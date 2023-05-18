The District 3 Track and Field Championships are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University. Here's an event-by-event look at the girls track events with notes on the local athletes set to compete.

100-METER DASH

Schedule: trials – Friday, 2 p.m.; semifinals – Friday, 4:45 p.m.; Finals – Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 11.61 (Laila Campbell, Spring Grove, 2023); Class 2A – 11.90 (Leslie Hummer, Annville-Cleona, 1985).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 12.50; Class 2A – 12.70.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Laila Campbell, Spring Grove (11.59); Class 2A – Alexis Hardy, Annville-Cleona.

Local entries: Class 3A – Bella Sadler, Red Land (24th, 12.74); Gracie Hivner, East Pennsboro (30th, 12.80). Class 2A – Nora Scanish, Trinity (seventh, 13.11); Chloe Scanish, Trinity (13th, 13.44); Samani Werner, Trinity (13.63).

Notes: Campbell, the top seed in Class 3A, is the two-time defending champion … Sadler, who broke 13 seconds at the in a seventh-place finish in the April 21 Twin Valley invitational and in the preliminaries of the May 6 Cedar Cliff Relays, finished 10th at the Mid-Penn Championships … Hivner posted the top preliminary time at the Arctic Blast Invitational April 15 … Sadler and Hivner are scheduled to run in the same preliminary heat, along with Mid-Penn runner-up Natalia Holmes of Chambersburg … Chloe Scanish and Samani Werner are scheduled to run in the same preliminary heat.

200-METER DASH

Schedule: Trials – Friday, 3:25 p.m.; Semifinals – Friday, 5:15 p.m.; Finals, Saturday, 2:10 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 24.26 (Deme’shia Davis, CD East, 2012); Class 2A – 24.41 (Devan Coon, Schuylkill Valley, 2007).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 25.91; Class 2A – 26.25.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Laila Campbell, Spring Grove (23.77); Class 2A – Alexis Hardy, Wyomissing (25.76).

Local entries: Class 3A – Gabby Welter, Red Land (24th, 26.54); Bella Sadler, Red Land (28th, 26.64).

Class 2A – Nora Scanish, Trinity (fourth, 26.78); Chloe Scanish, Trinity (11th, 27.97).

Notes: Sadler posted her seed time in the April 21 Twin Valley Invitational preliminaries …. Welter is slated to run against Campbell, the defending district champion, in Friday’s preliminary heat … Both Nora and Chloe Scanish posted their seed times at the May 8 Northern Twilight Invitational. Nora finished second to Bishop McDevitt’s Olivia Grella (seeded eighth in Class 3A at districts) while Chloe took fifth place … Annville-Cleona’s Kaylyn Stokes is the only senior seeded in the top eight. There are only two seniors (Fairfield’s Ava Deming) seeded in the top 14.

400-METER DASH

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 12:10 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 55.10 (Ty’Asia Dansbury, Harrisburg, 2015); Class 2A –.55.39 (Sheri Calhoun, Kutztown, 1999)

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 58.62; Class 2A – 59.85.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Kaddel Howard, Cedar Crest (55.14); Class 2A – Ava Denning, Fairfield (59.75).

Local entries: Class 3A – Jill Sydnor, Shippensburg (second, 55.36); Riley Ebersole, Cumberland Valley (fifth, 57.86); Cassie Nugin, Cedar Cliff (10th, 58.72) Quincey Robertson, Cumberland Valley (13th, 59.33).

Class 2A – Frances Maury, Trinity (third, 1:00.37); Caroline Cunningham, Trinity (10th, 1:03.89); Cece Beam, Camp Hill (15th, 1:04.53).

Notes: Sydnor, the defending Class 3A champion, posted her season-best time in a win at the Mid-Penn Championships, pulling away from Ebersole and Nugin, who finished second and third … Howard, the only freshman in the top 21, bested Ebersole at the Bruce Dallas Invitational. She did not race at the Lancaster-Lebanon League Championships, where McCaskey’s Kamiah Wright and Lucie De Syon, seeded third and fourth in Class 3A, finished first and second with their seed times of 57.09 and 57.64 … Sydnor won the 400 at the April 22 Jack Roddick Invitational while Ebersole, who struck district silver last year, picked up a win at the May 6 Stan Morgan Invitational … Maury finished second last year to Wyomissing’s Cadi Hoke, the Class 2A No. 2 seed (59.87) … Maury and Cunningham were part of the 4x400-meter relay team that won a district title last year … Cunningham posted her seed time in an 11th-place finish at the Stan Morgan Invitational … Beam is one of four freshmen scheduled to run in the first heat Saturday.

