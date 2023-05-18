The high school track and field postseason shifts to Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium for the District 3 Championships scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Over the two-day competition, athletes will look to lock down hardware and punch their tickets to the May 26-27 state meet in Shippensburg.

As the action unfolds, here are some of the Sentinel area storylines to follow.

STATE CHAMP AND THE FRESHMAN

Shippensburg’s Jill Sydnor ran to a District 3 Class 3A title in the 400-meter dash en route to a state championship last spring. Coming off a season-best performance in the 400 to strike gold again at the Mid-Penn Championships Saturday, Sydnor aims to repeat as the champion of the one-lap event.

A competitive field looks to challenge the Greyhound senior and Iowa University commit, including Kaddel Howard, a standout freshman at Cedar Crest. Howard announced her arrival by winning the 400 in 56.63 seconds at Cumberland Valley’s Bruce Dallas Invitational April 1 and continued to speed up and shrink times throughout the season. She earned the top seed at districts with a season-best time of 55.14. Meanwhile, Sydnor ran a scorching 55.36 to win the Mid-Penn title and secure the No. 2 seed.

Behind the freshman and the state champion are several other contenders. The top eight seeds have run state-qualifying times, including Cumberland Valley’s Riley Ebersole (57.86).

Sydnor is one of two local athletes looking to defend their individual district titles. Shippensburg’s Spencer Edey won the Class 3A long jump.

BOYS JAVELIN HEATS UP

The area’s top javelin throwers have heated up toward the end of the season. Cedar Cliff’s Ethan Dorrell hit two season-best marks in his series at the Mid-Penn Championships to claim the javelin title. He looks to ride the momentum into Saturday’s District 3 Class 3A javelin throw. Dorrell has the No. 6 seed (172 feet, 3 inches) in a field led by South Western’s Jackson Hersh (185-7).

Carlisle’s Paulie Pretopapa has also earned a district berth with a late surge. The junior set a personal record with a throw of 160-2 to win the Stan Morgan Invitational May 6 at Carlisle, beating his previous personal-best mark by more than 7 feet. Pretopapa topped that mark with a throw of 161-7 to finish third at Mid-Penns.

In Class 2A, West Shore Christian’s Logan Chronister looks to pick up where his former teammate, Joshua Lehman, left off. Lehman won the Class 2A javelin last year. Chronister has the No. 4 seed this time around behind a trio of Wyomissing throwers. Chronister had his best throw of the season (154-5) at the May 4 CCAC Championships.

Kelsey Trumble leads the girls javelin throwers into Saturday’s competition. The junior, who finished third at the Mid-Penn Championships, won the javelin event at the Stan Morgan Invitational and authored her personal-best throw (120-2) at Shippensburg during the April 22 Jack Roddick Invitational.

TOP SEEDS TAKE FLIGHT

The Cumberland Valley boys had the top seed heading into the Mid-Penn Championships Saturday. No only did they meet the expectations and run to conference gold, but they posted a season-best time of 7:54.83, the top time in Pennsylvania, according to the MileSplit rankings.

Taking that time into districts, the Eagles’ Andrew Hampton, Khush Patel, Jordan Tiday and Joseph Butler look to reel in a district title. Twin Valley’s team is the only other quartet that ran a time under 8 minutes (7:58.47), but Mechanicsburg (8:01.50) and Carlisle (8:01.62) have cut their own times.

Cumberland Valley’s Ashley Pines, the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A 800-meter run, is the only local individual with a top seed. She ran her seed time – 2:14.40 – in a fourth-place finish at the Hoka Henderson Invitational May 5. Pines also had the top seed at the Mid-Penn Championships but finished second after Northern’s Anna Lehman rode a late surge to the title. Pines is also part of a Cumberland Valley quartet that has the No. 2 seed in the 4x400-meter relay (3:57.78). McCaskey has the top seed (3:51.41) in what could be one of the day’s memorable races.

Trinity also has a pair of No. 1 seeds in the Class 2A 4x400 and 4x800-meter relays. The Shamrocks won last year’s Class 2A title in the 4x400 and finished second in the 4x800.

BUBBLERS TAKE ON 3A

Since last postseason, the Boiling Springs girls have moved up from Class 2A to Class 3A. Sophomore Molly Kimmel, who reached the Class 2A finals in the 100-meter hurdles and finished third, looks to advance in the Class 3A field this time around.

Kimmel took third place in the high hurdles at the Mid-Penn Championships and has the No. 11 seed entering the district meet.

The Bubblers’ 4x800-meter relay team also qualified for districts. The team’s resume includes a win at the Arctic Blast Invitational and a third-place finish at Mid-Penns. Anchored by Yale’s Anna Chamberlin last year, the Bubblers won the District 3 Class 2A title and finished third at states.

LOADED POLE VAULT

After an up-and-down regular season in the pole vault, East Pennsboro’s Breckin Swope jumped to a Mid-Penn title, overcoming the windy and rainy conditions as much as the competition. Swope finished second in last year’s District 3 Class 3A competition to Hershey’s Justin Rogers and his record-setting performance that took the bar up to 16 feet, 4 inches.

With Rogers competing at the University of Virginia, Swope enters as one of the top returning contenders, alongside Palmyra’s Mason Bucks and Lower Dauphin’s Drake Risser. All three have cleared 16-0 this season (Bucks cleared 16-1 to earn the top seed), and with Gettysburg’s Gabriel Pecaitis (15-0) and Northern’s Joe Ryan (14-2) on their heels, it might take 16-0 or more to secure the district title.

