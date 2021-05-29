PIAA Track & Field: Austin Long and Jack Shulenberger add Class 3A medals to their lists in javelin

SHIPPENSBURG — The Big Spring javelin tandem of Austin Long and Jack Shulenberger have run the gauntlet and checked off all the boxes.

First, it was a dual-medaling at the Mid-Penn Championships. Then came sharing the podium at last weekend’s District 3 Championships. And now, they can add PIAA Class 3A state medalists to their already high-volume 2021 campaign résumé.

Long and Shulenberger placed 6-7 Saturday at Shippensburg University, launching throws of 173-5 and 161-1, respectively. Long bested his personal record of 169-7, which he set at the district championships.

“Having Jack there is really awesome because we can we push each other, day in and day out,” Long said of his Bulldog teammate. “He's really been a thing of motivation for me because he's always doing well and I’m always doing well, so it’s just kind of a competition.”

“It's probably been a dream for me and Austin to go to states in something,” Shulenberger added. “We've been playing sports since we were little together and to do it in track and javelin and for us to go in the same event for Mid-Penn's, to qualify, and then go to states and get medals. … It's a memory that we’ll never forget.”