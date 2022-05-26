2022 PIAA Track and Field: Breaking down the local entries in the boys events

The PIAA Track and Field Championships are scheduled for Friday and Saturday in and around Shppensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.

As the meet approaches, here’s a breakdown of each boys event featuring a Sentinel-area athlete, including seed times, marks or heights and notes on each event.

The meet is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday.

SPRINTS

100-meter dash – Jontae Morris, Cedar Cliff (Class 3A, 26th, 11.10).

400-meter dash – Luke Noss, Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 2nd, 48.18); Trevor Richwine, Big Spring (Class 3A, 15th, 49.59); Nathan Frederick, Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 20th, 50.60); Jake Brungard, Camp Hill,

Notes: After his sophomore season was canceled due to COVID and his junior season was spent rehabbing an ACL tear suffered during football season, Morris has come on strong toward the end of his senior season, advancing to the 100 finals among robust competition at the Mid-Penn and District 3 championships … Six District 3 sprinters posted times under the state-qualifying time in the district final … Morris’ preliminary heat pits him against Mid-Penn and District 3 champion Abraham Sloboh … Noss, a state qualifier last year in the 300-meter hurdles, won Mid-Penn and District 3 titles in the 400 as a senior … Noss and Manheim Township’s Darren Cammauf have two of the top four state seed times after the future St. Joseph’s University teammates battled to the finish line at the district meet … In another memorable race at districts, Brungard and Harrisburg Christian’s Alex Mitchell (49.08) were separated by a hundredth of a second at the finish line. The fiery race gave them the top two seeds in the Class 2A 400-meter field … Noss and Richwine are both slated to run in the third (of four) preliminary heats in Class 3A.

MID-DISTANCE/DISTANCE

800-meter run – Sam de la Riva, Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 14th, 1:55.15; Trevor Richwine, Big Spring (Class 3A, 25th, 1:57.32)

3,200-meter run – Kevin Shank, Carlisle (Class 3A, 10th, 9:18.51); Jasper Burd, Trinity (Class 2A, 14th, 9:52.49)

Notes: De la Riva finished second in the 800 at the Mid-Penn Championships to State College’s Sean Adams, who’s seeded 1uth after winning the District 3 title … Richwine was one of five automatic qualifiers who didn’t meet the state qualifying standard at districts. He ran a hand-held time of 1:56.0 during the regular season … Shank crushed his previous personal record 9:37.58 to earn a spot at the state meet … Burd ran a personal-record time at districts and needed all of it to finish second in a tight race to qualify for states.

HURDLES

110-meter hurdles – Danny Britten, Trinity (Class 2A, 3rd, 14.82)

Notes: Britten finished third at the Mid-Penn Championships and second at districts. He posted a personal-best time of 14.64 in the district semifinals, which was the top semifinal time in the field and clocked in almost half a second under his previous best time of 15.07.

RELAYS

4x100-meter relay – Trinity (Class 2A, 13th, 43.91)

4x400-meter relay – Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 6th, 3:21.52)

4x800-meter relay – Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 10th, 7:58.13); Carlisle (Class 3A, 20th, 8:01.85)

Notes: The Shamrocks cut almost a second off their 4x100 district seed time (44.88) to finish second and earn an automatic berth in the state championships … The Eagles won the Class 3A 4x400 title last year. While Luke Noss is the team’s only returning member, Cumberland Valley struck gold at the Mid-Penn and District 3 championships … Carlisle climbed out of the first of two 4x800 heats at districts, posting a season best time under the district qualifying standard.

THROWS

Shot put – Wade Shomper, Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 1st, 61-7.25)

Discus – Anthony Smith, Shippensburg (Class 3A, 1st , 164-7); Wade Shomper, Cumberland Valley (Class 3A, 12th, 149-11)

Javelin – Jeremiah Hargrove, Carlisle (Class 3A, 10th, 177-9); Joshua Lehman, West Shore Christian (10th, 160-1)

Notes: Shomper has consistently hit marks in the upper-50s throughout the season. His 61-7.25 mark at districts set personal and school records … The next three best marks from district championships across the state came out of District 1, Perkionen Valley’s Ronde Washington (58-2), Haverford’s Michael Powel (56-0) and Boyetown’s Jayden Miller (55-4.5) earned the second, third and fourth seeds at states … Shomper finished 10th in last year’s Class 3A state shot put … Smith also authored a career-best throw at districts, claiming the top seed heading into the state discus competition. He finished second to Shomper at Mid-Penns … Hargrove hit a personal-best mark to claim the title … Three of the top five seeds in the Class 3A javelin belong to District 4 … Lehman captured the District 3 Class 2A title with a throw that landed 9 feet short of his PR (169-2).

JUMPS/VAULTS

Long jump – Spencer Edey, Shippensburg (Class 3A, 12th, 21-10.75); Tyler Rossi, Trinity (Class 2A, 20th, 20-10.5)

Triple jump – Trae Kater, Shippensburg (Class 3A, 11th, 45-1.25); Spencer Edey (Class 3A, 14th, 44-10.5)

High jump – Dakota Arana, Shippensburg (Class 3A, 1st, 6-6); Connor Landreth (Class 3A, 14th, 6-2); Tyler Rossi, Trinity (Class 2A, 14th, 6-2).

Pole vault – Breckin Swope, East Pennsboro (Class 3A, 3rd, 15-3)

Nores: Edey, the District 3 long jump champion, finished 17th in last year’s Class 3A competition. His best long jump of the season went 22-4.5, and his best triple jump landed at 44-10.75 … Kater outjumped his seed mark at districts (43-11.75) by more than a foot to qualify …. Arana, the reigning state high jump champion, is one of only two entrants who met the Class 3A qualifying standard of 6-5. Coatesville’s Drew Domurat (6-5) was the other … District 3 has three of the top four high jump seeds after three jumpers (Arana, South Western’s Austin Martin and Milton Hershey’s Aryan Sandhu) clearing 6-4 or better … Arana has cleared 7-0 this season … Four Class 2A high jumpers from District 3 qualified for states … Swope cleared his personal-best bar at the District 3 meet. The sophomore is the only competitor seeded in the top six who’s not a senior.

