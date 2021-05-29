 Skip to main content
PIAA Track & Field: Shippensburg's Dakota Arana nabs top spot in high jump; Carlisle's Ella Boback claims sixth in the 200
PIAA Track & Field

PIAA Track & Field: Shippensburg's Dakota Arana nabs top spot in high jump; Carlisle's Ella Boback claims sixth in the 200

SHIPPENSBURG — If it weren’t for State College’s Conrad Moore, Shippensburg’s Dakota Arana would have three gold medals draped around his neck.

But if he had to pick between Mid-Penn champion and state champion, there’s no easier choice: state champion.

With the inclement weather that hit the Shippensburg area Friday night into Saturday morning, the boys and girls PIAA Class 3A championship high jump events took place inside Shippensburg University’s Heiges Field House.

Without the traction that the infield provides in an outdoor setting, jumps can become testy.

That didn’t faze Arana as the Greyhound junior cleared 6-4, besting Moore and James Buchanan’s Grant Ellis for the top spot at the podium.

“It feels amazing. I can't say I've had a better feeling this year,” Arana said of his gold-medal jump. “It's crazy because I thought he [Moore] was going to get that 6-6. He was so close to that, but when he didn't get it, I honestly didn’t even know what to think.”

The duo of Jacob Cramer and Spencer Edey also medaled in the triple jump Saturday, as Cramer claimed fourth with a jump of 45-9.75 and Edey eighth, measuring 44-8.

“It feels pretty good,” Cramer said of standing on the podium. “It's always great to medal anywhere, but when you got a teammate doing it with you, it feels even better.”

Herd flash promise

All season long Carlisle sprinter Ella Boback has been vying to crack the 25.53-second mark in the 200.

At last weekend’s district championships, she attained her goal, setting a new school record.

And while she was at it, she continued her 25-second quest into the state championships as the Thundering Herd junior obtained sixth in the 200 in 25.35 seconds.

“The beginning of the season was a little rough, but I’ve been continually working out and working on it,” Boback said of her 200 times. “I was glad to finally be consistently running in the 25's these past couple of weeks and it really paid off.”

Joining Boback on the podium in their respective events was jumper Ally Richwine and hurdler Alyssa Dyson. In the morning, Richwine leaped to sixth in the high jump, clearing 5-3. An hour later, Dyson captured seventh in the 100 hurdles.

“It feels amazing. I'm really happy with how it turned out,” Richwine said of her state-medal placing. “I was nervous, almost the whole meet, but I pushed through it and I think it really helped me jump higher.”

“We took it easy this week, so I kind of went into the race fresh and it’s one of the first times I haven’t felt fatigued going into a race, so I was really excited,” Dyson said. “It was a little cold, so our muscles might have been a little tight, but I'm so proud of myself for getting up on the podium.”

Hummel vaults to podium

Despite not being 100%, Mechanicsburg’s Annika Hummel gave it her all in Saturday’s Class 3A girls pole vault.

The Wildcat senior has dealt with a lingering stress fracture in her planting foot all season, prohibiting her to hit that next gear she knows she’s got in the tank.

“Once I get the adrenaline going and everything at meets, I can barely feel [the stress fracture],” Hummel said with a chuckle. “The next couple of days are going to be rough.”

However, the injury didn’t deter her from stepping foot on the podium as Hummel claimed fifth thanks to an 11-6 clearing. She had three attempts at 12-0 but couldn’t sneak over the bar.

“At the end, I wish I jumped a little higher, but I was happy to medal and I was happy to finish the season with my teammates,” she said.

Notables

Northern’s Jon Barrett hurled to silver in discus, measuring a top throw of 175-3, only trailing Hempfield’s Dan Norris.

Cumberland Valley’s Riley Ebersole medaled individually in the 400, snagging sixth place with a pace of 58.10 seconds. Wade Shomper just missed the Top 8 in shot put at 10th and Cora Heilman claimed 12th in the 300 hurdles.

Wildcats distance runners Olivia Walter and Hope McKenney placed 10th and 16th in the 1600 and 3200, respectively.

Red Land’s Marlayna Concannon took 12th in pole vault, clearing 10-6.

"Once I got the baton, I was like this is real, this is the state championship. I could lead us to a state championship."

— Peyton Ellis

Meet Results

Friday's results from the PIAA Track & Field Championships at Shippensburg University:

Girls Class 2A

Final Team Standings

T-1. Schuylkill Valley and North Schuylkill, 39 points.

Track Events

3200: 1. Jolena Quarzo (Brownsville Area), 10:30.93

4x800 relay: 1. Boiling Springs, 9:37.94

100 hurdles: 1. Taleea Buxton (Bishop McDevitt), 14.73

100: 1. Maddie Raymond (South Park), 12.17

1600: 1. Olivia Roberts (Punxsutawney), 5:10.58

4x100 relay: 1. Richland, 52.61

400: 1. Margaret Conteh (Girard College), 54.27

300 hurdles: 1. Nora Johns (Quaker Valley), 45.07

800: 1. Melissa Riggins (Shady Side), 2:10.62

200: 1. Margaret Conteh (Girard College), 24.58

4x400 relay: 1. Wilmington, 4:01.95

Field Events

Javelin: 1. Maryann Ackerman (Slippery Rock), 147-6

Long jump: 1. Sarah Wagner (Northern Schuylkill), 17-9

Discus: 1. Ashlyn Giles (Schuylkill Valley), 165-4

High jump: 1. Porschia Bennett (Towanda), 5-7

Pole Vault: 1. Taylor Shriver (Waynesburg), 13-0; 6. Adeline Woodward (Trinity), 10-6

Triple jump: 1. Alison Watts (Bermudian Springs), 38-4.50

Shot put: 1. Ashlyn Giles (Schuylkill Valley), 49-2.25

Boys Class 2A

Final Team Standings

1. Southern Columbia Area, 54 points

Track Events

3200: 1. Luke Miller (Jenkintown), 9:18.91

4x800 relay: 1. Oley Valley, 8:20.88

110 hurdles: 1. Jake Rose (Southern Columbia), 14.10; 2. Danny Britten (Trinity), 15:16

100: 1. Braeden Wisloski (Southern Columbia), 10.81

1600: 1. Zach Buckner (Fairview), 4:26.30

4x100 relay: 1. Schuylkill Valley, 44.16

400: 1. Stanley Saint-Fleur (Dock Mennonite), 48.63

300 hurdles: 1. Jake Rose (Southern Columbia), 39.22

800: 1. Colby Belczyk (Riverside), 1:53.97

200: 1. Trevor Paschall (North Catholic), 21.86

4x400 relay: 1. Riverside, 3;26.27

Field Events

Javelin: 1. Elijah Cook (Bedford), 192-5

Long jump: 1. Justice Shoats (Holy Redeemer), 22-9.50

Discus: 1. Rushard Williams (Wyomissing), 169-7

High jump: 1. Logan Pfister (Chestnut Ridge), 6-7

Shot put: 1. Connor Vass-Gal (Wilmington), 62-6.25

Triple jump: 1. Idris Ali (Loyalsock Township), 45-2.25

Pole vault: 1. Isaac Lightcap (Lakeview), 15-0; 2. Brody Myers (Camp Hill), 14-6

