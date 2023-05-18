The District 3 Track and Field Championships are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University. Here's an event-by-event look at the boys track events with notes on the local athletes set to compete.

100-METER DASH

Schedule: trials – Friday, 2 p.m.; semifinals – Friday, 4:45 p.m.; Finals – Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 10.54 (Jeff White, Reading, 1979); Class 2A – 10.70 (Mike Spangler, South Western, 1984).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 11.10; Class 2A – 11.30.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Lex Cyrus, Susquehanna Township (10.55); Class 2A – Adam Petersen, Brandywine Heights (10.92).

Local entries: Class 3A – Evan Schriver, Cedar Cliff (31st, 11.19). Class 2A – Dom Phanord, Camp Hill (20th, 11.84); Cole Cappawanna, Trinity (24th, 11.88).

Notes: Schriver is one of four freshmen in the Class 3A field. He ran his seed time in a win at the April 29 Cedar Cliff Relays … Cyrus won the Mid-Penn title with his fastest time … Petersen is the defending District 3 Class 2A champion.

200-METER DASH

Schedule: Trials – Friday, 3:25 p.m.; Semifinals – Friday, 5:15 p.m.; Finals, Saturday, 2:10 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 21.14 (Kyle Lane, Harrisburg, 1992); Class 2A – 21.60 (Mike Spangler, South Western, 1984).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 22.50; Class 2A – 22.88.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Lex Cyrus, Susquehanna Township (21.76); Class 2A – Adam Petersen, Brandywine Heights (22.58).

Local entries: Class 3A – none.

Class 2A – Trey Weiand, Trinity (seventh, 23.43).

Notes: Weiand posted his best time in a second-place finish at Northern’s Twilight Invitational May 8.

400-METER DASH

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 12:10 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 47.40 (Guy Scott, Harrisburg); Class 2A – 46.80 (Mike Spangler, South Western, 1984).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 50.09; Class 2A – 50.70.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Alex Garcia, Lower Dauphin (48.38); Class 2A – Logan Freyermuth, Susquenita (51.94).

Local entries: Class 3A – Darian Crim, Carlisle (fifth, 49.78); Kadin Sodmont, Cumberland Valley (15th, 50.86); Nate Frederick, Cumberland Valley (20th, 51.18).

Class 2A – Cole Jones, Camp Hill (third, 52.69); Noah Kemble, Camp Hill (10th, 53.60); Trey Weiand, Trinity (11th, 53.94); Maddox Dinh, Camp Hill (12th, 54.14).

Notes: Frederick finished sixth at last year’s district meet … Garcia, West Perry’s Trevor Albright (seeded third, 49.31), Crim and Frederick all posted their seed times at the Mid-Penn Championships … Crim won the 400 at the March 25 Tim Cook Invitational and the April 1 Bruce Dallas Invitational … Sodmont posted his seed time in a third-place finish at the May 6 Stan Morgan Invitational behind Garcia and Albright.

800-METER RUN

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 1:51.68 (Alec Kunzweiler, Cumberland Valley, 2013); Class 2A – 1:54.39 (Shawn Wolfe, Annville-Cleona, 2013).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 1:57.00; Class 2A – 1:59.70.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Aidan Hodge, Hempfield (1:52.55); Class 2A – Zane Cassell, Greenwood (1:56.99).

Local entries: Class 3A – Joseph Butler, Cumberland Valley (third, 1:54.18); Andrew Diehl, Carlisle (11th, 1:57.32); Spencer Nolan, Mechanicsburg (16th, 1:57.59); Tommy Crum, Boiling Springs (19th, 1:58.42); Kevin Shank, Carlisle (20th, 1:58.53).

Class 2A – Jimmy Dougherty (12th, 2:08.55); Elijah Diaz, Trinity (14th, 2:09.25).

Notes: Diehl finished 10th and Nolan finished 18th in last year’s Class 3A competition … Butler won the 800 at the Bruce Dallas Invitational and the Stan Morgan Invitational. He finished second at Mid-Penns bur posted his best time. Diehl and Crum also posted their seed times in the Mid-Penn championship race … Dougherty and Diaz ran their season-best times when they finished first and second at Northern’s Twilight Invitational May 8.

1,600-METER RUN

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 10:40 a.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 4:10.73 (Craig Miller, Manheim Township); Class 2A – 4:18.68 (Barry Lopatic, Middletown, 1980).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 4:24.22; Class 2A – 4:31.13.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Aidan Hodge, Hempfield (4:11.15); Class 2A – Ryan Gourley, Oley Valley (4:35.44).

Local entries: Class 3A – Tommy Crum, Boiling Springs (13th, 4:22.15); Andrew Hampton, Cumberland Valley (15th, 4:22.71).

