2022 All-Sentinel Boys Track and Field Team: CV's Noss, Shomper claim top honors

The book on the 2022 high school track and field season has officially closed which means it’s time to hand out some awards.
Here’s the 2022 All-Sentinel Boys Track and Field Team which includes a Track Athlete of the Year, Field Athlete of the Year, First Team and Second Team selections and a list of Honorable Mentions.
Boys Track Athlete of the Year
Luke Noss, sr., Cumberland Valley
A senior, and one of the experienced leaders on an Eagles team that won division and District 3 Class 3A titles, Noss found another gear. The St. Joseph’s University commit finished second in the state’s Class 3A 400-meter dash after winning Mid-Penn and District 3 titles in the event. He also captured conference and district medals in the 200-meter dash and anchored Cumberland Valley’s 4x400-meter relay team to Mid-Penn and District 3 titles and a fifth-place finish at states. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Boys Field Athlete of the Year
Wade Shomper, sr., Cumberland Valley
Solidifying his status as one of the state’s top weight throwers, Shomper punctuated a standout prep career with a senior season that ended with state-championship performances in the Class 3A shot put and discus throws. The Bucknell University commit also won double gold at the Mid-Penn Championships and complemented his District 3 shot put title with bronze in the discus. His shot put throw of 61 feet, 7.25 inches at districts broke his own school record. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
First Team
100-meter dash – Jontae Morris, sr., Cedar Cliff: Mid-Penn fifth place; District 3-3A seventh; state qualifier.
200-meter dash – Luke Noss, sr., Cumberland Valley: Mid-Penn runner-up; District 3-3A fifth; state qualifier.
400-meter dash – Jake Brungard, sr., Camp Hill: Mid-Penn fourth place; District 3-2A champion; PIAA-2A champion.
800-meter run – Sam de la Riva, sr., Cumberland Valley: Mid-Penn runner-up; District 3-3A champion; state qualifier.
1,600-meter run – Jasper Burd, sr., Trinity: Mid-Penn 10th place; District 3-2A fifth place.
3,200-meter run – Kevin Shank, jr., Carlisle: District 3-3A sixth place; state qualifier.
110-meter hurdles – Danny Britten, sr., Trinity: Mid-Penn third place; District 3-2A runner-up; PIAA-2A third place.
300-meter hurdles – Logan Schmidt, sr, Big Spring: Mid-Penn fifth place; District 3-3A eighth.
400-meter relay – Boiling Springs (Trey Martin, Joey Menke, Gavin Rauhut, Jack Laing): Mid-Penn ninth place.
1,600-meter relay – Cumberland Valley (Matt Reinard, Nate Frederick, Sam de la Riva, Luke Noss): Mid-Penn champions; District 3-3A champions; PIAA-3A fifth place.
3,200-meter relay – Carlisle (Kevin Shank, Anrew Diehl, Ray Bondy, Jacob Owen): Mid-Penn sixth place; District 3-3A sixth; state qualifiers.
Shot put – Wade Shomper, sr., Cumberland Valley: Mid-Penn champion; District 3-3A champion; PIAA-3A champion.
Discus – Anthony Smith, sr., Shippensburg: Mid-Penn runner-up; District 3-3A champion; PIAA-3A runner-up.
Javelin – Jeremiah Hargrove, so., Carlisle: Mid-Penn fifth place; District 3-3A champion; state qualifier.
Long jump – Spencer Edey, jr., Shippensburg: Mid-Penn fourth place; District 3-3A champion; state qualifier.
Triple jump – Trae Kater, jr., Shippensburg: Mid-Penn third place; District 3-3A third place; PIAA-3A seventh.
High jump – Dakota Arana, sr., Shippensburg: Mid-Penn champion; District 3-3A champion; PIAA-3A champion.
Pole vault – Breckin Swope, so., East Pennsboro: Mid-Penn third place; District 3-3A runner-up; PIAA-3A seventh place.
Second Team
100-meter dash – Zach French, sr., Northern
200-meter dash – Gavin Rauhut, sr., Boiling Springs
400-meter dash – Nate Frederick, jr., Cumberland Valley
800-meter run – Trevor Richwine, sr., Big Spring
1,600-meter run – William Weigner, sr., Cedar Cliff
3,200-meter run – Tommy Crum, jr., Boiling Springs
110-meter hurdles – Steevenson Florestal, sr., Shippensburg
300-meter hurdles – Matt Reinard, sr., Cumberland Valley
400-meter relay – Cedar Cliff (Kahvon Williamson, Preston Dent, Ben Martin, Jontae Morris)
1,600-meter relay – Boiling Springs (Joey Menke, Gavin Rauhut, Tommy Crum, Braelen Mowe)
3,200-meter relay – Cumberland Valley (Sam de la Riva, Ryan Lucas, Sam de la Riva, Joseph Butler)
Shot put – Josh Angelo, so., East Pennsboro
Discus – Griffin Huffman, jr., Cumberland Valley
Javelin – Joshua Lehman, sr., West Shore Christian
Long jump – Tyler Rossi, sr., Trinity
Triple jump – Seth Tichenor, sr., Cumberland Valley
High jump – Connor Landreth, sr., Shippensburg
Pole vault – Joe Ryan, jr., Northern
Honorable Mentions
Matthew Barnes, sr., Camp Hill; Nicholas Brenkacs, sr., Trinity; Isaac Burd, fr., Trinity; Dakota Campbell, jr., East Pennsboro; Owen Charles, jr., Trinity; Ryan Craig, sr., Trinity; Ridge Crispino, jr., Cumberland Valley; Gabe Deppen, sr., Trinity; Ethan Dorrell, jr., Cedar Cliff; Alexander Evitts, sr., Big Spring; Carter Funk, sr., Shippensburg; Jackson Funson, jr., Shippensburg; Cole Jones, jr., Camp Hill; Zebariah Kalb, sr., East Pennsboro; Sean Kanal-Scott, jr., Mechanicsburg; Nash Kemble, jr., Camp Hill; Cohan Manges, jr., Mechanicsburg; Caleb Massare, sr., Big Spring; Elijah McKell, sr., East Pennsboro; Spencer Nolan, jr., Mechanicsburg; Carter Paul, jr., Mechanicsburg; Connor Pushart, sr., Trinity; Patrick Reed, jr., Shippensburg; Max Schlager, jr., Trinity; Brock Shughart, sr., Carlisle; Gabe Vigliano, sr., Mechanicsburg; Trey Weiand, jr., Trinity.
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross