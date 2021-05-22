'It was fun': Teamwork pays off as Boiling Springs' wins two District 3 track and field relay golds, 800 gold and eight total medals

Ellis and Yocum went 1-2 in the girls 2A 800, running times of 2:19.74 and 2:21.11 to win handily.

Eickhoff and Kara teamed with sophomores Martha Mundell and Shelynn Bennett to finish fourth in the 4x100 relay, giving Bubblers relays a rare three medals in three relay events.

And Dale (13.47) and Eickhoff (13.60) finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 100 dash. And Dale added one more seventh-place finish in the 200 with a 27.69.

The biggest relay scare came from the Shamrocks at day’s end. Trinity led at the start and didn’t give Boiling Springs any breathing room.

“I knew they were big competitors, so wanted to definitely stick with them,” lead leg Eickhoff said. “And my strong [point] is when I get to the 200, and then I wanna take off when I got to the 100 and try to get us ahead so Peyton could get us a nice lead or put us ahead in the second lap.”

The 4x800 went much more by Boiling Springs’ book. The girls switched up their lineup by having Yocum start instead of Chamberlin because of the matchups they had against the other teams.