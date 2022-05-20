2022 District 3 Track and Field Championships: Previewing the boys track events

The District 3 Track and Field Championships are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University. Here's an event-by-event look at the boys track events with notes on the local athletes set to compete.

100-METER DASH

Schedule: trials – Friday, 2 p.m.; semifinals – Friday, 4:45 p.m.; Finals – Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 10.54 (Jeff White, Reading, 1979); Class 2A – 10.70 (Mike Spangler, South Western, 1984).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 11.10; Class 2A – 11.30.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Kristian Phernnice; Class 2A –Alex McGeary, Berks Catholic (11.20).

Local entries: Class 3A – Jontae Morris, Cedar Cliff (10th, 11.07).

Class 2A – Maximilian Schlager, Trinity (14th, 11.57); Jackson Stough, West Shore Christian (17th, 11.68); .

Notes: Morris advanced to the Mid-Penn finals and finished fifth … Schlager advanced to the Class 2A finals, where he finished third.

200-METER DASH

Schedule: Trials – Friday, 3:25 p.m.; Semifinals – Friday, 5:15 p.m.; Finals, Saturday, 2:10 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 21.14 (Kyle Lane, Harrisburg, 1992); Class 2A – 21.60 (Mike Spangler, South Western, 1984).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 22.50; Class 2A – 22.88.

Top seeds: Class 3A –Abraham Sloboh, Milton Hershey (21.33); Class 2A – Amory Thompson, Wyomissing (22.52).

Local entries: Class 3A – Luke Noss, Cumberland Valley (fifth, 21.83); Gavin Rauhut, Boiling Springs (29th, 23.14).

Class 2A – Trey Weiand, Trinity (sixth, 23.21); Jake Brungard, Camp Hill (eighth, 23.24); Nicholas Brenkacs, Trinity (10th, 23.40); Jackson Stough, West Shore Christian (20th, 23.96).

Notes: Noss posted his seed time in a second-place finish to Sloboh at the Mid-Penn Championships … Noss finished third to Sloboh and Manheim Township’s Darren Cammauf (who’s seeded fourth) at the Bruce Dallas Invitational …

400-METER DASH

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 12:10 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 47.40 (Guy Scott, Harrisburg); Class 2A – 46.80 (Mike Spangler, South Western, 1984).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 50.09; Class 2A – 50.70.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Luke Noss, Cumberland Valley (48.23); Class 2A – Alex Mitchell, Harrisburg Christian (49.58).

Local entries: Class 3A – Noss; Trevor Richwine, Big Spring (third, 49.26); Kahvon Williamson, Cedar Cliff (seventh, 50.49); Nathan Frederick, Cumberland Valley (eighth, 50.60); Alexander Evitts (18th, 51.21).

Class 2A – Jake Brungard, Camp Hill (second, 49.80); Trey Weiand, Trinity (sixth, 52.38); Nicholas Brenkacs (eighth, 52.93),

Notes: The top five seeds in Class 3A are seniors … Noss’ 400 victories include triumphs at the Jack Roddick Invitational and the Stan Morgan Invitational.. The Cumberland Valley senior finished fourth last year in the 300-meter hurdles … Richwine won the 400-meter dash at the Tim Cook Invitational … Brungard, who posted his personal-best time at the Mid-Penn Championships, finished second at last year’s district meet … Every local qualifier except for Evitts and Brenkacs set a personal record at the Mid-Penn Championships.

800-METER RUN

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 1:51.68 (Alec Kunzweiler, Cumberland Valley, 2013); Class 2A – 1:54.39 (Shawn Wolfe, Annville-Cleona, 2013).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 1:57.00; Class 2A – 1:59.70.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Anthony Engle, Twin Valley (1:54.26); Class 2A – Luke Seymour, Schuylkill Valley (1:54.67).

Local entries: Class 3A – Samuel de la Riva, Cumberland Valley (second,1:54.42); Trevor Richwine, Big Spring (seventh, 1:56.24); Andrew Diehl, Carlisle (13th, 1:59.12); Spencer Nolan, Mechanicsburg (1:59.90).

Class 2A – Jasper Burd, Trinity (11th, 2:06.77).

Notes: De la Riva won the 800 at the Tim Cook Invitational, the Cy Fritz Open and the Stan Morgan Invitational. He finished second to Sate College’s Sam Adams but ended up with his best time of the season ... Nolan clocked his first time under two minutes at Mid-Penns. … Seymour won last year’s Class 2A title. Burd finished eighth.