800-METER RUN

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 2:09.56 (Taryn Parks, Greencastle, 2019); Class 2A – 2:14.73 (Shannon Quinn, Trinity, 2013).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 2:18.47; Class 2A – 2:20.60.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Ashley Pines, Cumberland Valley (2:14.40) ; Class 2A – Cadi Hoke, Wyomissing (2:27.15).

Local entries: Class 3A – Pines; Anna Lehman, Northern (fourth, 2:15.2); Emily Leatherman, Carlisle (10th, 2:19.54); Olivia Walley, Cedar Cliff (12th, 2:21.32); Ana Bondy, Carlisle (20th, 2:23.44).

Class 2A – Sara Crowell, Trinity (10th, 2:33.26).

Notes: Pines finished fourth last year after a third-place finish in 2021 … Pines won the 800 at the Bruce Dallas Invitational and the Jack Roddick Invitational. She posted her seed time in a fourth-place finish at the May 5 Hoka Henderson Invitational … Lehman passed Pines in the final few meters to win the Mid-Penn title and post a personal-best time … Leatherman also posted a personal-best time at Mid-Penns in a fourth-place finish … Walley posted her seed time in a fourth-place finish at the Stan Morgan Invitational … Crowell took home a Class 2A medal last year with a seventh-place finish.

1,600-METER RUN

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 10:40 a.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 4:38.70 (Marle Starliper, Northern, 2019); Class 2A – 5:00.31 (Donna McLain, Eastern York, 1980).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 5:10.00; Class 2A – 5:18.00.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Camryn Kiser, Chambersburg (4:56.13); Class 2A – Addie Cohen, Wyomissing (5:04.79).

Local entries: Class 3A – Maeve Evans, Carlisle (19th, 5:18.68).

Class 2A – Lila Shore, Trinity (second, 5:17.01); Marisa McGuire, Camp Hill (11th, 5:49.24)

Notes: Evans is one of three freshmen in the Class 3A field … Evans posted her seed time in a fifth-place finish on her home track at the Stan Morgan Invitational … Cohen and Shore are the top two returners to the Class 2A field after finishing second and fourth last year … Shore won the 1,600 at the Cedar Cliff Relays and posted her seed time in a fifth-place finish at the Mid-Penn Championships.

3,200-METER RUN

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Friday, 5:45 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 10:22.33 (Lois Brommer, Mechanicsburg, 1981); Class 2A – 10:39.92 (Kara Millhouse, Boiling Springs, 2007).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 11:10.00; Class 2A – 11:35.00.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Kailey Granger, Dallastown (10:34.77); Class 2A – Addie Cohen, Wyomissing (11:01.11).

Local entries: Class 3A – Jocelyn Saultz, Mechanicsburg (11th, 11:25.16); Ana Bondy, Carlisle (12th, 11:26.46).

Class 2A – Isabella Mirarchi, Trinity (10th, 12:47.89); Marissa McGuire, Camp Hill (12:51.84); Jordan Lawruk, Camp Hill (12th, 12:52.62).

Notes: Saultz and Bondy are two of four freshmen in the field. The others are Hershey’s Sophia Kim (seeded 10th) and Warwick’s Karys Craver (seeded 20th) … Saultz posted her seed time in a third-place finish at the Mid-Penn Championships while Bondy authored hers in a second-place finish at the Stan Morgan Invitational … Mirarchi and Lawruk posted their seed times at the Mid-Penn Championships … McGuire finished 10th in last year’s Class 2A race … Lawruk is a state cross country qualifier.

100-METER HURDLES

Schedule: Trials – Friday, 2:40 p.m.; Semifinals – Friday, 4:45 p.m.; Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 10:10 a.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 12.66 (Jane Livingston, Conestoga Valley, 2019); Class 2A – 14.68 (Korto Dunbar, Milton Hershey, 2000).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 15.40; Class 2A – 16.01.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Ryleigh Marks, Susquehannock (14.38); Class 2A – Lilyana Carlson, Bermudian Springs (15.50).

