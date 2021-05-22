'It was fun': Teamwork pays off as Boiling Springs' wins two District 3 track and field relay golds, 800 gold and eight total medals

SHIPPENSBURG — There’s few better ways to start or end a meet than with gold.
Except maybe starting and ending.
Boiling Springs’ girls 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams dominated Saturday’s District 3 Class 2A Track and Field Championships start and finish, winning golds to highlight an impressive day.
The quartet of Anna Chamberlin, Katryn Yocum, Sophia Felix and Peyton Ellis kicked off the festivities at Shippensburg University in the very first race of the day, blitzing the 2A field with a 9:58.32. The time was nearly 15 seconds faster than second-place Wyomissing.
.@GoBubblers start our day with 4x800 2A girls gold. Peyton Ellis never relinquished the big lead she was given before the anchor leg. pic.twitter.com/M9jWIMknmI— Jake Adams (WEAR A MASK) (@jakeadams520) May 22, 2021
Nearly seven hours later, the 4x400 crew of Reagan Eickhoff, Ellis, Kara Dale and Chamberlin repeated the gold-medal feat with a PR of 4:05.71, fending off an impressive push from second-place Trinity (4:07.00) throughout the race. Both teams qualified for the PIAA championships in a week.
That was a fun girls 2A 4x400 final. @GoBubblers pull off a win after a back-and-forth with Trinity. 4:05.71 to 4:07.00. pic.twitter.com/2MjoV1Tk5e— Jake Adams (WEAR A MASK) (@jakeadams520) May 22, 2021
“We’ve been training all year for this, and we wanted to win so we did,” Dale said at the end of the day.
“I’d say it felt really great,” Chamberlin said following the Bubblers’ opening salvo. “We’ve been putting in the work all season, and we’re really happy to execute this today just the way we planned for a few weeks.”
District 3 Track & Field: Cumberland Valley girls 4x400 vaults to top of podium and new school record
District 3 Track & Field: Big Spring's Jack Shulenberger, Austin Long 'super excited' after finishing 3-4 in Class 3A javelin
District 3 Track & Field Notebook: Facing first stiff challenge, Carlisle's Alyssa Dyson passes test with gold in 3A girls 100 hurdles
They were not the only events that saw Boiling Springs take home hardware Saturday.
Ellis and Yocum went 1-2 in the girls 2A 800, running times of 2:19.74 and 2:21.11 to win handily.
Eickhoff and Kara teamed with sophomores Martha Mundell and Shelynn Bennett to finish fourth in the 4x100 relay, giving Bubblers relays a rare three medals in three relay events.
And Dale (13.47) and Eickhoff (13.60) finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 100 dash. And Dale added one more seventh-place finish in the 200 with a 27.69.
The biggest relay scare came from the Shamrocks at day’s end. Trinity led at the start and didn’t give Boiling Springs any breathing room.
“I knew they were big competitors, so wanted to definitely stick with them,” lead leg Eickhoff said. “And my strong [point] is when I get to the 200, and then I wanna take off when I got to the 100 and try to get us ahead so Peyton could get us a nice lead or put us ahead in the second lap.”
The 4x800 went much more by Boiling Springs’ book. The girls switched up their lineup by having Yocum start instead of Chamberlin because of the matchups they had against the other teams.
'It would mean everything': After shattering meet records, Cumberland Valley's boys, girls 4x400 relays have sights set firmly on state medals
Enjoying the journey: Military transfer, hurdler Zachary Denton making most of only season with Carlisle
“We had a specific plan kind of changing up the order of how we’re running to fit the situation,” Yocum said. “I just like to start out a little more held back and then go all out towards the end.”
“Watching from the last leg, I could see how the race was progressing, and I knew that everything was going well,” said Ellis, who won Mid-Penn and District 3 cross country titles in the fall. “The ending felt exactly what we wanted.”
Out of seven total medals Saturday, three of them were relays. And the other four involved teammates running together in the same race. That made the day extra special.
“Honestly, yeah, because every time you finish the race you’re able to look at somebody and celebrate with someone else,” Ellis said. “It’s like you don’t have to do anything alone. It just helps you mentally.”
“It was fun,” Felix said.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520