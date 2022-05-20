2022 District 3 Track and Field Championships: Previewing the girls track events

The District 3 Track and Field Championships are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University. Here's an event-by-event look at the girls track events with notes on the local athletes set to compete.

100-METER DASH

Schedule: trials – Friday, 2 p.m.; semifinals – Friday, 4:45 p.m.; Finals – Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 11.70 (Christine Robinson, Reading, 1991); Class 2A – 11.90 (Leslie Hummer, Annville-Cleona, 1985).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 12.50; Class 2A – 12.70.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Laila Campbell, Spring Grove (11.24); Class 2A – Madison Ziska, Schuylkill Valley (12.54).

Local entries: Class 3A – Rhyan Mitchell, Carlisle (fifth, 12.36); Noelle England, Mechanicsburg (20th, 12.81); Halle Engle, Mechanicsburg (22nd, 12.82); Bella Sadler, Red Land (32nd, 12.99).

Class 2A – Jessica Knaub, Trinity (10th, 13.30); Naomi Footitt, West Shore Christian (11th, 13.30); Ella Cloak, Trinity (12th, 13.34); Ali Sepkovic, Camp Hill (17th, 13.44); Lexi Hanlin, Boiling Springs (19th, 13.46).

Notes: Campbell, the top seed in Class 3A, is also the district’s defending champion. Mitchell finished 12th overall last year while Engle finished 26th … England posted her best time at the Mid-Penn Championships, missing the conference meet’s final by .03 seconds … Mitchell finished second to Campbell in the April 2 Bruce Dallas Invitational at Cumberland Valley … Exeter’s Aiyana Rivera is the only senior among the top 12 seeds … Footitt finished second to Harrisburg Christian’s Crystal Ames at the Northern Small Schools Invitational, the Mid-Atlantic Christian Schools Associaton’s meet and the CCAC Championships.

200-METER DASH

Schedule: Trials – Friday, 3:25 p.m.; Semifinals – Friday, 5:15 p.m.; Finals, Saturday, 2:10 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 24.26 (Deme’shia Davis, CD East, 2012); Class 2A – 24.41 (Devan Coon, Schuylkill Valley, 2007).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 25.91; Class 2A – 26.25.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Laila Campbell, Spring Grove (23.96); Class 2A – Madison Ziska, Schuylkill Valley (25.54).

Local entries: Class 3A – Jillian Sydnor, Shippensburg (second, 24.88); Ashley Ross, Cumberland Valley (10th, 25.90); Ella Boback, Carlisle (11th, 26.06); Noelle England, Mechanicsburg, 16th (26.25).

Class 2A – Naomi Footitt, West Shore Christian (10th, 27.71); Patrice Forcey, Camp Hill (11th, 27.73); Kaelyn Rauhut, Boiling Springs (12th, 27.86); Genna Bush, Boiling Springs (18th, 28.08); Lexi Hanlin, Boiling Springs (19TH, 28.17); Maddie Cappabianco, Camp Hill (22nd, 28.32).

Notes: Sydnor’s sophomore season included a Mid-Penn title and a win at the Tim Cook Invitational … Ross posted her season’s best time at the Mid-Penn Championships, where she earned a sixth-place medal .. Ziska, last year’s champion, finished second to Tulpehocken’s Ella Ahner (the No. 2 seed) in the finals after posting the top preliminary and semifinal times … Forcey is the only senior in the local contingent. The Boiling Springs trio includes a freshman (Rauhut) and two juniors (Bush, Hanlin). All three sprinters posted their best 200 times at the Mid-Penn Championships … Forcey reached last year’s finals, finishing eighth.

400-METER DASH

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 12:10 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 55.10 (Ty’Asia Dansbury, Harrisburg, 2015); Class 2A –.55.39 (Sheri Calhoun, Kutztown, 1999)

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 58.62; Class 2A – 59.85.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Riley Ebersole, Cumberland Valley (56.13); Class 2A – Cadi Hoke, Wyomissing (59.73).

Local entries: Class 3A – Ebersole; Mia Boardman, Cumberland Valley (second, 56.15); Jillian Sydnor, Shippensburg (third, 56.19); Quincey Robertson, Cumberland Valley (18th, 1:00.11).

Class 2A – Frances Maury, Trinity (second, 1:01.18); Patrice Forcey, Camp Hill (third, 1;01.66); Ella Cloak, Trinity (sixth, 1:02.39); Caroline Cunningham, Trinity (seventh, 1:03.27); Sophia Felix, Boiling Springs (11th, 1:04.64); Martha Mundell, Boiling Springs (13th, 1:04.81).

