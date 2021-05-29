PIAA Track & Field: Cumberland Valley's 4x400 relay team wins surprise gold in Class 3A; Eagles girls nab second

SHIPPENSBURG — In last weekend’s District 3 Class 3A Championships, Cumberland Valley’s Luke Noss didn’t feel that “juice.”
In Saturday’s PIAA Class 3A Championships at Shippensburg University, it was a different story.
He felt that “juice.”
Running as the Eagles’ second leg in the boys 4x400 relay, Noss, along with the trio of James Jaisingh, Colson Cutting and David Williams kicked an impressive time of 3:18.23, a time that crowned them state champions.
“I just felt drained in that race last week and in this race, I just felt good,” Noss said. “I felt strong. I would say I had more of that 'juice.'”
CV shook up its starting four compared to the district championships and the rest of the season. Leading up to Saturday, Noss held the reins out of the gate. This week, Jainsingh sported the honors.
For an opening leg runner, the pressure is on. But Jainsingh welcomed the change with open arms by gifting the Eagles the early advantage.
“I think the toughness just comes from trusting everybody,” Jainsingh said in regard to the pressure the 4x400 quartet faced. “We work hard every day just to prepare and be strong. We knew we were capable as a team. We just needed to execute it.”
Jainsingh fired a 48.17-second opening leg with Noss backing that up in a respectable 51.63 seconds. Cutting — who is the youngest of the foursome — held his own, pacing 49.87 seconds in the third leg. Williams anchored the gold-medal run at 48.54 seconds.
“I joined track to stay in shape for soccer, not to win a gold medal,” Cutting said with a laugh. “It's honestly just surreal and I'm so thankful for all these guys and all the hard work we all put in.”
“All the hard work you put in through this whole year, the ups and downs, I wanted to make sure I got the job done for all the hard work they did,” Williams said, looking at his teammates. “I mean we've come this far. … It was really exciting.”
Earlier in the afternoon, Jaisingh and Williams sprinted in their own individual 400's, Jaisingh placing his first gold medal around his neck and Williams capturing fourth.
Jaisingh out-legged the field, navigating the Seth Grove Stadium track in 48.05 ticks. Williams didn’t trail far behind with a time of 48.83.
“It felt really, really good crossing that finish line,” Jaisingh said of his state-winning run. “It just feels so surreal and I'm happy I was able to win.”
The CV girls 4x400 quartet of Sydney Manns, Ashley Pines, Mia Boardman and Riley Ebersole also jetted their way to the podium Saturday.
After a personal record of 3:56.90 at the district championships, the Eagles set the framework for another first-place kick, but it didn’t quite come to fruition.
Going stride-for-stride with Central Bucks West through three legs, CV held the tight edge in the final 200. It was in the second-to-last straightaway that CB West sped ahead, the Eagles coming up roughly two seconds short of their third gold medal in three weeks. They capped their 2021 campaign with a time of 3:57.23 and took home silver.
“I feel so good — I know in the past we haven't even made it here,” CV senior and opening leg Sydney Manns said of her last high school race. “So, just the fact that we kept practicing and staying strong and just continued to grow together, and then we could finish with second place was amazing. And I think it's well deserved.”
“I came out strong and I just knew it was going be a battle for the rest of the race,” Ebersole said of her anchor leg. “So, she [Kate Edenson] passed me and I knew if I was going to kick then, I wouldn’t be able to finish. I just tried to do the best I could.”
The Eagles’ boys squad finished second in the team standings with 25 points and the girls garnered 20th.
