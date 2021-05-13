'It would mean everything': After shattering meet records, Cumberland Valley's boys, girls 4x400 relays have sights set firmly on state medals

“I definitely think it was that moment [we knew we were good] because it was the first meet of the year,” said boys senior James Jaisingh, who served as the anchor leg in the 2019 state championships.

“I remember when we started practicing again we didn’t really talk about a specific time we wanted to hit, we more talked about the time after we hit it and thinking about how far we could go,” girls sophomore Ashley Pines said. “It was not necessarily a shock that we can hit a 4:01 so early because I feel like we all trust each other, and we have some of the fastest girls in the state so far that can run a fast 400. So, that’s not surprising.”

The Eagles 4x400 squads, and by extension several of the individuals in the 400 dash, enter the postseason this weekend, starting with the Mid-Penn Championships at Chambersburg High School, as state medal contenders.

The boys own the fastest time in the state by nearly five seconds — a 3:17.44 they ran April 27 in a dual-meet at State College. That time is a full second faster than the 2019 time. Central Bucks West and Canon-McMillan own the second-fastest times with 3:22.01.