminary heat against Bensalem’s Zyan Greene, the top seed in Class 3A … Frederick finished 18th in the Class 3A 400 at last year’s state meet … Frederick also ran a season-best time at districts.

MID-DISTANCE/DISTANCE

800-meter run – Joseph Butler, Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 16th, 1:55.99)

Notes: Butler has the fastest seed time among runners competing in the first heat of Saturday’s timed finals in the Class 3A 800. He ran his season-best time (1:54.18) in a second-place finish at the Mid-Penn Championships to Central Dauphin’s TJ Roden.

RELAYS

4x400-meter relay – Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 12th, 3:22.78).

4x800-meter relay – Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 3rd, 7:51.44); Carlisle (Class 3A, 8th, 7:55.36); Mechanicsburg (Class 3A, 11th, 7:56.84).

Notes: The Eagles’ 4x400 team cut more than a second off its seed time to win the district title … Cumberland Valley finished fourth in last year’s Class 3A 4x400 finals … District 1 has the top four Class 3A 4x400 seeds and eight of the top 11 … Cumberland Valley won Mid-Penn and District 3 titles in the 4x800, setting season-best times in each race … Carlisle and Cumberland Valley qualified for the 4x800 in last year’s state meet, finishing 16th and 22nd … Mechanicsburg’s 4x800 qualifying time in a fifth-place finish at districts broke a school record.

THROWS

Discus – Ridge Crispino, Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 5th, 159-1); Griffin Huffman, Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 9th, 157-4).

Javelin – Ethan Dorrell, Cedar Cliff (Class 3A, 9th, 162-9)

Notes: The qualifying marks for both Crispino and Huffman were personal records … Dorrell qualified for states for the first time. He authored a personal-best throw of 172-3 in a gold-medal performance at the Mid-Penn Championships.

JUMPS/VAULTS

Triple jump – Trae Kater, Shippensburg (Class 3A, 17th, 44-4.25); Spencer Edey, Shippensburg (Class 3A, 22nd, 43-8)

High jump – Ben Kimmel, Boiling Springs (Class 3A, 4th, 6-4); Ben Reichenbach, Mechanicsburg (Class 3A, 13th, 6-2)

Pole vault – Breckin Swope, East Pennsboro (Class 3A, 2nd, 15-9); Joe Ryan, Northern (Class 3A, 5th, 14-9)

Notes: Kater took home a seventh-place triple jump medal from last year’s Class 3A meet. Edey finished eighth in 2021 … Chambersburg’s JJ Kelly won last year’s triple jump title and enters with the top seed … Kimmel has consistently raised the bar in the high jump, setting personal bests at the Jack Roddick Invitational, the Stan Morgan Invitational and the District 3 Championships … Reichenbach bounced back from a 15th-place performance at Mid-Penns to take fifth place at districts … Swope vaulted to Mid-Penn and District 3 gold. He finished seventh in the Class 3A pole vault at last year’s state meet … Ryan’s clearance of 14-9 at districts was a personal best, topping his previous best height of 14-2.

Photos: Day 2 of the 2023 District 3 Track and Field Championships Districts T&F 1.JPG Districts T&F 2.JPG Districts T&F 3.JPG Districts T&F 4.JPG Districts T&F 5.JPG Districts T&F 6.JPG Districts T&F 7.JPG Districts T&F 8.JPG Districts T&F 9.JPG Districts T&F 10.JPG Districts T&F 11.JPG Districts T&F 12.JPG Districts T&F 13.JPG Districts T&F 14.JPG Districts T&F 15.JPG Districts T&F 16.JPG Districts T&F 17.JPG Districts T&F 18.JPG Districts T&F 19.JPG Districts T&F 20.JPG Districts T&F 21.JPG Districts T&F 22.JPG