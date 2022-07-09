2022 All-Sentinel Girls Track and Field Team: Shippensburg's Sydnor adds to accolades

The book on the 2022 high school track and field season has officially closed which means it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2022 All-Sentinel Girlss Track and Field Team which includes a Track Athlete of the Year, Field Athlete of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team and Second Team selections and a list of Honorable Mentions.

Girls Track Athlete of the Year

Jill Sydnor, jr., Shippensburg

The Greyhound took her sprinting game to the next level, winning Mid-Penn, District 3 and PIAA Class 3A state titles in the 400-meter dash, an event she added at the beginning of the season. Sydnor also shined in shorter sprints, winning the Mid-Penn’s 200-meter dash before finishing second at districts and advancing to the state final.

Girls Field Athlete of the Year

Rebecca Tirko, sr., Northern

Set to continue her academic and athletic career at UNC-Charlotte, Tirko added a heap of hardware in her final season with the Polar Bears, qualifying for states in both the Class 3A triple jump and long jump, where she took home a PIAA sixth-place medal. She also medaled in both events at the Mid-Penn and District 3 championships.

Track and Field Coach of the Year

Derek Hockenberry, Cumberland Valley

The Cumberland Valley skipper led his teams to a boys Commonwealth Division title, a girls Mid-Penn Conference title and a pair of team District 3 crowns. Individually, Hockenberry’s athletes and relay teams won two state titles, six District 3 crowns and seven Mid-Penn championships. 2021 All-Sentinel Coach of the Year.

First Team

100-meter dash – Jill Sydnor, jr., Shippensburg: Mid-Penn runner-up

200-meter dash – Mia Boardman, sr., Cumberland Valley: Mid-Penn runner-up.

400-meter dash – Riley Ebersole, jr., Cumberland Valley: Mid-Penn third place; District 3-3A third place; PIAA-3A fourth place.

800-meter run – Anna Chamberlin, sr., Boiling Springs: Mid-Penn champion; District 3-2A champion; PIAA-2A third place.

1,600-meter run – Vanessa Alder, jr., Carlisle: Mid-Penn sixth place; District 3-3A runner-up; PIAA-3A fourth.

3,200-meter run – Olivia Walter, sr., Mechanicsburg: Mid-Penn champion; District 3-3A runner-up; state qualifier.

100-meter hurdles – Molly Kimmel, fr., Boiling Springs: Mid-Penn runner-up; District 3-2A third place.

300-meter hurdles – Eva Leatherman, sr., Carlisle: Mid-Penn third place; District 3-3A third; state qualifier.

400-meter relay – Cumberland Valley (Ashley Ross, Riley Ebersole, Quincey Robertson, Mia Boardman): Mid-Penn champions; District 3-3A champions; PIAA-3A fourth place.

1,600-meter relay – Cumberland Valley (Cora Heilman, Ashley Pines, Mia Boardman, Riley Ebersole): Mid-Penn champions; District 3-3A champions; state qualifiers.

3,200-meter relay – Boiling Springs (Haylee Erme, Amanda Delevan, Sophia Felix, Anna Chamberlin): Mid-Penn fourth place; District 3-2A champions; PIAA-2A third.

Shot put – Maria Clark, so., Mechanicsburg: Mid-Penn runner-up.

Discus – Isabelle Roes, sr., Trinity: Mid-Penn third place; District 3-2A runner-up; PIAA-2A fourth.

Javelin – Madelyn Lemley, jr., Northern: Mid-Penn fourth place; District 3-3A qualifier

Long jump – Rebecca Tirko, sr., Northern: Mid-Penn third place; District 3-3A runner-up; PIAA-3A sixth.

Triple jump – Rhyan Mitchell, jr., Carlisle: District 3-3A champion; PIAA-3A sixth place.

High jump – Ally Richwine, sr; Carlisle: Mid-Penn runner-up; District 3-3A fourth place; state qualifier.

Pole vault – Adeline Woodward, so., Trinity: Mid-Penn champion; District 3-2A runner-up; PIAA-2A sixth place.

Second Team

100-meter dash – Noelle England, sr., Mechanicsburg

200-meter dash – Ella Boback, sr., Carlisle

400-meter dash – Quincey Robertson, fr., Cumberland Valley

800-meter run – Ashley Pines, jr., Cumberland Valley

1,600-meter run – Lanie Grogg, sr., Cumberland Valley

3,200-meter run – Hope McKenney, sr., Mechanicsburg

100-meter hurdles – Alina Yates, jr., Cumberland Valley

300-meter hurdles – Cora Heilman, jr., Cumberland Valley

400-meter relay – Carlisle (Brooke Denlinger, Rhyan Mitchell, Melissa Pham, Ella Boback)

1,600-meter relay – Mechanicsburg (Raihana Yameogo, Noelle England, Kyra Dillon, Kerrigan Lebo)

3,200-meter relay – Trinity (Lila Shore, Julia Sheaffer, Sara Crowell, Frances Maury)

Shot put – Kyra Love, jr., Cumberland Valley

Discus – Amya Sopp, so., East Pennsboro

Javelin – Sydnie Lau, so., Red Land

Long jump – Anna Post, sr., Cumberland Valley

Triple jump – Alicia So, so., Cumberland Valley

High jump – Julianna Prokop, so., Trinity

Pole vault – Marlayna Concannon, jr., Red Land

Honorable Mentions

Kaitlyn Baranko, sr;, Trinity; Brooke Barrick, sr., Big Spring; Delaney Beigh, jr., East Pennsboro; Alexandra Brady, jr., Mechanicsburg; Cassidy Brunner, so., Northern; Ella Cloak, sr., Trinity; Caroline Cunningham, so., Trinity; Clara Dellinger, jr., Boiling Springs; Alle Engle, sr., Northern; Halle Engle, sr., Mechancisburg; Marcy Foltz, sr., West Shore Christian; Jena Geesaman, sr., Trinity; Bella Gilliard, sr., Mechanicsburg Lexi Hanlin, jr., Boiling Springs; Marlee Johnson, sr., Big Spring; Lindsay Lambert, jr., Mechanicsburg; Michelle Lee, sr., Boiling Springs; Anna Lehman, fr., Northern; Carly Lewis-McKay, jr., East Pennsboro; Makenna Mersch, sr., Big Spring; Ashley Nolan, sr., Mechanicsburg; Cassie Nugin, fr., Cedar Cliff; Isabel Petula, so., Trinity; Chloe Pyles, so., Cumberland Valley; Maria Ratnasamy, sr., Cumberland Valley; Emily Sheffe, so., Carlisle; Lila Shore, fr., Trinity; Sydney Sutton, jr., Boiling Springs; Alyssa Trn, so., Shippensburg; Megan Zimmerman, so., Big Spring.