PIAA Track & Field: 'It's amazing' - Boiling Springs grabs gold in girls 4x800 relay

SHIPPENSBURG — When members of the Boiling Springs girls 3,200 relay team made a pass on the track Friday during the PIAA Track & Field Championships at Shippensburg University, they tapped the shoulders of their opponents.

But when the baton ended up with sophomore Peyton Ellis — the Bubblers’ anchor leg — there weren’t anymore shoulders to tap.

That’s because third leg Anna Chamberlin handed the Bubblers quite the cushion, a big enough cushion for the District 3 cross country champ to bring home a gold medal for the Bubblers in the PIAA Class 2A race.

“Once I got the baton, I was like this is real, this is the state championship. I could lead us to a state championship,” Ellis said of her anchor leg kick. “So, it just pushed me even harder. I’m like, I want to do it for me, I want to do it for these girls. … And it’s amazing.”

Katryn Yocum set the framework in the opening 800 meters of the relay, pacing 2:26.17. Felix followed suit with a 2:33.38 leg of the race, before Chamberlin turned on the afterburners for a time of 2:19.60.

Ellis capped the foursome’s gold-medal run in 2:18.78.