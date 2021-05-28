PIAA Track & Field: 'It's amazing' - Boiling Springs grabs gold in girls 4x800 relay

SHIPPENSBURG — When members of the Boiling Springs girls 3,200 relay team made a pass on the track Friday during the PIAA Track & Field Championships at Shippensburg University, they tapped the shoulders of their opponents.
But when the baton ended up with sophomore Peyton Ellis — the Bubblers’ anchor leg — there weren’t anymore shoulders to tap.
That’s because third leg Anna Chamberlin handed the Bubblers quite the cushion, a big enough cushion for the District 3 cross country champ to bring home a gold medal for the Bubblers in the PIAA Class 2A race.
“Once I got the baton, I was like this is real, this is the state championship. I could lead us to a state championship,” Ellis said of her anchor leg kick. “So, it just pushed me even harder. I’m like, I want to do it for me, I want to do it for these girls. … And it’s amazing.”
Katryn Yocum set the framework in the opening 800 meters of the relay, pacing 2:26.17. Felix followed suit with a 2:33.38 leg of the race, before Chamberlin turned on the afterburners for a time of 2:19.60.
Ellis capped the foursome’s gold-medal run in 2:18.78.
“We were in a good spot to start with, but it was really crowded at the handoff line,” Chamberlin said. “So, I grabbed the baton and took off and started passing girls really early on. And toward the end, I knew how to bend and push through to the girl in first place and I put us in a good spot for Peyton.”
The quartet owned the eighth-best time entering the state championships at 9:58.32. Come Friday, the Bubblers put that time in the rearview, and did it handily, clocking a pace of 9:37.94. They topped second-place finisher Central Cambria (9:40.93) by 2.99 seconds, with Lewsiburg Area (9:42.74) placing third.
“We wanted to beat the top five [at our school], which is a 9:48,” Felix said.
“We smashed it,” Ellis added, finishing her teammates sentence.
The Bubblers teamwork carried on to the afternoon as the skies above Seth Grove Stadium broke loose in the heat of the 4x400 relay.
However, the inclement weather and puddle-riddled track didn’t seem to shake the Boiling Springs quartet of Reagan Eickhoff, Ellis, Kara Dale and Chamberlin.
Coupling their first-place finish in last weekend’s District 3 2A 4x400 relay, the Bubblers struck hardware once more, snagging a bronze. Only trailing Wilmington and Lewisburg, Boiling Springs marshaled a time of 4:04.62, a second under its seeding of 4:05.71.
Each Bubbler turned in new personal records in their respective legs.
“We knew that we wanted to improve our seed and we came in at four, so we wanted to definitely get top three, and we did that,” said Eickhoff, the Bubblers’ opening leg. “We all PR’d our splits which was super important and we did a lot of visualization this week. Working as a team really motivates us and when it’s all of you together, it’s a lot better than running individually.
“It’s the end of the meet and it’s the very last girls’ event. We’re all tired. … It’s just about who wanted it the most, who’s willing to put forth the effort, and this group of girls here really works for everything,” Ellis said of her 4x400 crew. “We don’t take anything for granted. We’re all just pushing as hard as we possibly could, at this moment, and I think it really paid off.”
“We were just looking to have fun, honestly,” Ellis said. “We said coming in, ‘Let’s just try and have as much fun as possible,’ and today was definitely fun.”
