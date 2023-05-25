Notes: In a breakout season, Crim broke the Carlisle school record in the 400 in third-place finishes at the Mid-Penn and District 3 championships … Crim is scheduled to run in a preliminary heat against Bensalem’s Zyan Greene, the top seed in Class 3A … Frederick finished 18th in the Class 3A 400 at last year’s state meet … Frederick also ran a season-best time at districts.
800-meter run – Joseph Butler, Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 16th, 1:55.99)
Notes: Butler has the fastest seed time among runners competing in the first heat of Saturday’s timed finals in the Class 3A 800. He ran his season-best time (1:54.18) in a second-place finish at the Mid-Penn Championships to Central Dauphin’s TJ Roden.
RELAYS
4x400-meter relay – Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 12th, 3:22.78).
Notes: The Eagles’ 4x400 team cut more than a second off its seed time to win the district title … Cumberland Valley finished fourth in last year’s Class 3A 4x400 finals … District 1 has the top four Class 3A 4x400 seeds and eight of the top 11 … Cumberland Valley won Mid-Penn and District 3 titles in the 4x800, setting season-best times in each race … Carlisle and Cumberland Valley qualified for the 4x800 in last year’s state meet, finishing 16th and 22nd … Mechanicsburg’s 4x800 qualifying time in a fifth-place finish at districts broke a school record.
THROWS
Discus – Ridge Crispino, Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 5th, 159-1); Griffin Huffman, Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 9th, 157-4).
Javelin – Ethan Dorrell, Cedar Cliff (Class 3A, 9th, 162-9)
Notes: The qualifying marks for both Crispino and Huffman were personal records … Dorrell qualified for states for the first time. He authored a personal-best throw of 172-3 in a gold-medal performance at the Mid-Penn Championships.
High jump – Ben Kimmel, Boiling Springs (Class 3A, 4th, 6-4); Ben Reichenbach, Mechanicsburg (Class 3A, 13th, 6-2)
Pole vault – Breckin Swope, East Pennsboro (Class 3A, 2nd, 15-9); Joe Ryan, Northern (Class 3A, 5th, 14-9)
Notes: Kater took home a seventh-place triple jump medal from last year’s Class 3A meet. Edey finished eighth in 2021 … Chambersburg’s JJ Kelly won last year’s triple jump title and enters with the top seed … Kimmel has consistently raised the bar in the high jump, setting personal bests at the Jack Roddick Invitational, the Stan Morgan Invitational and the District 3 Championships … Reichenbach bounced back from a 15th-place performance at Mid-Penns to take fifth place at districts … Swope vaulted to Mid-Penn and District 3 gold. He finished seventh in the Class 3A pole vault at last year’s state meet … Ryan’s clearance of 14-9 at districts was a personal best, topping his previous best height of 14-2.
