Officials announced the high school entries for the 2023 Penn Relays Carnival Monday. Three Sentinel area athletes and eight relay teams received approval to compete in the prestigious track and field event scheduled for April 27-29 at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

East Pennsboro’s Breckin Swope and Northern’s Joe Ryan qualified for the boys pole vault competition tentatively scheduled for April 27 at noon.

Mechanicsburg’s Maria Clark qualified for the girls shot put throw tentatively scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 28.

On the track, the Cumberland Valley boys entered the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800-meter relay fields, and the Eagle girls entered the 4x100 and 4x400 competition. East Pennsboro also plans to send relay teams for the 4x100 boys and 4x100 and 4x400 girls events.

Swope finished fifth in last year’s Penn Relays pole vault championship, clearing 14 feet, 5 inches.

Photos: 2022 PIAA Track and Field Day 2