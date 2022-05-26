2022 PIAA Track and Field: Breaking down the local entries in the girls events

The PIAA Track and Field Championships are scheduled for Friday and Saturday in and around Shppensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.

As the meet approaches, here’s a breakdown of each girls event featuring a Sentinel-area athlete, including seed times, marks or heights and notes on each event.

The meet is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday.

SPRINTS

100-meter dash – Rhyan Mitchell, Carlisle (Class 3A, fifth, 12.23)

200-meter dash – Jill Sydnor, Shippensburg (Class 3A, 25th, 25.73)

400-meter dash – Jill Sydnor, Shippensburg (Class 3A, 1st, 55.67); Riley Ebersole, Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 3rd, 56.31); Mia Boardman, Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 4th, 56.40); Frances Maury, Trinity (Class 2A, 14th, 1:00.19).

Notes: The District 3 Class 3A final produced the top three seed times for the state meet and four of the top five … Mitchell’s time of 12.23 was a personal record … Her preliminary heat Friday places her in the lane right next to Chambersburg’s Natalia Holmes. The two sprinters ran in neighboring lanes in the district final with Holmes beating Mitchell for third place … Sydnor’s 200 preliminary heat also includes Sanaa Hebron, the event’s top seed, as well as Susquehanna Township freshman Jaylynn Dorsey, who finished fourth at districts … Sydnor won the 400 at Mid-Penns and districts with personal-best times in each race … Ebersole and Boardman have run personal-best times of 56.13 and 56.15, respectively. Boardman finished second at Mid-Penns while Ebersole took third. They switched places in their finishes at the district meet … Maury’s 400 time improved at the Mid-Penn Championships and again at the District 3 meet.

MID-DISTANCE/DISTANCE

800-meter run – Ashley Pines, Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 14th, 2:17.76); Raihana Yameogo, Mechanicsburg (Class 3A, 17th, 2:18.20); Vanessa Alder, Carlisle (Class 3A, 18th, 2:18.21); Anna Chamberlin, Boiling Springs (Class 2A, 3rd, 2:18.97)

1,600-meter run – Olivia Walter, Mechanicsburg (Class 3A, 3rd, 4:59.41); Vanessa Alder, Carlisle (Class 3A, 6th, 5:00.88); Anna Chamberlin, Boiling Springs (Class 2A, 2nd, 5:08.18).

3,200-meter run – Olivia Walter, Mechanicsburg (Class 3A, 2nd, 10:41.32)

Notes: Pines, who finished fourth at the Mid-Penn Championships and fourth in the District 3 Class 3A race, ran a PR of 2:14.73 earlier this season … The top seven seeds in the Class 3A 800 belong to runners from District 1 while seven District 3 runners have seeds between No. 9 and No. 18 … Seeded ahead of Chamberlin in the 800 are a pair of District 4 runners in Montoursville’s Lily Saul and Southern Columbia’s Kate Moncavage. Chamberlin finished eighth in last year’s 800 … Walter is one of three Class 3A runners with a 1,600-meter run seed time under five minutes. She finished 10th at last year’s state meet … Alder has also broken the five-minute barrier this season with a personal record of 4:53.07 … Only Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo is seeded ahead of Chamberlin in the Class 2A 1,600 with a time of 5:08.18 … Walter, who has a PR of 10:36.68, is seeded second in the Class 3A 3,200 only to Greencastle-Antrim’s Claire Paci. District 3 runners own eight of the top nine spots

HURDLES

300-meter hurdles – Eva Leatherman, Carlisle (Class 3A, 19th, 46.61)

Notes: Leatherman has a PR of 46.44.

RELAYS

4x100-meter relay – Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 3rd, 48.31)

4x400-meter relay – Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 1st, 3:52.33); Mechanicsburg (Class 3A, 16th, 4:03.01); Trinity (Class 2A, 6th, 4:09.32)

4x800-meter relay – Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 12th, 9:34.35)

Notes: Cumberland Valley won Mid-Pen and District 3 titles in the 4x100 and 4x400-meter relays.

THROWS

Shot put – Kyra Love, Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 16th, 36-3.5); Zaida Witkowski, Trinity (Class 2A, 20th, 34-1.5).

Discus – Maria Clark, Mechanicsburg (Class 3A, 4th, 123-1); Amya Sopp, East Pennsboro (Class 3A, 9th, 118-2); Lauren Bellows, Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 10th, 118-0); Isabelle Roes, Trinity (Class 2A, 5th, 117-10).

Notes: Love has a season-best mark of 37-5 … Witkowski authored her best throw at the district meet, beating her previous best mark by 2 feet … District 3 qualified seven throwers for the Class 3A discus throw. Six of them have top-10 seeds … Clark and Sopp hit season-high marks of 124-9 during the regular season while Bellows hit her season-best mark at districts … Clark and Sopp are two of the four sophomores entered in the discus throw. The next-highest seeded sophomore is Montour’s Marlo Cyanovich (18th) … Roes has a PR of 121-7.

JUMPS/VAULTS

Long jump – Rebecca Tirko, Northern (Class 3A, 5th, 18-1.75).

Triple jump – Rhyan Mitchell, Carlisle (Class 3A, 7th, 37-7.75); Rebecca Tirko (Class 3A, eighth, 37-5.75); Chloe Pyles, Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 16th, 37-0).

High jump – Ally Richwine, Carlisle (Class 3A, 14th, 5-2)

Pole vault – Marlayna Concannon (Class 3A, 16th, 11-0); Adeline Woodward, Trinity (Class 2A, 9th, 10-0)

Notes: Tirko set season-best marks in both horizontal jumps at the district meet … Long jumpers from District 3 own seeds four through eight … Mitchell’s season-best triple jump sits at 38-2.75, seven inches beyond her district-winning mark … Pyles set personal records in a second-place finish at Mid-Penns and a fourth-place finish at districts … Richwine, who has cleared 5-4 this season, earned a sixth-place medal at states last year with a jump of 5-3 … Woodward finished sixth at states last year. After clearing a PR of 12-0 during the regular season, she won the Mid-Penn title and finished second at districts.