Local entries: Class 3A – Molly Kimmel, Boiling Springs (11th, 15.68); Carly Lewis-McKay, East Pennsboro (20th, 16.19).

Class 2A – Regan Parno, Camp Hill (sixth, 17.04); Julianna Prokop, Trinity (eighth, 17.26); Kate Chaplin, Camp Hill (10th, 17.56).

Notes: Kimmel finished third in Class 2A last year. Prokop finished 13th … Kimmel reached the finals in the April 15 Arctic Blast Invitational at Northern, the May 6 Stan Morgan Invitational at Carlisle and the Mid-Penn Championships. She posted her best time of the season in a third-place finish at Stan Morgan … Lewis-McKay finished second in the 100 hurdles at the March 25 Tim Cook Invitational and the May 8 Northern Twilight Invitational … Chaplin posted her seed time in the preliminaries of the Mid-Penn Championships.

300-METER HURDLES

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 12:50 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 42.11 (Mary Witmer, Ephrata, 2013); Class 2A – 44.50 (Leanne Kling, Shippensburg, 1989).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 46.25; Class 2A – 47.64.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Ella Bahn, Spring Grove (43.85); Class 2A – Claire Wechsler, Susquenita (48.92).

Local entries: Class 3A – Ashley Ross, Cumberland Valley (16th, 47.64); Annika Barrett, Northern (19th, 48.05); Sefa Setuagbe (23rd, 49.02).

Class 2A – Kate Chaplin, Camp Hill (fifth, 50.15); Julianna Prokop, Trinity (seventh, 50.61); Regan Parno, Camp Hill (15th, 52.64).

Notes: Ross finished sixth at last year’s district meet. She took first place in the event this year at the Bruce Dallas Invitational … Barrrett posted her seed time at the Mid-Penn Championships while Setuagbe set her season-best time at the Stan Morgan Invitational … Prokop and Parno finished 12th and 13th at last year’s district meet … Chaplin posted her best time at the Mid-Penn Championships.

400-METER RELAY

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 11:10 a.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 47.44 (Warwick, 2019); Class 2A – 49.07 (Milton Hershey, 2008).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 49.56; Class 2A – 50.80.

Top seeds: Class 3A – McCaskey (47.69); Class 2A – Annville-Cleona (50.78).

Local entries: Class 3A – Cumberland Valley (fifth, 48.90).

Class 2A – Trinity (eighth, 53.12).

Notes: The top eight teams in Class 3A have run state-qualifying times … Cumberland Valley posted its fastest time of the season in a third-place finish at the Mid-Penn Championships … The Eagles won the 4x100 at the Bruce Dallas Invitational.

1,600-METER RELAY

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 3:52.39 (Warwick, 2019); Class 2A – 4:00.03.

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 4:01.50; Class 2A – 4:08.75.

Top seeds: Class 3A – McCaskey (3:51.41); Class 2A – Trinity (4:09.02).

Local entries: Class 3A – Cumberland Valley (second, 3:57.78); Shippensburg (eighth, 4:06.29).

Class 2A – Trinity; Camp Hill (seventh, 4:24.77).

Notes: Cumberland Valley ran its fastest time at the Penn Relays … The Shamrocks put together their fastest performance at in a second-place finish in the May 8 Twilight Invitational … Both CV and Trinity are looking to retain the titles their 4x400 teams won at last year’s district meet.

3,200-METER RELAY

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 9 a.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 9:12.05 (Wilson, 2015); Class 2A – 9:29.73 (Boiling Springs, 2011).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 9:35.48; Class 2A – 9:50.40.

Top seeds: Class 3A – McCaskey (9:09.14); Class 2A – Trinity (10:08.18).

Local entries: Class 3A – Carlisle (sixth, 9:46.09); Cumberland Valley (ninth, 9:55.34); Boiling Springs (13th, 9:57.54).

Class 2A – Trinity.

Notes: The Thundering Herd ran their seed time in a win at the Stan Morgan Invitational. The meet also pulled the Bubblers to their fastest time of the year … Boiling Springs won the 4x800 at Northern’s Arctic Blast Invitational.

