PIAA Track & Field: Shippensburg's Dakota Arana nabs top spot in high jump; Carlisle's Ella Boback claims sixth in the 200

Herd flash promise

All season long Carlisle sprinter Ella Boback has been vying to crack the 25.53-second mark in the 200.

At last weekend’s district championships, she attained her goal, setting a new school record.

And while she was at it, she continued her 25-second quest into the state championships as the Thundering Herd junior obtained sixth in the 200 in 25.35 seconds.

“The beginning of the season was a little rough, but I’ve been continually working out and working on it,” Boback said of her 200 times. “I was glad to finally be consistently running in the 25's these past couple of weeks and it really paid off.”

Joining Boback on the podium in their respective events was jumper Ally Richwine and hurdler Alyssa Dyson. In the morning, Richwine leaped to sixth in the high jump, clearing 5-3. An hour later, Dyson captured seventh in the 100 hurdles.

“It feels amazing. I'm really happy with how it turned out,” Richwine said of her state-medal placing. “I was nervous, almost the whole meet, but I pushed through it and I think it really helped me jump higher.”