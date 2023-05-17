The District 3 Track and Field Championships are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University. Here's an event-by-event look at the girls field events with notes on the local athletes set to compete.

SHOT PUT

Schedule: Class 3A – Friday, 1 p.m.; Class 2A – Saturday, 9 a.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 45-10.25 (Emily Stauffer, Cocalico, 2016). Class 2A – 47-10 (Heather Coyler, East Juniata, 1998).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 37-6; Class 2A – 36-6.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Ericka Jackson, Harrisburg (42-5) ; Class 2A – Amanda Smith, Hamburg (35-8.25).

Local entries: Class 3A – Kyra Love, Cumberland Valley (fifth, 38-6.75); Maria Clark, Mechanicsburg (sixth, 38-1); Esther Reed, Big Spring (11th, 36-5); Emily Sheffe, Carlisle (15th, 36-0). Class 2A – none.

Notes: Jackson finished second in each of the last two seasons. Her best throw in last year’s competition landed 0.25 inches short of the winning mark by Governor Mifflin senior Annika Ermold … Love finished fifth last year while Sheffe took 12th place. Clark did not land a mark … Love hit her personal-best mark in the April 22 Jack Roddick Invitational at Shippensburg. She also hit 38-6 in the May 6 Stan Morgan Invitational at Carlisle in a one-two finish with Sheffe (35-4.75) … Clark opened her season with her best mark at the Northern Small School Invitational March 21 while Sheffe’s seed mark came in a head-to-head competition against Love in the Carlisle/Cumberland Valley dual meet April 25 … Reed is one of two freshmen to qualify for the competition. The other, Ephrata’s Sophia Rivera, has the No. 3 seed.

DISCUS

Schedule: Class 3A – Saturday, 9 a.m.; Class 2A – Friday, 1 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 156-11 (Eliese Mitchell, Garden Spot, 1999); Class 2A – 160-3 (Mallory Kauffman, Greenwood, 2019).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 118-0; Class 2A – 113-0.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Ella Lucas (156-0). Class 2A – Margaret Bila, Lancaster Catholic (119-2).

Local entries: Class 3A – Maria Clark, Mechanicsburg (third, 135-5); Lexy Brady, Mechanicsburg (ninth, 118-3); Sarah Bradley, Northern (12th, 114-7); Lauryn Hose, Northern (15th, 114-0); Amya Sopp, East Pennsboro (17th, 111-4).

Class 2A – Emma Holloway, Trinity (sixth, 97-5); Pendo Aroko, Trinity (13th, 92-9).

Notes: Harrisburg’s Ericka Jackson (seeded second) and Clark finished ahead of Lucas in last year’s competition with gold and silver medals. Sopp also threw her way to the medal stand with a sixth-place finish and a state-qualifying performance while Brady finished 12th … Clark broke a 27-year school record with her personal-record throw at the Mid-Penn Championships Saturday … Brady hit her seed mark in a win at Northern’s Arctic Blast Invitational April 15, a competition that also saw Bradley set her personal record … Hose hit her lifetime-best mark at the Northern Twilight Invitational May 8. Sopp finished fourth in the event with her best mark of the season. Sopp has a personal-best mark of 124-9, the East Pennsboro record … Holloway finished ninth in Class 2A last year, missing the medal stand by 2 feet. The Junior hit her personal-best mark at the Northern Twilight Invitational. Aroko hit her season-best mark in a dual meet against East Pennsboro March 28 … Trinity and Bermudian Springs have multiple entries in the Class 2A field.

JAVELIN

Schedule: Class 3A –Saturday, noon ; Class 2A – Friday, 4 p.m .

Meet records: Class 3A –150-5 (Kristen Herr, Lampeter-Strasburg, 2019) ; Class 2A – 137-5 (Anna Bailey, Bishop McDevit, 2013).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 122-0; Class 2A – 121-0.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Eliana Schneider, Cedar Crest (145-10); Class 2A – Lauren Akers, Kutztown (139-7).

Local entries: Class 3A – Kelsey Trumble, Carlisle (11th, 120-2); Madelyn Lemley, Northern (14th, 115-10); Lexy Brady, Mechanicsburg (15th, 114-9).

Class 2A – none.

