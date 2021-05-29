PIAA Track & Field: Cumberland Valley's 4x400 relay team wins surprise gold in Class 3A; Eagles girls nab second

After a personal record of 3:56.90 at the district championships, the Eagles set the framework for another first-place kick, but it didn’t quite come to fruition.

Going stride-for-stride with Central Bucks West through three legs, CV held the tight edge in the final 200. It was in the second-to-last straightaway that CB West sped ahead, the Eagles coming up roughly two seconds short of their third gold medal in three weeks. They capped their 2021 campaign with a time of 3:57.23 and took home silver.

“I feel so good — I know in the past we haven't even made it here,” CV senior and opening leg Sydney Manns said of her last high school race. “So, just the fact that we kept practicing and staying strong and just continued to grow together, and then we could finish with second place was amazing. And I think it's well deserved.”

“I came out strong and I just knew it was going be a battle for the rest of the race,” Ebersole said of her anchor leg. “So, she [Kate Edenson] passed me and I knew if I was going to kick then, I wouldn’t be able to finish. I just tried to do the best I could.”

The Eagles’ boys squad finished second in the team standings with 25 points and the girls garnered 20th.

