East Pennsboro's Breckin Swope cleared 15 feet, 3 inches to finish second in the District 3 Class 3A pole vault.
Officials announced the
high school entries for the 2023 Penn Relays Carnival Monday. Three Sentinel area athletes and eight relay teams received approval to compete in the prestigious track and field event scheduled for April 27-29 at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.
East Pennsboro’s Breckin Swope and Northern’s Joe Ryan qualified for the boys pole vault competition
tentatively scheduled for April 27 at noon.
Mechanicsburg’s Maria Clark qualified for the girls shot put throw tentatively scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 28.
On the track, the Cumberland Valley boys entered the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800-meter relay fields, and the Eagle girls entered the 4x100 and 4x400 competition. East Pennsboro also plans to send relay teams for the 4x100 boys and 4x100 and 4x400 girls events.
Swope finished fifth in last year’s Penn Relays pole vault championship, clearing 14 feet, 5 inches.
Photos: 2022 PIAA Track and Field Day 2
Carlisle's Kevin Shank competes in the Boys AAA 3200 Meter Run on day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Jillian Sydnor smiles as she crosses the finish line and takes first place with a time of 55.17 in the the Girls AAA 400 Meter Dash on day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill Jake Brungard smiles after crossing the finish line in first place with a time 49.36 in the Boys AA 400 Meter Dash on day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Olivia Walter, front, competes in the Girls AAA 3200 Meter Run on day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Mechanicsburg's Olivia Walter, front, competes in the Girls AAA 3200 Meter Run on day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Jasper Burd, center, competes in the Boys AA 3200 Meter Run on day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Jasper Burd, center, competes in the Boys AA 3200 Meter Run on day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlsle's Ally Richwine competes in the Girls AAA High Jump on day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Danny Britten competes in the Boys 110 Meter Meter Hurdles on day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Adeline Woodward competes in the Girls AA Pole Vault on day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Connor Landreth competes in the Boys AAA High Jump on day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Northern's Rebecca Tirko competes in the Girls AAA Triple Jump on day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Dakota Arana competes in the Boys AAA High Jump on day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Ashley Pines, front, competes in the Girls AAA Meter Run on Day 2 of the 2022 PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Olivia Walter, far right, competes in the Girls AAA 3200 Meter Run on day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel
cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross
