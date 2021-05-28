PIAA Track & Field Notebook: Trinity's Britten takes silver in 110-hurdles

Woodward followed her easy clear with some “bar love” at 10-0 and vaulted over 10-6 on her second attempt. She couldn’t clear 11-0, but still took her stand on the podium: sixth place.

“I just really wanted to wind up at 11-0, but I was still happy that I made 10-6,” Woodward said, competing in her first state championships.

“I’m excited. I still have three more years to come back, so we have next year.”

Myers continues states success

Two years ago, Camp Hill pole vaulter Brody Myers went toe-to-toe with Lakeview’s Isaac Lightcap for fourth place.

Fast forward to Friday, it was the same story for the duo. However, this time around it was for the top spot at the podium.

“We both did,” Myers said in regard to his fourth-place battle with Lightcap two years back. “We tied our sophomore year at states, but it’s great to be back out competing with him again. I think we had great competition today.”

As the only pair of vaulters remaining at 15-0, Lightcap set the tone by clearing on his third attempt. Myers feet grazed the bar on his way down in his third go-around, crowning Lightcap a state champion and Myers taking runner-up to cap his high school career.