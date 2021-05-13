'It would mean everything': After shattering meet records, Cumberland Valley's boys, girls 4x400 relays have sights set firmly on state medals

Nobody knew exactly what to expect March 27.
It had been some 500 days since the last time Cumberland Valley — and every other team — had competed in a major track and field event. Training had been halted and altered dramatically in the nearly 22 months since the 2019 PIAA championships. Rosters had changed dramatically, with an entire 2020 senior class graduating without a chance to compete one last year and underclassmen able to show improved times, jumps and throws.
So, when Cumberland Valley’s 4x400 relay teams took to the starting block in the season’s first big meet, Chambersburg’s Tim Cook Invitational, it was unclear what to expect.
The Eagles knew they had some speed — especially with three of the 2019 boys quartet that finished fourth in the state back again — but just how good would the boys and girls relays be?
“Both teams we knew had the potential to be good, but we never got to see them last year,” head coach Derek Hockenberry said at a late-April practice. “So, that’s why some other people might be surprised. When we were watching the kids last spring, we knew we had the potential to have two good 4x4’s last season.”
Then they ran — the boys posting a 3:20.07 and the girls a 4:01.39.
The gauntlet was thrown down.
“I definitely think it was that moment [we knew we were good] because it was the first meet of the year,” said boys senior James Jaisingh, who served as the anchor leg in the 2019 state championships.
“I remember when we started practicing again we didn’t really talk about a specific time we wanted to hit, we more talked about the time after we hit it and thinking about how far we could go,” girls sophomore Ashley Pines said. “It was not necessarily a shock that we can hit a 4:01 so early because I feel like we all trust each other, and we have some of the fastest girls in the state so far that can run a fast 400. So, that’s not surprising.”
The Eagles 4x400 squads, and by extension several of the individuals in the 400 dash, enter the postseason this weekend, starting with the Mid-Penn Championships at Chambersburg High School, as state medal contenders.
The boys own the fastest time in the state by nearly five seconds — a 3:17.44 they ran April 27 in a dual-meet at State College. That time is a full second faster than the 2019 time. Central Bucks West and Canon-McMillan own the second-fastest times with 3:22.01.
The girls rank fifth in the state, their 4:00.01 at Carlisle’s Stan Morgan Invitational last week putting them well within reach of their stated goal of being a PIAA finalist. Friends’ Central’s 3:51.06 is the fastest in the state, but the school isn’t PIAA affiliated. CB West owns the fasted PIAA time so far this season with a 3:56.37.
“We’re just taking it meet by meet,” said boys junior Luke Noss, who was a freshman in 2019 and is now one of the Eagles’ vets. “We don’t wanna be too cocky to say we just talk too much and get humbled. We’re just taking it meet-by-meet and seeing how things go.”
The boys have an advantage most teams may not this season — experience.
Noss, Shippensburg University commit Jaisingh and Duke pledge David Williams were all on that 2019 squad. If not for COVID-19 shutting down the 2020 season, they could be vying for a third straight state medal this month.
The newest member of the quartet is also the youngest, sophomore Colson Cutting, who has proven no slouch.
“They really made me get faster,” Cutting said. “I don’t think I’d be anywhere close to how I am now without both of them pacing me at practice, and showing me and teaching me all the tips and tricks. They really contribute a lot to everything.”
Meanwhile, the girls are putting up head-turning numbers with a team featuring just one runner with relay experience. Senior Mia Boardman ran with the 4x100 that finished sixth in the Mid-Penn championships in 2019.
The 2021 4x400 team — which includes seniors Boardman and Sydney Manns, and sophomores Pines and Riley Ebersole — is a new concoction that has produced instant success.
“Surprisingly, I think it was basically like riding a bike,” Manns said when asked how quickly the crew was able to get in sync. “I feel like the other years it took us basically until postseason to even hit around 4 [minutes]. And I think we started very strong this season just getting 4:01’s off the bat. And we’ve been very consistent with it.”
What makes both teams so dangerous is that all four parts — in the girls’ case, Hockenberry said there are five girls capable of running the 4x400 — are individually fast.
Jaisingh and Williams are ranked second (48.13) and third (48.29) in the state, respectively, behind York Suburban’s Logan Zeiders (48.05). And Cutting is 45th. Williams is also 17th in the 200 (22.21). Noss, a hurdler primarily, is 17th in Pa. in the 300 hurdles (40.18).
Boardman (57.67) and Ebersole (57.80) rank 11th and 13th, respectively in the 400 sprint and are both Top 35 in the 200. And Pines is the 16th-ranked 800 runner in the state with a 2:16.91.
“The big difference between a team that qualifies for states versus a team that has a chance to medal is you have to have several legs that are pretty fast,” Hockenberry said. “If you’re missing a leg, where you have one leg that’s maybe a little slower than the other ones, that team is going to have a harder time making the state finals because making state finals is hard in the 4x4.”
And now the Eagles get to prove the regular season is simply a taste of what’s to come.
CV’s 4x400 teams are unbeaten in weekend invitationals they have competed in so far this year. That likely won’t change in Saturday’s Mid-Penn Championships, where the Eagles are heavy favorites.
The District 3 Championships are a week later, May 21-22, at Shippensburg University, with states following that May 28-29 at SU.
The only threats in the Mid-Penn —and subsequently District 3 — are Palmyra (3:22.61) and State College (3:23.16) on the boys side. Carlisle (4:06.88) has the next fastest girls time in the Mid-Penn, and Wilson (4:03.12) and Warwick (4:03.31) are D3 threats.
And both teams are within striking distance of school records — the boys program record is 3:15.05 set in 2006, and the girls’ 3:57.85 was set during the 2019 state championships qualifying heats.
“We’re setting goals for ourselves based on what we think we can run and what we expect ourselves to run,” Boardman said. “We hold ourselves to high standards. We wanna improve ourselves so that we can get up there.”
“Since we’ve been pretty consistent hitting the 4:01, I think when we finally get someone who’s around our speed we’ll be more determined to chase them down and win it,” Ebersole said.
Both teams are trying to focus on themselves, but the girls admitted they’ve seen the times CB West, the reigning PIAA champs, have run. Focus, for CV, also means maintaining grounded goals. Hockenberry and his runners are aiming to qualify for the state finals. They are not targeting a specific podium finish.
“[You] only have one successful outcome if you say, ‘We’re gonna be this place at states,’ versus ‘We wanna make it to the state final,’” he said.
Still, it’s not hard to envision what could be. The relays have run the times of state medalists from the opening weekend, and this point in the season is when teams focus on speed workouts rather than strength and distance training. The Eagles should shed further time off their already impressive PRs.
And that could mean some serious hardware, the culmination of nearly 22 months of waiting and dreaming.
“I think it would mean everything to get a medal with this group,” Manns said. “I haven’t been with them for very long especially with the COVID and just missing a whole season. But I think it would mean a whole lot, especially since we didn’t have a season last year, to come back, start strong, keep going strong and then end with a really good ending.”
“I think it’ll be exciting,” Williams said. “I think it’ll mean a lot more seeing that we came from not having a year and proving to ourselves that we’re still capable of running fast. That’s probably the most important thing.”
