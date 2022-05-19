2022 District 3 Track and Field Championships: Previewing the girls field events

The District 3 Track and Field Championships are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University. Here's an event-by-event look at the girls field events with notes on the local athletes set to compete.

SHOT PUT

Schedule: Class 3A – Friday, 1 p.m.; Class 2A – Saturday, 9 a.m..

Meet records: Class 3A – 45-10.25 (Emily Stauffer, Cocalico, 2016). Class 2A – 47-10 (Heather Coyler, East Juniata, 1998).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 37-6; Class 2A – 36-6.

Top seeds: Class 3A –Annika Ermold, Governor Mifflin (40-4) ; Class 2A – Emma Deyarmin, Schuylkill Valley (35-0.5).

Local entries:Class 3A – Maria Clark, Mechanicsburg (fourth, 37-9); Kyra Love, Cumberland Valley (fifth, 37-5); Emily Sheffe, Carlisle (16th, 34-6.5).

Class 2A – Emma Deyarmin, Schuylkill Valley (34-1.5).

Notes: Ermild and the No. 2 seed, Harrisburg’s Erika Jackson finished, first and second in last year’s Class 3A competition … Clark, the only freshman in last year’s competition, finished 13th overall. She hit her personal-best mark of 37-9 at Shippensburg University in the April 23 Jack Roddick Invitational. She also won the shot put in the April 29 Ray Geesey Invitational at Dallastown and the May 7 Stan Morgan Invitational at Carlisle … Love, the Mid-Penn’s bronze medalist, hit her seed mark in a second-place finish at the April 9 Coatesville Invitational. She hit a mark of 35-6 6 in a third-place finish at Shippensburg behind Clark and Mid Valley’s Avery Rebar and won the April 29 Cy Fritz Open with a throw of 36-5.75 … Sheffe, coming off a seventh-place finish at Mid-Penns, finished second to Jackson at the April 2 Bruce Dallas Invitational at Cumberland Valley. She also finished second to Clark at the Stan Morgan Invitational … Deyarmin was the only medalist in last year’s competition who wasn’t a junior or senior … Baranko and Witkowski threw their way to district medals last year, finishing seventh and eighth.

DISCUS

Schedule: Class 3A – Saturday, 9 a.m.; Class 2A – Friday, 1 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 156-11 (Eliese Mitchell, Garden Spot, 1999); Class 2A – 160-3 (Mallory Kauffman, Greenwood, 2019).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 118-0; Class 2A – 113-0.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Ella Lucas, Warwick (145-10). Class 2A – Isabelle Roes, Trinity (121-7).

Local entries: Class 3A – Amya Sopp, East Pennsboro (fifth, 124-9); Maria Clark, Mechanicsburg (sixth, 124-9); Lauren Bellows, Cumberland Valley (ninth, 117-10); Alexandra Brady (11th, 112-6).

Class 2A – Roes; Michelle Lee, Boiling Springs (third, 107-2); Kaitlyn Baranko, Trinity (10th, 95-0); Emma Holloway, Trinity (14th, 91-2).

Notes: Sopp hit her personal-best throw, and an East Pennsboro school record, at the May 9 Northern Twilight Invitational in a first-place finish. She also won discus events at Northern’s Arctic Blast Invitational April 9 and the May 7 Stan Morgan Invitational at Carlisle. She finished fifth at the Mid-Penn Championships … Clark, who finished seventh at districts last year, won the event at Hershey’s Meet of Champions and the April 29 Ray Geesey Invitational at Dallastown. Brady finished third in both … Bellows authored her best throw at Shippensburg University in a second-place finish to Lucas at the April 23 Jack Roddick Invitational … Brady’s best throw came in a second-place finish at the April 9 Pan-Ram Invitational at Central Dauphin, opened her season with a second-place finish at the March 26 Upper Darby Relays … Roes earned a seventh-place medal at last year’s District 3 meet. She hit her seed mark in a third-place finish at the Mid-Penn Championships, setting a PR by 2 feet.

JAVELIN

Schedule: Class 3A –Saturday, noon ; Class 2A – Friday, 4 p.m .

Meet records: Class 3A –150-5 (Kristen Herr, Lampeter-Strasburg, 2019) ; Class 2A – 137-5 (Anna Bailey, Bishop McDevit, 2013).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 122-0; Class 2A – 121-0.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Kayla Williams, Harrisburg (138-9); Class 2A – Lauren Akers, Kutztown (122-11).

Local entries: Class 3A – Marlee Johnson, Big Spring (11th, 118-8); Madelyn Lemley, Northern (16th, 112-7).

Class 2A – Marcy Foltz, West Shore Christian (third, 105-3); Clara Dellinger, Boiling Springs (10th, 96-3).

Notes: Lemley finished fourth at the Mid-Penn Championships, beating West Perry’s Susie Gleason by an inch. She also won events at the Northern Small Schools Invitational, and the Stan Morgan Invitational… The top seven medalists from last year’s Class 2A competition were seniors. Foltz hit her best throw in an April 12 tri-meet at Susquenita … Dellinger finished 11th in last year’s district competition.

LONG JUMP

Schedule: Class 3A – Saturday, noon; Class 2A – Friday, 4 p.m..

Meet records: Class 3A – 19-3.75 (Marshay Ryan, Chambersburg, 2013); Class 2A – 18-8.25 (Reagan Hess, Annville-Cleona, 2017).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 17-9; Class 2A – 16-11.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Chanel Hercules, Fleetwood (17-11.75); Class 2A – Madison Ziska, Schuylkill Valley (18-1.75).

Local entries: Class 3A – Rebecca Tirko, Northern (seventh, 17-6); Alicia So, Cumberland Valley (eighth, 17-5); Ally Richwine, Carlisle (12th, 17-1); Rhyan Mitchell, Carlisle (14th, 17-0.25); Anna Post, Cumberland Valley (16th, 16-11); Maria Ratnasamy, Cumberland Valley (19th, 16-10).

Class 2A – Hannah Tanis, West Shore Christian (11th, 15-0.5); Nicole Fasnacht, West Shore Christian (13th, 14-10).

Notes: Richwine just missed the podium at last year’s district meet, finishing ninth. Ratnasamy finished 12th and post finished 13th … Tirko won the long jump at Northern’s small school and arctic blast invitationals and finished second at Cumberland Valley’s Bruce Dallas Invitational. She jumped 17-5 in a third-place finish at Mid-Penns. So and Post also earned Mid-Penn medals, finishing fifth and eighth … Tanis and Fasnacht both hit their seed marks at the CCAC Championships May 10 … Top-seeded Ziska finished second in last year’s competition to Bermudian Springs’ Alison Watts, who ‘s seeded third.

TRIPLE JUMP

Schedule: Class 3A – Friday, 4 p.m.; Class 2A – Saturday, noon.

Meet records: Class 3A – 40-9.75 (Marshay Ryan, Chambersburg, 2013); Class 2A –40-3.75 (Rhonda Witmer, Greenwood).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 36-6; Class 2A – 35-6.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Rhyan Mitchell, Carlisle (38-2.75); Class 2A – Alison Watts, Bermudian Springs (39-1).

Local entries: Class 3A – Mitchell; Rebecca Tirko, Northern (second, 37-11); Chloe Pyles, Cumberland Valley (seventh, 36-3.25); Alicia So, Cumberland Valley (12th,l 35-6); Bella Gilliard, Mechanicsburg (14th, 35-4.5); Ally Richwine, Carlisle (17th, 34-10.75); Maria Ratnasamy, Cumberland Valley (18th, 34-9). Class 2A – none.

