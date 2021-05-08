Stan Morgan Notebook: Carlisle girls' versatility on full display in home invitational victory; Zachary Denton sets impressive hurdles PR

Denton finished second in the triple jump with a 42-11.75 and came in fourth in the long jump with a 19-6.5.

“This is a pretty big confidence boost because I went to Shippensburg [University for the Jack Rodding Invitational] and I kind of lost it with my nerves there, let it get to me,” Denton said after the hurdles. “So, coming here and being in the right mindset, willing to get into that, especially with huge things like districts and maybe even states coming up just gives me a lot of confidence.”

Shulenberger on target

The good news for Big Spring senior Jack Shulenberger: he won’t be facing Tunkhannock’s Matthew Prebola the next three weekends.

Prebola, who will compete in the Class 3A state championships, blew out the competition despite throwing into the wind, tossing a 195-0 to win the javelin by nearly 30 feet.

In second was Shulenberger, who continued an impressively steady season with a 165-4 and hopes to win some hardware in 2A the next few weeks.

“I know I can throw better. Just for the circumstances, and I knew the lineup, as long as I was getting second,” he said. “It was just me doing what I had to do to get second.”