1,600-METER RUN

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 10:40 a.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 4:10.73 (Craig Miller, Manheim Township); Class 2A – 4:18.68 (Barry Lopatic, Middletown, 1980).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 4:24.22; Class 2A – 4:31.13.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Weber Long, Greencastle-Antrim (4:11.05); Class 2A – Luke Seymour, Schuylkill Valley (4:16.95).

Local entries: Class 3A – Tommy Crum, Boiling Springs (12th, 4:23.80); Kevin Shank, Carlisle (16th, 4:24.97); William Weigner, Cedar Cliff (18th, 4:27.20).

Class 2A – Jasper Burd, Trinity (fourth, 4:32.12); Isaac Burd, Trinity (ninth, 4:49.97); Owen Charles, Trinity (14th, 4:49.41).

Notes: Crum qualified with a seven-second personal record at the Mid-Penn Championships, where he finished fourth … Jasper Burd finished fifth at last year’s district meet. Weigner finished 12th in Class 3A.

3,200-METER RUN

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Friday, 5:45 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 9:06.69 (Nathan Henderson, McCaskey, 2017); Class 2A – 9:21.05 (Brenden Miller, Upper Dauphin, 2018).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 9:31.71; Class 2A – 9:48.01.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Colin Whitaker, Lampeter-Strasburg (9:07.62); Class 2A – Matthew Nawn, Hanover (9:45.83).

Local entries: Class 3A – Kevin Shank, Carlisle (12th, 9:37.58).

Class 2A – Jasper Burd, Trinity (second, 9:56.65); Isaac Burd, Trinity (14th, 10:40.43)

Notes: Shank finished 15th in last year’s race … Nawn and Jasper Burd are the only two Class 2A runners with seed times below 10 minutes.

110-METER HURDLES

Schedule: Trials – Friday, 3 p.m.; Semifinals – Friday, 5 p.m.; Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 10:20 a.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 13.70 (Dwayne Allen, Harrisburg, 1980); Class 2A – 14.24 (Brandon Falconer, Northeastern, 1992).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 15.10; Class 2A – 15.50.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Demaris Waters, Harrisburg (13.87); Class 2A – Michael Carlseon, Bermudian Springs (14.64).

Local entries: Class 3A – Matt Reinard, Cumberland Valley (11th, 15.16).

Class 2A – Danny Britten, Trinity (third, 15.07); John Wiggins, Trinity (23rd, 18.18).

Notes: Reinard qualified for last year’s district meet and finished 23rd overall … Britten finished third at the Mid-Penn Championships with a personal-best time.

300-METER HURDLES

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 12:50 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 37.07 (Albert Lane, Harrisburg); Class 2A – 38.68 (Christian Kuntz, Trinity, 2009).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 40.80; Class 2A – 39.80.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Travis Wilk, Manheim Township (38.10); Class 2A –Daquan McCraw, Steelton-Highspire (40.97).

Local entries: Class 3A – Logan Schmidt, Big Spring (11th, 39.92); Matt Reinard, Cumberland Valley (13th, (40.09); Caleb Massare, Big Spring (23rd, 41.23).

Class 2A – none.

Notes: Schmidt broke the 40-second barrier for the first time in a fifth-place finish at Mid-Penns. Reinard and Massare also posted their best times at the conference meet.

400-METER RELAY

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 11:10 a.m.

Meet records: 41.10 (CD East, 2019); Class 2A – 42.70 (Trinity, 2012).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 44.30; Class 2A – 43.25.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Palmyra (42.11); Class 2A – Wyomissing (43.68).

Local entries: Class 3A – none.

Class 2A – Trinity (third, 44.88).

1,600-METER RELAY

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 41.10 (CD East, 2019); Class 2A – 3:20.90 (Scotland, 1990).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 3:24.03; Class 2A – 3:29.60.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Cumberland Valley (3:20.17); Class 2A – Brandywine Heights (3:31.67).

Local entries: Class 3A – Cumberland Valley; Boiling Springs (15th, 3:30.07)

Class 2A – Camp Hill (sixth, 3:38.24); Trinity (10th, 3:40.98).

3,200-METER RELAY

Schedule: Finals, 2A followed by 3A – Saturday, 9 a.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 7:45.00 (Harrisburg, 1984); Class 2A – 7:53.67 (Annville-Cleona, 2013).

Top seeds: Class 3A – Greencastle-Antrim (7:53.70); Class 2A – Oley Valley (8:17.67).

Local entries: Class 3A – Cumberland Valley (second, 8:02.90); Mechanicsburg (sixth, 8:07.16); Carlisle (12TH, 8:13.35) .

Class 2A – Trinity (fourth, 8:29.54).

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