Notes: Mitchell opened her season with a winning jump of 38-0.75 at the Tim Cook Invitational at Chambersburg and also earned triple jump laurels at the Bruce Dallas Invitational, and the Stan Morgan Invitational. She hit her season’s best mark in a sixth place finish at the Penn Relays … Richwine was the lone local medalist at last year’s 3A competition, finishing seventh … Chambersburg’s Kate Etter, who finished fourth last year, is the top returning jumper from last year’s competition, is seeded fourth. Gettysburg’s Anne Bair, who finished fifth last year, is seeded fourth … Tirko, the Polar Bears’ school record-holder in the event, hit her seed mark at the March 29 Small School Invitatioanl at Northern … Pyles authored her best performance at the Mid-Penn Championships, breaking her previous personal record by more than 10 inches. Ratnasamy followed suit to earn her spot at districts with a personal-best performance at Mid-Penns … Watts, the 2A top seed, is the defending champion.

HIGH JUMP

Schedule: Class 3A – Saturday, 9 a.m.; Class 2A – Friday, 1 p.m..

Meet records: Class 3A – 5-8.25 (Kathianne Sellers, Manheim Township, 1992); Class 2A – 5-9 (Sonya Sims, Twin Valley).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 5-3; Class 2A – 5-2.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Katie Becker, Warwick (5-8); Class 2A – Emma Rolston, Greenwood (5-4).

Local entries: Class 3A – Ally Richwine, Carlisle (5-4); Alyssa Trn, Shippensburg (5-2); Megan Zimmerman, Big Spring (5-2).

Class 2A – Molly Kimmel, Boiling Springs (fourth, 5-0); Julianna Prokop, Trinity (fifth, 4-11); Anna Book, Boiling Springs (eighth, 4-10).

Notes: Richwine finished third at last year’s district meet. Her senior season has included high jump wins at the Tim Cook Invitational, the Bruce Dallas Invitational, the Cedar Cliff Relays and the Stan Morgan Invitational. She finished second to Becker at the Jack Roddick Invitational and second to Lower Dauphin’s Sage Wilt at the Mid-Penn Championships … Zimmerman qualified for last year’s district meet and finished in a tie for 10th place … Trn won the high jump at the May 9 Rt. 16 Last Chance Invite at Greencastle … Kimmel is one of three freshman in the Class 2A field to have cleared 5-0, joining Lancaster Catholic’s Teresa Moore and Annville-Cleona’s Ava Hoover … Book cleared 4-10 at Northern’s Arctic Blast Invitational … Rolston, the top seed, won last year’s district title with a clearance of 5-0.

POLE VAULT

Schedule: Class 3A – Friday, 1 p.m.; Class 2A – Saturday, 9 a.m..

Meet records: Class 3A – 13-7.25 (Mackenzie Horn, Manheim Township, 2018); Class 2A – 11-7 (Megan Silva, Trinity, 2016).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 11-6; Class 2A – 10-6.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Katie Urbine, Solanco (12-7); Class 2A –Adeline Woodward, Trinity (12-0).

Local entries: Class 3A –Marlayna Concannon, Red Land (fifth, 11-0); Delaney Beigh, East Pennsboro (sixth, 11-0); Chloe Pyles, Cumberland Valley (11th, 10-6); Lindsay Lambert, Mechanicsburg (15th, 10-3); Brooke Barrick, Big Spring (17th, 10-1); Ashley Nolan, Mechanicsburg (18th, 10-1).

Class 2A – Woodward; Isabel Petula, Boiling Springs (9-6); Jenna Geesaman, Trinity (8-6); Bryn Kilroy, Trinity (7-6); Haley Lenker, Boiling Springs (7-6).

Notes: Concannon finished fifth in last year’s competition while Beigh finished 16th … Concannon and Beigh both cleared 11-0 at the indoor portion of the Stan Morgan Invitational … Pyles won the pole vault in the season-opening Tim Cook Invitational with Beigh and Barrick finishing second and third … Woodward won last year’s Class 2A title as a freshman. Her sophomore campaign has included pole vault wins at the Bruce Dallas Invitational, the Cedar Cliff Relays, the Stan Morgan Invitational and the Mid-Penn Championships. She cleared 12-0 indoors during the Stan Morgan Invitational and finished second at Shippensburg’s Jack Roddick Invitational to Solanco’s Katie Urbine, the top seed In Class 3A.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