Notes: Ebersole and Boardman finished fourth and fifth at last year’s district meet .. Sydnor set a Shippensburg record in a 400-meter dash win at the Tim Cook Invitational and picked up momentum from there … Sydnor posted her seed time at the Mid-Penn Championships holding off Boardman and Ebersole, who finished second and third. Robertson also posted her seed time in that race, finishing sixth ... Boardman and Ebersole finished first and second at the Bruce Dallas Invitational and first and third at the Coatesville Invitational … They both posted their best times of the year at Seth Grove Stadium when Ebersole finished first and Boardman second at the Jack Roddick Invitational … Sydnor also picked up 400 wins in the Pan-Ram Invitational at Central Dauphin and the Cy Fritz Open at Millersville … Maury, Cloak and Forcey finished fourth, fifth and ninth in last year’s competition … Mundell qualified by posting her seed time at the Mid-Penn Championships.

800-METER RUN

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 2:09.56 (Taryn Parks, Greencastle, 2019); Class 2A – 2:14.73 (Shannon Quinn, Trinity, 2013).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 2:18.47; Class 2A – 2:20.60.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Katie Dallas, Wilson (2:14.51); Class 2A – Anna Chamberlin, Boiling Springs (2:16.31).

Local entries: Class 3A – Ashley Pines, Cumberland Valley (second, 2:14.73); Vanessa Alder, Carlisle (fifth, 2:17.63); Raihana Yameogo, Mechanicsburg (sixth, 2:17.91); Allie Engle, Northern (ninth, 2:18.67); Cassid Brunner, Northern (19th, 2:24.00).

Class 2A – Chamberlin; Lila Shore, Trinity (third, 2:28.98); Janelyn Vorkapich, Camp Hill (10th, 2:31.29); Amanda Delevan, Boiling Springs (11th, 2:31.34); Haylee Erme, Boiling Springs (12th, 2:31.73); Sara Crowell, Trinity (13th, 2:31.80).

Notes: Dallas, the top seed, is also the defending Class 3A champion. Pines finished third while Yameogo finished ninth … Alder won the 800 at the Tim Cook Invitational while Pines won the event at the Cy Fritz Open, the Stan Morgan Invitational and the Bruce Dallas Invitational, where Engle posted her seed time in a third-place finish … Yameogo took first place at the Pan-Ram Invitational … Chamberlin surged to Mid-Penn gold set a PR by more than two seconds in her title run. She finished second in the 800 at last year’s district meet … Vorkapich also earned a medal last year with an eighth-place finish. Crowell finished 10th.

1,600-METER RUN

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 10:40 a.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 4:38.70 (Marle Starliper, Northern, 2019); Class 2A – 5:00.31 (Donna McLain, Eastern York, 1980).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 5:10.00; Class 2A – 5:18.00.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Vanessa Alder, Carlisle (4:53.07); Class 2A – Anna Chamberlin, Boiling Springs(5:05.55).

Local entries: Class 3A – Alder; Olivia Walter, Mechanicsburg (fourth, 5:01.11); Allie Engle, Northern (eighth, 5:08.28); Hope McKenney, Mechanicsburg (13th, 5:11.44); Lanie Grogg, Cumberland Valley (18th, 5:19.61).

Class 2A – Chamberlin; Lila Shore, Trinity (fifth, 5:25.85); Haylee Erme, Boiling Springs (sixth, 5:33.54); Abigail Spahr, Trinity (ninth, 5:39.61).

Notes: Alder won the 1,600 at Seth Grove Stadium in the Jack Roddick Invitational with her best time of the season while Walter finished second and Engle finished fourth and McKenney sixth with their seed times … Walter finished fourth in last year’s district championship meet while Engle took 10th place … Chamberlin posted her seed time in a fifth-place finish at Mid-Penns … Shore was the top freshman finisher in the conference and is the only freshman seeded in the top-10 seed in the event.

3,200-METER RUN

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Friday, 5:45 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 10:22.33 (Lois Brommer, Mechanicsburg, 1981); Class 2A – 10:39.92 (Kara Millhouse, Boiling Springs, 2007).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 11:10.00; Class 2A – 11:35.00.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Olivia Walter, Mechanicsburg (10:36.68); Class 2A – Braetan Peters, Annville-Cleona (11:25.44).

Local entries: Class 3A – Walter; Vanessa Alder, Carlisle (sixth, 10:53.78).

Class 2A – Julia Steel, Boiling Springs (ninth, 12:47.29); Marissa McGuire, Camp Hill (14th, 13:12.74).

Notes: Walter won the Mid-Penn title by more than 30 seconds. She also won the event at the Pan-Ram Invitational and the Stan Morgan Invitational. She posted her seed time at Shippensburg in a second-place finish… Peters is the top returning finisher after posting a third-place finish last year.

