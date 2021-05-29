 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PIAA Track & Field: Austin Long and Jack Shulenberger add Class 3A medals to their lists in javelin
0 comments
editor's pick alert featured
PIAA Track & Field

PIAA Track & Field: Austin Long and Jack Shulenberger add Class 3A medals to their lists in javelin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SHIPPENSBURG — The Big Spring javelin tandem of Austin Long and Jack Shulenberger have run the gauntlet and checked off all the boxes.

First, it was a dual-medaling at the Mid-Penn Championships. Then came sharing the podium at last weekend’s District 3 Championships. And now, they can add PIAA Class 3A state medalists to their already high-volume 2021 campaign résumé.

Long and Shulenberger placed 6-7 Saturday at Shippensburg University, launching throws of 173-5 and 161-1, respectively. Long bested his personal record of 169-7, which he set at the district championships.

“Having Jack there is really awesome because we can we push each other, day in and day out,” Long said of his Bulldog teammate. “He's really been a thing of motivation for me because he's always doing well and I’m always doing well, so it’s just kind of a competition.”

“It's probably been a dream for me and Austin to go to states in something,” Shulenberger added. “We've been playing sports since we were little together and to do it in track and javelin and for us to go in the same event for Mid-Penn's, to qualify, and then go to states and get medals. … It's a memory that we’ll never forget.”

District 3 Track & Field: Big Spring's Jack Shulenberger, Austin Long 'super excited' after finishing 3-4 in Class 3A javelin

It’s also a bit of history for the Big Spring javelin throwers as the Bulldogs haven’t always been well-known for medaling in track and field, let alone sending athletes to states and in the same event.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nazareth’s Collin Burkhart claimed gold in the event, leapfrogging state favorite Matthew Prebola of Tunkhannock with a hurl of 208-6. Shulenberger and Long entered Saturday’s state championships with No. 6 and 12 seedings — Shulenberger at six and Long at 12.

“To start off, I slipped and had a really bad throw on the water,” Long said of his opening throw. “I want to keep my head up, so I ended up settling down and relaxing and just pulled out my throws.”

And settled down he did as a 162-3 throw vaulted him to the finals.

For Shulenberger, Saturday’s go-around at states was all about having fun with a childhood friend.

“It's awesome,” Shulenberger said with a big smile. “For me and Austin from just being two country boys at a little school from going from Mid-Penn's, to districts and now in states. … From battling back-to-back in districts and states, it's exciting.

“It's really a blessing and an honor that we've come this far and just have so much fun and then medal at states, it's just a blast.”

District 3 Track & Field: Behind Dakota Arana's high jump gold, Shippensburg pulls out 3A boys team title
+9 Photos: Day 1 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg Unniversity

“Once I got the baton, I was like this is real, this is the state championship. I could lead us to a state championship."

— Peyton Ellis

Quote

Meet Results

Friday's results from the PIAA Track & Field Championships at Shippensburg University:

Girls Class 2A

Final Team Standings

T-1. Schuylkill Valley and North Schuylkill, 39 points.

Track Events

3200: 1. Jolena Quarzo (Brownsville Area), 10:30.93

4x800 relay: 1. Boiling Springs, 9:37.94

100 hurdles: 1. Taleea Buxton (Bishop McDevitt), 14.73

100: 1. Maddie Raymond (South Park), 12.17

1600: 1. Olivia Roberts (Punxsutawney), 5:10.58

4x100 relay: 1. Richland, 52.61

400: 1. Margaret Conteh (Girard College), 54.27

300 hurdles: 1. Nora Johns (Quaker Valley), 45.07

800: 1. Melissa Riggins (Shady Side), 2:10.62

200: 1. Margaret Conteh (Girard College), 24.58

4x400 relay: 1. Wilmington, 4:01.95

Field Events

Javelin: 1. Maryann Ackerman (Slippery Rock), 147-6

Long jump: 1. Sarah Wagner (Northern Schuylkill), 17-9

Discus: 1. Ashlyn Giles (Schuylkill Valley), 165-4

High jump: 1. Porschia Bennett (Towanda), 5-7

Pole Vault: 1. Taylor Shriver (Waynesburg), 13-0; 6. Adeline Woodward (Trinity), 10-6

Triple jump: 1. Alison Watts (Bermudian Springs), 38-4.50

Shot put: 1. Ashlyn Giles (Schuylkill Valley), 49-2.25

Boys Class 2A

Final Team Standings

1. Southern Columbia Area, 54 points

Track Events

3200: 1. Luke Miller (Jenkintown), 9:18.91

4x800 relay: 1. Oley Valley, 8:20.88

110 hurdles: 1. Jake Rose (Southern Columbia), 14.10; 2. Danny Britten (Trinity), 15:16

100: 1. Braeden Wisloski (Southern Columbia), 10.81

1600: 1. Zach Buckner (Fairview), 4:26.30

4x100 relay: 1. Schuylkill Valley, 44.16

400: 1. Stanley Saint-Fleur (Dock Mennonite), 48.63

300 hurdles: 1. Jake Rose (Southern Columbia), 39.22

800: 1. Colby Belczyk (Riverside), 1:53.97

200: 1. Trevor Paschall (North Catholic), 21.86

4x400 relay: 1. Riverside, 3;26.27

Field Events

Javelin: 1. Elijah Cook (Bedford), 192-5

Long jump: 1. Justice Shoats (Holy Redeemer), 22-9.50

Discus: 1. Rushard Williams (Wyomissing), 169-7

High jump: 1. Logan Pfister (Chestnut Ridge), 6-7

Shot put: 1. Connor Vass-Gal (Wilmington), 62-6.25

Triple jump: 1. Idris Ali (Loyalsock Township), 45-2.25

Pole vault: 1. Isaac Lightcap (Lakeview), 15-0; 2. Brody Myers (Camp Hill), 14-6

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Trinity's Danny Britten takes silver in 110 hurdles

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News