The District 3 Track and Field Championships are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University. Here's an event-by-event look at the boys field events with notes on the local athletes set to compete.

SHOT PUT

Schedule: Class 3A – Friday, 4 p.m.; Class 2A – Saturday, noon.

Meet records: Class 3A – 69-11.5 Ryan Whiting, Central Dauphin, 2005; Class 2A – 65-4.5 (Jeremy Silverman, Annville-Cleona, 2001).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 52-0; Class 2A – 49-6.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Brady Mider, Berks Catholic (59-4); Class 2A –Max Tipton, Wyomissing (48-11.5).

Local entries: Class 3A – Ridge Crispino, Cumberland Valley (eighth, 51-2.5); Levi Stewart, Big Spring (12th, 49-9); Spencer Siegel, Northern (15th, 48-8). Class 2A – None.

Notes: Mider finished second in Class 2A last year … Crispino broke the 50-foot barrier in a second-place finish at the April 15 Coatesville Invitational with his best throw of the year. He finished ninth at the Mid-Penn Championships … six of the top eight seeds in Class 3A are seniors … Siegel improved his season-best mark by more than 1.5 feet at the Mid-Penn meet to finish fourth and qualify for districts.

DISCUS

Schedule: Class 3A – Saturday, noon; Class 2A – Friday, 4 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 199-1 (Ryan Whiting, Central Dauphin, 2005); Class 2A – 182-4 (Evan Arnott, Schuylkill Valley, 2013).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 153-0; Class 2A – 148-0.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Matthew Arnold, York Tech (173-4); Class 2A – Asa Kochvar, Steelton-Highspire (141-3).

Local entries: Class 3A – Josh Durika, Northern (third, 162-9); Logan Newman, East Pennsboro (fifth, 159-10); Ridge Crispino, Cumberland Valley (10th, 153-10); Griffin Huffman, Cumberland Valley (11th, 152-2); Ty King, Cumberland Valley (16th, 147-1); Levi Stewart, Big Spring (19th, 145-0).

Class 2A – none.

Notes: For the second straight year, Cumberland Valley has three qualifying throwers. Chambersburg also has three … Huffman finished ninth at last year’s district meet while Crispinso finished 12th … Durika and Newman are the only two sophomores in a field that otherwise features exclusively juniors and seniors … Durika won the discus event at Northern’s Small School Invitational March 21, the Northern Twilight Invitational May 8 and the Mid-Penn Championships Saturday. The Twilight Invitational produced his personal-record throw and a class record at Northern … Huffman finished second to No. 9-seeded Brady Mider at the April 1 Bruce Dallas Invitational … Crispino authored his seed mark at the April 14 Coatesville Invitational in a win. He also won the event at the May 6 Stan Morgan Invitational – with Newman and Huffman finishing second and third – and he finished fourth in the discus at the April 21 Shippensburg Invitational. … King hit his seed mark in a third-place finish at the Mid-Penn Championships.

JAVELIN

Schedule: Saturday, 9 a.m.; Class 2A – Friday, 1 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A –219-5 (Thomas Jordan, Cedar Crest, 2003); Class 2A – 200-0 (Kyle Smith, Lancaster Catholic, 2010).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 178-0; Class 2A – 176-0.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Jackson Hersh, South Western (185-7); Class 2A – Collin Niedrowski, Wyomissing (190-8).

Local entries: Class 3A – Ethan Dorrell, Cedar Cliff (sixth, 172-3); Paulie Pretopapa, Carlisle (15th, 161-7).

Class 2A – Logan Chronister, West Shore Christian (fourth, 154-5).

Notes: Dorrell had his best series of the season at the Mid-Penn Championships, earning a gold medal to show for it. He qualified for districts in each of the last two seasons, finishing 16th and 11th … Pretopapa, a first-year thrower, also had his best performance at Mid-Penns, finishing third and setting a personal record for the second straight week. He won the javelin event at the May 6 Stan Morgan Invitational with a mark of 160-2 … Wyomissing throwers have the top three seeds in Class 2A … Chronister, the top-seeded sophomore, aims to keep the javelin title at West Shore Christian after Josh Lehman won the title as a senior last year … Chronister had his best performance at the May 4 CCAC Championships.

LONG JUMP

Schedule: Class 3A – Saturday, 9 a.m.; Class 2A – Friday, 1 p.m..

