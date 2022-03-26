Track and Field: Local athletes set the tone for 2022 season at Tim Cook Invitational.

CHAMBERSBURG – Through waves of momentum and a biting-cold breeze, Shippensburg senior Connor Landreth launched himself toward the mostly cloudy sky at Chambersburg Area High School and over the bar as it rose and the number of competitors shrank at Saturday afternoon’s Tim Cook Memorial Invitational. Soon, the only two left standing were Landreth and his Greyhound teammate, Dakota Arana, the state’s reigning Class 3A champion.

“I was freakin’ hype,” said Landreth. “I was very excited. I have Dakota Arana as my teammate, so I never really thought I had a chance to do this in a meet. I just have to believe in myself, I guess.”

Landreth, who had cleared a personal best of 6 feet, 0 inches in a scrimmage at Chambersburg four days earlier, rolled early in Saturday’s invitational, cleaning 5-6, 5-8, 5-10, 6-3 and 6-5 on his first attempts at each. He missed just once at 6-0 and 6-2 and twice at 6-4.

Each time Landreth cleared a bar, Arana rushed over to congratulate him.

“He motivates me an insane amount,” Landreth said of his teammate. “I work my butt off at practice because he’s working his butt off, and I’m trying to be as good as he is.”

The wind, bringing the winter remnants to the first invitational of the season, dislodged the bat more than the two Shippensburg jumpers Saturday. Arana went through 6-4 without a miss and passed on 6-5 before the Greyhounds exhausted their attempts at 6-6.

Shippensburg’s one-two finish in the boys high jump was just one of 15 first-place performances from Sentinel-area athletes and relay teams Saturday, kicking off the spring season, an opening salvo for the spring outdoor track and field season.

(More to come.)

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.