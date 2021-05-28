PIAA Track & Field Notebook: Trinity's Britten takes silver in 110-hurdles

SHIPPENSBURG — It’s not often that a hurdler from Heat 1 of 3 even reaches the podium.
Then there’s Trinity’s Danny Britten.
Eradicating his seed time of 15.63 seconds, Britten used a preliminary time of 15.33 seconds to claim first in Heat 1, qualifying him for the finals. With odds against him, the Shamrock junior duplicated his district championships fate, capturing silver with a 15.16 second showing in Friday’s PIAA Class 2A boys 110 hurdles event at Shippensburg University.
“It means a lot,” Britten saidof placing the silver medal around his neck. “Ever since COVID and everything, getting my sophomore season taken, and then just working really hard this year, I think it all worked out.”
Britten knew he had a silver-medal state championship run in the tank. Leading up to Friday, Britten said he’s been working on his trail leg all week.
“All week we’ve been working on one thing, my trail leg. And I’d say it worked,” Britten said with a laugh.
Trinity’s freshman phenom
Adeline Woodward isn’t one to shy away from the high-pressure situations, even if she enters pole vault at the incorrect seeding.
“I told her [the official] the wrong height coming in. So, I meant to come in at 9-3, but I ended up coming in at 9-6, which kind of threw me off a little bit,” Woodward said with a huge smile. “But I knew I could make that. I did that and I made it first try which calmed my nerves a little bit.”
Woodward followed her easy clear with some “bar love” at 10-0 and vaulted over 10-6 on her second attempt. She couldn’t clear 11-0, but still took her stand on the podium: sixth place.
“I just really wanted to wind up at 11-0, but I was still happy that I made 10-6,” Woodward said, competing in her first state championships.
“I’m excited. I still have three more years to come back, so we have next year.”
Myers continues states success
Two years ago, Camp Hill pole vaulter Brody Myers went toe-to-toe with Lakeview’s Isaac Lightcap for fourth place.
Fast forward to Friday, it was the same story for the duo. However, this time around it was for the top spot at the podium.
“We both did,” Myers said in regard to his fourth-place battle with Lightcap two years back. “We tied our sophomore year at states, but it’s great to be back out competing with him again. I think we had great competition today.”
As the only pair of vaulters remaining at 15-0, Lightcap set the tone by clearing on his third attempt. Myers feet grazed the bar on his way down in his third go-around, crowning Lightcap a state champion and Myers taking runner-up to cap his high school career.
“I mean I wish I could have got to 15-0, but I’m happy with how it turned out,” Myers said moments after stepping off the podium. “I think one more jump could have been there.”
Despite the soggy weather conditions — which causes headwind and vaulters’ steps to be a bit farther out — Myers said his runs were better than most days in the infield.
“Surprisingly, I was running a lot better and my step was back about a foot and a half,” Myers said. “So, I thought [it was] great running and the rain didn’t affect me nearly as much as I thought it would.”
Notables
Trinity senior Anne Spila tied for 11th in the high jump at 4-10 and the 4x400 relay quartet of Ella Cloak, Frances Maury, Elizabeth Levin and Caroline Cunningham snuck onto the podium in sixth place.
Camp Hill’s Jake Brungard also ran in the 400-meters. He did not place with a time of 51.52 seconds.