Notes: Schneider is the only freshman to have a top seed in any of the girls field events. The other five throwers in the top six are seniors … Lemley, the only qualifier returning from last year, finished 16th … Trumble hit her seed mark and set a personal record at the April 22 Jack Roddick Invitational, where she finished seventh. The Carlisle junior won the javelin event at the May 6 Stan Morgan Invitational on her home turf … Brady picked up an invitational win at the Northern Small School Invitational … Lemley hit her seed mark at the May 8 Northern Twilight Invitational.

LONG JUMP

Schedule: Class 3A – Saturday, noon; Class 2A – Friday, 4 p.m..

Meet records: Class 3A – 19-3.75 (Marshay Ryan, Chambersburg, 2013); Class 2A – 18-8.25 (Reagan Hess, Annville-Cleona, 2017).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 17-9; Class 2A – 16-11.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Jaylynn Dorsey, Susquehanna (18-3.5); Class 2A – Samantha Wechsler, Susquenita (17-7).

Local entries: Class 3A – none.

Class 2A – Maddie Cappabianco, Camp Hill (seventh, 15-10); Adeline Woodward, Trinity (11th, 15-4.75.

Notes: Wechsler and Bermudian Springs’ Emma Patton are the only seniors in the Class 2A field of 14 jumpers … Cappabianco hit her best mark at the Mid-Penn Championships … Woodward’s best jump came in the May 8 Twilight Invitational at Northern.

TRIPLE JUMP

Schedule: Class 3A – Friday, 4 p.m.; Class 2A – Saturday, noon.

Meet records: Class 3A – 40-9.75 (Marshay Ryan, Chambersburg, 2013); Class 2A –40-3.75 (Rhonda Witmer, Greenwood).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 36-6; Class 2A – 35-6.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Shaniyah Weidler, Susquehanna (37-6.75); Class 2A –Samantha Wechsler, Susquenita (37-8.75).

Local entries: Class 3A –none. Class 2A –none.

Notes: Wechsler finished second last year to Bermudian Springs’ Alison Watts, who has the No. 2 seed. Weidler finished fifth in Class 3A as the only freshman in the group.

HIGH JUMP

Schedule: Class 3A – Saturday, 9 a.m.; Class 2A – Friday, 1 p.m..

Meet records: Class 3A – 5-8.25 (Kathianne Sellers, Manheim Township, 1992); Class 2A – 5-9 (Sonya Sims, Twin Valley).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 5-3; Class 2A – 5-2.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Katie Becker, Warwick (5-6); Class 2A – Alison Watts (5-2)

Local entries: Class 3A – Megan Zimmerman, Big Spring (12th, 5-2); Jasmina Nicholson, East Pennsboro (17th, 5-1).

Class 2A – Julianna Prokop, Trinity (fifth, 4-10)

Notes: Prokop finished fourth in last year’s Class 2A competition. Zimmerman did not record a height … Nicholson cleared 5-1 to finish third at the Mid-Penn Championships in a season-best performance.

POLE VAULT

Schedule: Class 3A – Friday, 1 p.m.; Class 2A – Saturday, 9 a.m..

Meet records: Class 3A – 13-7.25 (Mackenzie Horn, Manheim Township, 2018); Class 2A – 11-7 (Megan Silva, Trinity, 2016).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 11-6; Class 2A – 10-6.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Katie Urbine, Solanco (13-0); Class 2A – Lilyana Carlson (12-3).

Local entries: Class 3A – Marlayna Concannon (seventh, 11-6); Erica Buchheister, Shippensburg (13th, 10-6).

Class 2A – Adeline Woodward, Trinity (second, 11-8); Bryn Kilroy, Trinity (ninth, 8-0); Olivia Brenkacs, Trinity (11th, 8-0).

Notes: After finishing fifth at district as a sophomore, Concannon tied for fourth last year … Urbine, last year’s champion, finished second to Elco’s Carissa Bender – the No. 2 seed – at Friday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League Championships … Concannon won pole vault titles at the April 8 Pan-Ram Invitational, the April 21 Twin Valley Invitational and the April 29 Cedar Cliff Relays. She cleared 11-6 at both meets, as well as at the May 8 Northern Twilight Invitational won by Woodward … Woodward won the district Class 2A title as a freshman in 2021 and finished second to Carlson last year … Bryn Kilroy cleared 8-0 at the Mid-Penn Championships.