Meet records: Class 3A – 24-3.75 (Kim Piersol, Governor Mifflin); Class 2A – 24-0.75 (Barry Stebbins, Oley Valley).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 22-3; Class 2A – 21-6.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Akeem Mustpha, Susquehanna Township (23-4); Class 2A –Jaeion Perry, Steelton-Highspire (22-0).

Local entries: Class 3A – Trae Kater, Shippensburg (fifth, 21-9); Spencer Edey, Shippensburg (14th, 21-3.25).

Class 2A –None.

Notes: Nine inches separate the top marks between the No. 4 seed and the No. 18 seed … Edey is the defending champion and finished third in 2022. Kater finished ninth in last year’s competition … Edey hit his season’s best mark in a second-place finish at the Tim Cook Invitational March 25 but suffered a hamstring injury in the process … Mustpha won a head-to-head contest with Kater when they faced off at the April 8 Pan-Ram Invitaitonal. They took first and third place … Kater had a second-place finish at the April 28 Cy Fritz Open and won the event at the Cedar Cliff Relays the next day and won the Route 16 Last Chance Invite May 8 with his best jump of the year.

TRIPLE JUMP

Schedule: Class 3A – Friday, 1 p.m.; Class 2A – Saturday, 9 a.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 48-8.75 (Imani Brown, Reading, 2012); Class 2A – 47-2.5 (David Magill, Greenwood, 2000).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 45-0; Class 2A – 44-0.

Top seeds: Class 3A – JJ Kelly, Chambersburg (46-7); Class 2A – Isaiah Dyer, Millersburg (43-7.5).

Local entries: Class 3A – Spencer Edey (seventh, 44-3.5); Trae Kater (eighth, 43-10); Felipe Castro Gomez (14th, 42-7).

Class 2A – none.

Notes: Kelly had his best jump of the year in a gold-medal performance at Mid-Penns … Kater finished third at last year’s district meet while Edey finished third in 2021 and fifth last year … Castro Gomez hit his best mark of the season at the May 8 Last Chance Invite … Edey won the triple jump at the March 25 Tim Cook Memorial, and Edey and Kater finished first and third at the Pan-Ram Invitational April 8.

HIGH JUMP

Schedule: Class 3A – Saturday, noon; Class 2A – Friday, 4 p.m..

Meet records: Class 3A – 7-1 (Adam Chubb, Susquehanna Township, 1999); Class 2A – 6-9.25 (Robert Stevenson, Scotland, 1993).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 6-5; Class 2A – 6-3.

Top seeds: Class 3A –JJ Kelly, Chambersburg (6-10); Class 2A – Noah Gunderson, Annville-Cleona (6-6).

Local entries: Class 3A – Ben Kimmel, Boiling Springs (ninth, 6-3); Ben Reichenbach, Mechanicsburg (12th, 6-2).

Class 2A –None.

Notes: Kimmel has had a run in the final month of the season, winning the high jump in the April 22 Jack Roddick Invitational at Shippensburg and the May 6 Stan Morgan Invitational at Carlisle. He finished second to Kelly at the Mid-Penn Championships … Reichenbach won the high jump at the April 29 Cedar Cliff Relays.

POLE VAULT

Schedule: Class 3A – Friday, 4 p.m.; Class 2A – Saturday, noon.

Meet records: Class 3A – 16-4 (Justin Rogers, Hershey, 2022); Class 2A – 15-6 (Joe Jardine, Schuylkill Valley, 2018).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 14-3; Class 2A – 13-6.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Mason Bucks, Palmyra (16-1); Class 2A – Luke Martinez, Schuylkill Valley (13-7).

Local entries: Class 3A – Breckin Swope, East Pennsboro (16-0); Joe Ryan, Northern (fifth, 14-2).

Class 2A – Liam Murphy, Camp Hill (fifth, 12-0).

Notes: Lower Dauphin’s Drake Risser also cleared 16-0 during the regular season ... Swope finished second last year after a fourth-place finish as a freshman … He cleared 16-0 in East Pennsboro’s dual meet finale May 2 against West Perry and took first place at the Pan-Ram Invitational, the Arctic Blast Invitational and the Stan Morgan Invitational … Ryan cleared his personal-best height in a second-place finish to Bucks at the Bruce Dallas Invitational … Murphy cleared a personal-best 12-0 at the Mid-Penn Championships.

