Stan Morgan Notebook: Carlisle girls' versatility on full display in home invitational victory; Zachary Denton sets impressive hurdles PR

CARLISLE — For years a program that’s churned out high-caliber distance runners, Carlisle’s track and field team this year is built more for the sprint relays, hurdles and jumps.
It’s most pronounced on the girls side, where Alyssa Dyson, Ella Boback, Ally Richwine and Rhyan Mitchell headlined a title-winning performance in Saturday’s Stan Morgan Invitational.
That quartet, conveniently, made up Saturday’s iteration of the 4x100 relay squad.
That group won by nearly two seconds, posting a 50.18, but it was what the individual parts did in other events that also stood out.
“I think [today] showed that we keep improving throughout the season, and we are just now really hitting our stride as a team,” Boback said.
Dyson, the lone senior of the quartet, capped her best week of the season with a 15.35 in the 100 hurdles for gold, a few days removed from a new PR of 15.22. She added a fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles (48.04) and helped the 4x400 crew claim bronze in 4:06.88 to end the night.
“We’ve had a lot of girls that have stepped up, and we pulled a lot of girls from soccer and they’ve actually done really well in their first years,” Dyson said.
The two juniors on the team were especially busy.
Boback won the long jump with a 16-10, nearly 10 inches farther than anyone else, and finished second by a miniscule .005 seconds in the 200 (25.89) to CV’s Riley Ebersole. Boback is eyeing Carlisle’s 200 record of 25.53. Her PR this season is 25.6.
“I think I can get that if I push myself,” she said. “Hopefully.”
Boback, who said she battles recurring shin splints since her freshman year and is limited in her long jump training because of that, also dominated the long jump field with a 16-10, winning by nearly 10 inches. She also aided the 4x400 relay’s medal-winning performance.
And her classmate, Richwine, was fourth in the long jump (15-10.5) and won the triple jump with a 35-8.75 and the high jump with a 5-2.
And then there was sophomore Mitchell, a soccer player relatively new to the track, who impressed in the jumps. Mitchell beat her seed jump by nearly 5 inches in the long jump, posting a 16-0.5 for a surprising silver. She added a sixth in the triple (34-1.25) for depth points. And she made it a 1-2 finish in the high jump with a 5-0 behind Richwine.
“We have a lot of girls that can do stuff well a lot of different places,” Dyson said.
“I think it is [a positive], yeah, because we have a bunch of great athletes,” Boback said about the group’s versatility. “And it’s wonderful to have multiple athletes do different things really.”
Dyson said the team hopes to qualify several girls for states in the coming weeks.
The Mid-Penn championships are May 15 at Chambersburg High School. The District 3 championships will be held May 21-22 at Shippensburg University, which will then host the PIAA championships a week later.
Denton keeps raising bar
Dyson and the girls weren’t the only ones to impress in the hurdles or jumps.
Carlisle newcomer Zachary Denton, a sophomore U.S. Army War College transfer, smashed his previous 110 hurdles mark with an impressive 14.99 to win gold Saturday.
Denton, who arrived in Carlisle from Arizona before his freshman year but could not compete because the pandemic canceled the 2020 season, has looked strong of late in what will be his only season before his family moves to Italy, he said.
His 14.99 broke his previous PR by .09 seconds and checked off one of his season goals — to run a sub-15. Now he has to recalibrate his expectations, for the better.
“I’m probably gonna lower my time goal after this,” Denton said. “I do wanna get (to states), I do wanna at least give a good showing. That would be amazing for me to go to states as a sophomore and compete against the best in the state.
It was not his only strong performance on a uncharacteristically cold May evening.
Denton finished second in the triple jump with a 42-11.75 and came in fourth in the long jump with a 19-6.5.
“This is a pretty big confidence boost because I went to Shippensburg [University for the Jack Rodding Invitational] and I kind of lost it with my nerves there, let it get to me,” Denton said after the hurdles. “So, coming here and being in the right mindset, willing to get into that, especially with huge things like districts and maybe even states coming up just gives me a lot of confidence.”
Shulenberger on target
The good news for Big Spring senior Jack Shulenberger: he won’t be facing Tunkhannock’s Matthew Prebola the next three weekends.
Prebola, who will compete in the Class 3A state championships, blew out the competition despite throwing into the wind, tossing a 195-0 to win the javelin by nearly 30 feet.
In second was Shulenberger, who continued an impressively steady season with a 165-4 and hopes to win some hardware in 2A the next few weeks.
“I know I can throw better. Just for the circumstances, and I knew the lineup, as long as I was getting second,” he said. “It was just me doing what I had to do to get second.”
Prebola is ranked No. 1 on Pennsylvania and No. 2 in the country, according to MileSplit.com.
Shulenberger, a quarterback for the Bulldogs football team and forward on the basketball team, has thrown javelin just two years.
“I think I should win Mid-Penn’s and then place pretty good in the districts,” he said. “And then when we go to states, hopefully go to states and then place at least in the Top 9 or Top 7.”
Local highlights
Other local boys victors Saturday included: East Pennsboro’s Syrell Burgos in the 100 dash (11.03), Shippensburg’s Isaiah Houser in the 200 (22.65), Cumberland Valley’s James Jaisingh in the 400 (48.72), CV’s Shane O’Connell in the freshman 1600 (4:44.18), Ship’s Eli Spence in the 3200 (9:44.38), CV’s Luke Noss in the 300 hurdles (40.47), East Pennsboro’s 4x100 (44.72), CV’s electric state-contending 4x400 relay squad (3:20.55), Ship’s Dakota Arana in the high jump (6-6), Big Spring’s Gavin Caruso in the pole vault (12-6), Ship’s Spencer Edey in the triple jump (43-3.25), CV’s Wade Shomper in the shot put (49-10.25) and Northern’s Jon Barrett in the discus (158-4).
Other local girls victors included: CV’s Ashley Pines in the 800 (2:18.41), CV’s Cora Heilman in the 300 hurdles (47.38), another impressive postseason contender in the Eagles’ 4x400 relay squad (4:00.01) and Northern’s Makayla Decker in the shot put (35-6.25).
