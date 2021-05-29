PIAA Class 3A Track & Field Championships results for May 29

2021 PIAA Track & Field Championships
Day 1: Saturday, at Shippensburg University
Results from finals only: Winner and locals
---
BOYS CLASS 3A
Final Team Standings
1. State College, 36 points; 3. Cumberland Valley, 25 points; 11. Shippensburg, 16 points; 32. Northern, 8 points; 48. Big Spring, 5 points.
Track Events
3200: 1. Gary Martin (Archbishop Wood), 8:54.87.
4x800 relay: 1. Lewisburg, 7:53.93.
110 hurdles: 1. Allen Taylor (Williamsport), 14.15.
100: 1. Jaden Brown (Norristown), 10.65.
1600: 1. Gary Martin (Archbishop Wood), 4:08.67.
4x100 relay: 1. Red Lion, 42.28.
400: 1. James Jaisingh (Cumberland Valley), 48.05; 4. David Williams (Cumberland Valley) 48.83; 10. Isaiah Houser (Shippensburg), 49.96.
300 hurdles: 1. Dontae Lewis (West Mifflin), 38.32; 14. Luke Noss (Cumberland Valley), 40.45.
800: 1. Darius Smallwood (Pottstown), 1:51.91.
200: 1. Kristian Phennicie (Dallastown), 21.61.
4x400 relay: 1. Cumberland Valley, 3:18.23; 12. Shippensburg, 3:28.37.
Field Events
Long jump: 1. Jaden Price-Whitehead (Upper Dublin), 23-11.00; 17. Spencer Edey (Shippensburg), 20-07.00.
Shot put: 1. Dustin Hyde (Somerset Area), 59-8; 10. Wade Shomper (Cumberland Valley), 50-8, 18. Dalton Foore (Shippensburg), 46-6.50.
Javelin: 1. Collin Burkhart (Nazareth), 208-6; 6. Austin Long (Big Spring), 173-5; 7. Jack Shulenberger (Big Spring), 161-1.
High jump: 1. Dakota Arana (Shippensburg), 6-4.
Pole vault: 1. Justin Rogers (Hershey), 15-6; 11. Breckin Swope (East Pennsboro), 13-6; 13. Nick Mangold (Cumberland Valley), 13-0.
Triple jump: 1. Kyle Murr (Penn Manor), 46-10.75; 4. Jacob Cramer (Shippensburg), 45-9.75; 8. Spencer Edey (Shippensburg), 44-8.
Discus: 1. Dan Norris (Hempfield), 195-10; 2. Jon Barrett (Northern), 175-3.
---
GIRLS CLASS 3A
Final Team Standings
1. Central Bucks West, 20 points; 20. Cumberland Valley, 11 points; 28. Carlisle, 8 points; 59. Mechanicsburg, 4 points.
Track Events
3200: 1. Mia Cochran (Moon), 10:20.04; 16. Hope McKenney (Mechanicsburg), 11:13.63.
4x800 relay: 1. State College, 9:35.63.
100 hurdles: 1. Kayli Williams (Pennsbury), 14.38; 7. Alyssa Dyson (Carlisle), 15.26.
100: 1. Lalia Campbell (Spring Grove), 11.93.
1600: 1. Marlee Kwasnica (State College), 5:07.46; 10. Olivia Walter (Mechanicsburg), 5:06.98.
4x100 relay: 1. South Fayette (47.17); 11. Carlisle (50.02); 25. Cumberland Valley (51.27).
400: 1. Sanaa Hebron (Neshaminy), 56.36; 6. Riley Ebersole (Cumberland Valley), 58.10; 17. Mia Boardman (Cumberland Valley), 59.29.
300 hurdles: 1. Annie Lemelin (Mount St. Joseph), 44.25; 12. Cora Heilman (Cumberland Valley), 47.00.
800: 1. Kate Edenson (CB West), 2:12.36; 10. Ashley Pines (Cumberland Valley), 2:18.01.
200: 1. Lalia Campbell (Spring Grove), 24.27; 6. Ella Boback (Carlisle), 25.35.
4x400 relay: 1. Central Bucks West, 3:55.69; 2. Cumberland Valley, 3:57.23.
Field Events
High jump: 1. Payton Kleckner (Pottsville), 5-05.00; 6. Ally Richwine (Carlisle), 5-03.00; 21. Anna Post (Cumberland Valley), 4-08.00.
Pole vault: 1. Chloe Timberg (CB West), 13-00.00; 5. Annika Hummel (Mechanicsburg), 11-06.00; 12. Marlayna Concannon (Red Land), 10-06.00.
Triple jump: 1. Ava Alexander (WC Rustin), 38-09.00.
Discus: 1. Siniru Iheoma (CR South), 164-00.00; 17. Decker (Northern), 101-00.00.
Long jump: 1. Brooke Long (Altoona), 18-01.25.
Shot put: 1. Siniru Iheoma (CR South), 48-00.75; 11. Makayla Decker (Northern), 35-06.75.