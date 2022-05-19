2022 District 3 Track and Field Championships: Previewing the boys field events

The District 3 Track and Field Championships are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University. Here's an event-by-event look at the boys field events with notes on the local athletes set to compete.

SHOT PUT

Schedule: Class 3A – Friday, 4 p.m.; Class 2A – Saturday, noon.

Meet records: Class 3A – 69-11.5 Ryan Whiting, Central Dauphin, 2005; Class 2A – 65-4.5 (Jeremy Silverman, Annville-Cleona, 2001).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 52-0; Class 2A – 49-6.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Wade Shomper, Cumberland Valley (61-4.5); Class 2A – William J’Ven, Wyomissing (61-10).

Local entries: Class 3A – Shomper; Josh Angelo, East Pennsboro (eighth, 47-9); Anthony Smith, Shippensburg (12th, 46-10.75); Patrick Reed, Shippensburg (13th, 46-10).

Class 2A – Ryan Craig, Trinity (fifth, 45-8); Luke Britten, Trinity (13th, 41-7).

Notes: Shomper, who finished third at last year’s district meet behind a pair of seniors, won his second straight Mid-Penn title. He hit his seed mark in an April 12 dual meet against Central Dauphin and took first place in the shot put at the March 26 Tim Cook Invitational at Chambersburg, the April 2 Bruce Dallas Invitational at Cumberland Valley and the April 23 Jack Roddick Invitational at Shippensburg University … Angelo, the only sophomore in a Class 3A field filled with juniors and seniors, won the shot put at Northern’s Arctic Blast Invitational April 9 … Smith finished eighth at the Mid-Penn Championships … Craig has consistently placed marks in the 40s throughout his junior season. He earned an eighth-place medal at districts last year.

DISCUS

Schedule: Class 3A – Saturday, noon; Class 2A – Friday, 4 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 199-1 (Ryan Whiting, Central Dauphin, 2005); Class 2A – 182-4 (Evan Arnott, Schuylkill Valley, 2013).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 153-0; Class 2A – 148-0.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Wade Shomper, Cumberland Valley (163-8); Class 2A – William J’Ven, Wyomissing (189-1) .

Local entries: Class 3A – Shomper; Anthony Smith, Shippensburg (third, 154-8); Griffin Huffman, Cumberland Valley (fourth, 154-5); Ridge Crispino, Cumberland Valley (fifth, 152-4); Josh Angelo, East Pennsboro (sixth, 148-11); Jaxson Funson, Shippensburg (eighth, 146-3).

Class 2A – Ryan Craig, Trinity (sixth, 133-2); Ryan Dalton, Trinity (10th, 126-6).

Notes: If you lost count, there are six local throwers in the top eight. Three of them are from Cumberland Valley. Only two of them are seniors … Shomper, who finished eighth at last year’s district meet, earned the top seed with his top throw in an April 21 dual meet at Mifflin County … Shomper dueled with Elco’s Colin Daupb, the event’s No. 2 seed, at the Shippensburg Invitational, which Daupb won with his season-best throw of 162-7 … Angelo finished 15th overall last year, the only freshman in the field … Craig finished seventh in last year’s district meet.

JAVELIN

Schedule: Saturday, 9 a.m.; Class 2A – Friday, 1 p.m.

Meet records: Class 3A –219-5 (Thomas Jordan, Cedar Crest, 2003); Class 2A – 200-0 (Kyle Smith, Lancaster Catholic, 2010).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 178-0; Class 2A – 176-0.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Ahren Stauffer, Central Dauphin (179-6); Class 2A – Joshua Lehman, West Shore Christian (169-2).

Local entries: Class 3A – Brock Shughart, Carlisle (second, 179-6); Jeremiah Hargrove, Carlisle (fourth, 170-8); Ethan Dorrell, Cedar Cliff (fifth, 170-7); Carter Funk, Shippensburg (seventh, 168-9); Gabe Vigliano, Mechanicsburg (eighth, 167-11); Zebariah Kalb, East Pennsboro (ninth, 166-5); Dakota Campbell, East Pennsboro (18th, 158-3).

Class 2A – Lehman.

Notes: Another event top-heavy with local talent, the Class 3A javelin features six area throwers in the top nine, let by Shughart, who finished 10th last year. Shughart and Stauffer (who finished second) were the only two non-seniors in the top 10. Dorrell and Vigliano also qualified for districts last year, finishing 16th and 17th … Shughart and Stauffer have crossed paths in invitationals before with Shughart winning the event at the Bruce Dallas Invitational and Stauffer claiming the Mid-Penn title … Dorrell hit his seed mark at the Mid-Penn Championships … Funk earned a win at a rainy Stan Morgan Invitational May 7 at Carlisle … Lehman, who finished fourth in Class 2A last year, picked up javelin wins at the Northern Small Schools Invitational, the Middle Atlantic Christian School Association’s championship meet April 27 and the CCAC Championships May 10, where he hit his season’s best throw.

LONG JUMP

Schedule: Class 3A – Saturday, 9 a.m.; Class 2A – Friday, 1 p.m..