100-METER HURDLES

Schedule: Trials – Friday, 2:40 p.m.; Semifinals – Friday, 4:45 p.m.; Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 10:10 a.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 12.66 (Jane Livingston, Conestoga Valley, 2019); Class 2A – 14.68 (Korto Dunbar, Milton Hershey, 2000).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 15.40; Class 2A – 16.01.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Maddy Brooks, Bishop McDevitt (14.92); Class 2A – .

Local entries: Class 3A – Eva Leatherman, Carlisle (22nd, 16.78); Carly Lewis-McKey, East Pennsboro (30th, 17.02); Kyra Dillon, Mechanicsburg (31st, 17.07).

Class 2A – Molly Kimmel, Boiling Springs (second, 16.40); Julinna Prokop, Trinity (13th, 17.61); Alexa Jones, Boiling Springs (16th, 18.03); Jada Mayanja, Camp Hill (17th, 18.07; Riley Stamper, Boiling Springs (22nd, 18.76); Megan Diller, West Shore Christian (23rd, 18.79).

Notes: Kimmel and Lewis-McKay both reached the Mid-Penn finals, finishing second and fifth, Dillon joined them in the finals at the Stan Morgan Invitational … Leatherman finished second at the Tim Cook Invitational.

300-METER HURDLES

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 12:50 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 42.11 (Mary Witmer, Ephrata, 2013); Class 2A – 44.50 (Leanne Kling, Shippensburg, 1989).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 46.25; Class 2A – 47.64.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Maddy Brooks, Bishop McDevitt (44.84); Class 2A – Emma Dennison, Fairfield (47.16).

Local entries: Class 3A – Eva Leatherman, Carlisle (second, 46.44); Cora Heilman, Cumberland Valley (seventh, 46.74); Ashley Ross, Cumberland Valley (15th, 47.72); Kyra Dillon, Mechanicsburg (17th, 47.99); Makenna Mersch, Big Spring (23rd, 49.07); .

Class 2A – Sydney Sutton, Boiling Springs (ninth, 51.61); Julianna Prokop, Trinity (12th, 52.43); Isabel Shore, Trinity (13th, 52.63); Lillain O’Connor, Trinity (14th, 52.95) … Regan Parno, Camp Hill (16th, 53.10).

Notes: Heilman was last year’s Class 3A runner-up. Mersch also qualified, finishing 22nd . In Class 2A, Prokop finished seventh wile Sutton placed 10th … Heilman posted her seed time in a second-place finish behind Brooks at the Mid-Penn Championships …. Leatherman and Heilman finished first and second at the Stan Morgan Invitational.

400-METER RELAY

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 11:10 a.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 47.44 (Warwick, 2019); Class 2A – 49.07 (Milton Hershey, 2008).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 49.56; Class 2A – 50.80.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Cumberland Valley (48.55); Class 2A – Wyomissing.

Local entries: Class 3A – Cumberland Valley; Mechanicsburg (12th, 50.09); Carlisle (14th, 50.26).

Class 2A – Boiling Springs (third, 51.85); Trinity (10th, 15.01)

Notes: Cumberland Valley authored its season-best time at the Mid-Penn Championships.

1,600-METER RELAY

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 3:52.39 (Warwick, 2019); Class 2A – 4:00.03.

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 4:01.50; Class 2A – 4:08.75.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Cumberland Valley (3:54.56); Class 2A – Wyomissing (4:12.67).

Local entries: Class 3A – Cumberland Valley; Mechanicsburg (seventh, 4:06.87); Carlisle (eighth, 4:08.23); Northern (10th, 4:08.44).

Class 2A – Boiling Springs (second, 4:14.24); Trinity (third, 4:15.97); Camp Hill (10th, 4:26.26).

Notes: Everyone but Cumberland Valley ran season-best times at the Mid-Penn Championships..

3,200-METER RELAY

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 9 a.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 9:12.05 (Wilson, 2015); Class 2A – 9:29.73 (Boiling Springs, 2011).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 9:35.48; Class 2A – 9:50.40.

Top seeds: Class 3A – McCaskey (9:27.97); Class 2A – Boiling Springs (9:50.64).

Local entries: Class 3A – Cumberland Valley (third, 9:38.32); Carlisle (fourth, 9:38.94).

Class 2A – Boiling Springs; Trinity (second, 10:06.61); Camp Hill (fifth, 10:17.66).

Notes: The Eagles and Herd finished first and second at the Mid-Penn Championships … The Bubblers, last year’s champions, have the only Class 2A seed time below 10 minutes.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