Class 2A – Isaac Burd, Trinity (second 4:37.54); Jimmy Dougherty, Trinity (10th, 4:47.57); Aedyn Phanord, Camp Hill (13th, 4:48.24).

Notes: Crum finished 18th last year. He posted his season-best time in a second-place finish at the May 6 Stan Morgan Invitational. Hampton posted his PR at the Mid-Penn Championships … Burd finished 10th in Class 2A last year. He posted his seed time at the Stan Morgan Invitational and reeled in a win at the Cedar Cliff Relays April 29.

3,200-METER RUN

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Friday, 5:45 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 9:06.69 (Nathan Henderson, McCaskey, 2017); Class 2A – 9:21.05 (Brenden Miller, Upper Dauphin, 2018).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 9:31.71; Class 2A – 9:48.01.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Matthew O’Brien, Susquehannock (9:10.79); Class 2A – Paul Monsour, Wyomissing (9:47.20).

Local entries: Class 3A – Kevin Shank, Carlisle (11th, 9:27.04); Tommy Crum, Boiling Springs (17th, 9:33.39); Cohen Manges, Mechanicsburg (18th, 9:33.47).

Class 2A – Isaac Burd, Trinity (third, 10:01.01)

Notes: Shank finished sixth last year after a 15th-place finish in 2021 … Crum ran his seed time on the Seth Grove Stadium track at the Jack Roddick Invitational … Manges authored the Sentinel area’s top finish at the Mid-Penn Championships, taking second place at a season-best time … Burd finished 12th last year.

110-METER HURDLES

Schedule: Trials – Friday, 3 p.m.; Semifinals – Friday, 5 p.m.; Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 10:20 a.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 13.70 (Dwayne Allen, Harrisburg, 1980); Class 2A – 14.24 (Brandon Falconer, Northeastern, 1992).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 15.10; Class 2A – 15.50.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Bernard Bell, South Western (14.29); Class 2A – Daquan McCraw, Steelton-Highspire (14.68).

Local entries: Class 3A – Seth Beardsley, Cumberland Valley (10th, 15.03); Ben Kimmel, Boiling Springs (18th, 15.42); Terrence Steele, Carlisle (31st, 15.76).

Class 2A – John Wargins, Twinity (15th, 17.22).

Notes: Beardsley’s breakout season included a third-place finish at the Mid-Penn Championships and a second-place finish at the May 6 Stan Morgan Invitational … Steele was one spot away from qualifying for the Mid-Penn finals.

300-METER HURDLES

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 12:50 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 37.07 (Albert Lane, Harrisburg); Class 2A – 38.68 (Christian Kuntz, Trinity, 2009).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 40.80; Class 2A – 39.80.

Top seeds: Class 3A –Perry Addey, West York (37.53); Class 2A –Jensen Hoffard, Lancaster Catholic (39.24).

Local entries: Class 3A – Kern Singh, Cumberland Valley (23rd, 41.62).

Class 2A – none.

Notes: Singh finished 10th overall at the Mid-Penn Championships.

400-METER RELAY

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 11:10 a.m.

Meet records: 41.10 (CD East, 2019); Class 2A – 42.70 (Trinity, 2012).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 44.30; Class 2A – 43.25.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Chambersburg (42.01); Class 2A – Wyomissing (43.35).

Local entries: Class 3A – none.

Class 2A –Trinity (10th, 46.54).

Notes: Trinity ran its seed time at the Mid-Penn Championships.

1,600-METER RELAY

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 41.10 (CD East, 2019); Class 2A – 3:20.90 (Scotland, 1990).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 3:24.03; Class 2A – 3:29.60.

Top seeds: Class 3A – South Western (3:22.85); Class 2A – Oley Valley (3:29.21).

Local entries: Class 3A – Cumberland Valley (second, 3:23.78); Mechancisburg (ninth, 3:25.95).

Class 2A – Trinity (12th, 3:45.05).

Notes: The Eagles posted their seed time in a win at the May 6 Stan Morgan Invitational … Mechancisburg posted a school-record time at the Mid-Penn Championships.

3,200-METER RELAY

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 9 a.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 7:45.00 (Harrisburg, 1984); Class 2A – 7:53.67 (Annville-Cleona, 2013).

Top seeds: Class 3A – Cumberland Valley (7:54.83); Class 2A – Greenwood (8:13.62).

Local entries: Class 3A – Cumberland Valley; Mechanicsburg (third, 8:01.50); Carlisle (fourth, 8:01.62).

Class 2A – Camp Hill (8:39.48).

Notes: The Eagles posted their season’s best time, and the top time in Pennsylvania, in a Mid-Penn triumph. That race also produced the season’s best times from the teams from Mechanicsburg and Carlisle … Camp Hill posted its seed time in a win in the first section at the Mid-Penn Championships.