Meet records: Class 3A – 24-3.75 (Kim Piersol, Governor Mifflin); Class 2A – 24-0.75 (Barry Stebbins, Oley Valley).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 22-3; Class 2A – 21-6.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Trae Kater, Shippensburg (23-3.5); Class 2A – Daquan McCraw, Steelton-Highspire (21-5.75).

Local entries: Class 3A – Kater; Spencer Edey, Shippensburg (11th, 22-4.5); Zach French, Northern (12th, 22-4).

Class 2A – Tyler Rossi, Trinity (fourth, 20-10.25); Gabe Deppen, Trinity (15th, 19-6).

Notes: Local long jumpers have had a late-season surge. Kater hit his seed mark at the May 9 Rt. 16 Last Chance Invite, breaking a 62-year-old school record at Greencastle and finished second at the Mid-Penn Championships … Edey finished fourth at Mid-Penns with a mark 0.5 inches short of his season-best jump … French broke Northern’s 50-year-old long jump record at the Mid-Penn meet, jumping to a fifth-place finish … Edey finished third last year while French took ninth place, missing a medal by 2 inches Rossi finished third at last year’s district meet.

TRIPLE JUMP

Schedule: Class 3A – Friday, 1 p.m.; Class 2A – Saturday, 9 a.m.

Meet records: Class 3A – 48-8.75 (Imani Brown, Reading, 2012); Class 2A – 47-2.5 (David Magill, Greenwood, 2000).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 45-0; Class 2A – 44-0.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Basir Epps, McCaskey (47-1) ; Class 2A –Amory Thompson, Wyomissing (44-5.5) .

Local entries: Class 3A – Spencer Edey, Shippensburg (fourth, 44-10.75); Seth Tichenor, Cumberland Valley (seventh, 44-0.75); Trae Kater, Shippensburg (eighth, 43-11.75); Jeremiah Hargrove, Carlisle (12th, 43-4.5).

Class 2A – Tyler Rossi, Trinity (second, 43-0.25); Gabe Deppen, Trinity (sixth, 41-7).

Notes: Edey hit his best mark of the season at the Mid-Penn Championships. It was good enough to earn him a conference title . Tichenor and Hargrove also had their best performances at Mid-Penns, finishing second and fourth … Edey was the Class 3A bronze medalist last year. Epps, the top seed, finished eighth. Hargrove was also a district qualifier in 2021. He finished 16th … Thompson, the top seed in 2A, and Rossi finshed ninth and 10th at last year’s district meet. The top returning finisher from last year, silver medalist Ricky Pacana from Bermudian Springs, is seeded fourth.

HIGH JUMP

Schedule: Class 3A – Saturday, noon; Class 2A – Friday, 4 p.m..

Meet records: Class 3A – 7-1 (Adam Chubb, Susquehanna Township, 1999); Class 2A – 6-9.25 (Robert Stevenson, Scotland, 1993).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 6-5; Class 2A – 6-3.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Dakota Arana, Shippensburg (7-0); Class 2A – Tyler Rossi, Trinity (6-5).

Local entries: Class 3A – Arana; Connor Landreth, Shippensburg (third, 6-5); Trae Kater, Shippensburg (15th, 6-2).

Class 2A – Rossi; Danny Britten, Trinity (fourth, 6-2); Joseph Durle, Trinity (10th, 5-10).

Notes: Arana, last year’s Class 3A champion, carried the momentum into his senior season, where he won at the Pan-Ram Invitational, the Jack Roddick Invitational, the Cy Fritz Open at Millersville University, the Stan Morgan Invitational and the Mid-Penn Championships. Landreth earned the win at the Tim Cook Invitational … In last year’s Class 2A competition, Rossi finished third and Britten finished 10th … Annville-Cleona’s Noah Gunderson, last year’s Class 2A runner-up, is seeded second … Rossi won the high jump at the Bruce Dallas Invitational and finished second to Arana at the Cedar Cliff Relays and Stan Morgan Invitational … Britten was the top Class 2A finisher at the Mid-Penn Championships, finishing in a tie for third at a personal-best height of 6-2.

POLE VAULT

Schedule: Class 3A – Friday, 4 p.m.; Class 2A – Saturday, noon.

Meet records: Class 3A – 16-3 (Payton Morris, East Pennsboro, 2018); Class 2A – 15-6 (Joe Jardine, Schuylkill Valley, 2018).

State qualifying standards: Class 3A – 14-3; Class 2A – 13-6.

Top seeds: Class 3A – Justin Rogers, Hershey (17-2); Class 2A – .

Local entries: Class 3A – Breckin Swope, East Pennsboro (second, 15-0); Jack Reilly, Cumberland Valley (fifth, 13-6); Joe Ryan, Northern (sixth, 13-6).

Class 2A – Joseph Durle, Trinity (10th, 11-0).

Notes: Swope, the only freshman in last year’s Class 3A field, finished fourth. He cleared 15-0 at the Mid-Penn Championships in a second-place finish to Rogers. Swope’s season also included wins at the Tim Cook Invitational, Northern’s Arctic Blast Invitational, the Jack Roddick Invitational and the Stan Morgan Invitational … Ryan broke a personal record at the Mid-Penn Championships in a fourth-place finish.

