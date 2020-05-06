'It’s been a test': How senior throwers, jumpers and vaulters are staying motivated, continuing to train without a season

A perk to the shutdown that forced an abrupt end to her senior track and field season is that Rileigh Cardin now has the gym to herself every day.
When she walks into the UMedGym rehabilitation gym owned by her dad — Brian Cardin of Cardin & Miller Physical Therapy — these days, she throws on some Iann Dior, DaBaby or Kendrick Lamar. Rap gets the juices flowing, gets her energized during her workout.
“Music has been my best friend,” Cardin said. “I go into my gym, I blast my music, I normally write down what I’m gonna do [that day in my workout].”
Depending on what’s she’s trying to accomplish that day, Cardin, a senior pole vaulter at Carlisle who has only been vaulting for a little more than a year, might go through a circuit of squats, lunges, burpees and ab workouts on a timer. Some days she’ll do some cleans, deadlifts, maybe plyometrics.
Her goal is to add muscle for the next four years at East Carolina University.
At home, she has a homemade slide box she’ll station in her driveway, going through her approach before planting the poll in the box. But there is no takeoff.
There’s no takeoff for anyone.
“I normally am working at VaultWorX (in Camp Hill) at this time,” Cardin said. “I’m kind of missing out on my entire senior season which would’ve gotten me [ready] for college.”
No place to train
Cardin and dozens of other local throwers, vaulters, jumpers and hurdlers are in the same boat. Unlike some of their track teammates who can still sprint or run distance similarly to how they would during the season, field athletes are limited in how much they can train for their sport during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cardin has no landing pad and can’t work on her goal of clearing 13 feet this season. All she can do is weight train and work with the slide box that she said is a close approximation of the real thing.
Carlisle head coach Ed Boardman said he is positive Cardin was poised to break the Thundering Herd’s pole vault record this season and clear 13 feet.
She’s been a quick study. Cardin left a gymnastics career — where she said she was getting scouted by colleges — because it was mentally draining. She began at age 3 in “Mommy and Me” classes and continued until she was 16.
“I started having a lot of fear issues in gymnastics,” said Cardin, who worried about dangerous injuries gymnasts are prone to. “I had a few friends who quit early and did pole vaulting and absolutely loved it.”
She found a new passion in arguably track and field’s most dangerous discipline — pole vault — picking it up in the winter of 2018-19. Within 12 months, several schools recruited her and she eventually picked ECU.
Last year, Cardin said she simply focused on planting the pole in the box and getting over the bar any way she could. She said she feels significantly more comfortable this year, having cleared 12 feet during the indoor season. She improved her technique significantly and was starting to get comfortable with the “big girl poles.”
This lost season is a hindrance to improving that form. She can’t easily work on those subtle technical adjustments to get better lift, can’t continue to train her muscle memory.
“I think I’ll be able to stay on par, it’ll just be taking reps of me getting comfortable again,” said Cardin, who is hoping VaultWorX opens soon. “I was finally starting to get on bigger poles and not be scared.”
Cumberland Valley senior Erin Miller has proven a similar quick study. Miller played volleyball and softball for several years before five concussions forced her to give up both. She took up track and field — she throws javelin and shot — midway through her high school career and has developed quickly.
She’s missing critical training in a structured environment, like Cardin. Miller drives about seven minutes to CV’s Good Hope Middle School to practice her throws two or three times a week in the grass behind the school. At home, she practices throwing with a tennis ball, walks with her mom around the neighborhood and does cardio and weight training in the gym in her basement.
“I don’t have that '10,000 hours' in yet,” Miller said. “I was going to use this season to better prepare me for college.”
Fellow Eagle Noah Keitel doesn’t have a bar or pad for the high jump, and there’s no sand pit for the long or triple jumps.
Being a jumper, Keitel does interval sprints to work on his speed. He uses mailboxes around his neighborhood as markers for each sprint. And he has mini-hurdles and cones, he said, to get some jumping in, but not in the same way.
“The asphalt on the ankles doing the triple jump is like a death sentence,” he said.
Virtual help
All three are luckier than some of their peers. Like Cardin, Keitel (Messiah) and Miller (Elizabethtown College) will compete next year in college.
“I was definitely really disappointed at the very beginning [when the season was canceled] because I was hoping to potentially set the senior record here for javelin,” said Miller, who was hoping to improve on her PIAA Track and Field Championships appearance with a medal this season. “I was a little disappointed I couldn’t quote-unquote redeem myself. … But I’m thankful I have another level.”
Some of their classmates were hoping to land college offers in a pivotal senior season. Boardman said Trystin Sulich and Robert Lissner were two that had a shot to impress as seniors — both might attempt to join Shippensburg University’s program, Boardman said. But without a season to show their improvements, that’s tough. And underclassmen are losing valuable training time to improve their crafts as well.
“I can’t even imagine,” Cardin said. “I’m so grateful that I committed earlier. That was a huge stressor for me.”
Competing in college proved to be a critical motivator, all three said. And while high school coaches offer workouts and stay in touch, all three said they get important help from their future college coaches.
“Messiah’s been great,” Keitel said. “Our coach has been sending us messages during this time encouraging us. … I’ve been talking to another Messiah athlete, I think we’re gonna be rooming together.”
The check-ins are helpful and keep the athletes connected to their current or future teams. But missing is the in-the-moment coaching the athletes no longer get. Cardin said she’s confident in her body awareness after more than a decade as a gymnast to pick out adjustments she needs to make on the fly.
But Keitel said it’s helpful for him to have a coach nearby to notice a bad step or another miniscule error. He said it’s forcing him to improve his own body awareness.
“Our jumping coach has a lot of good tips and she catches stuff that I probably wouldn’t catch if I was out by myself, like I am now,” he said.
Same for Miller, who would’ve competed in just her second season this year.
“It’s really hard to not get feedback,” she said. “You’re just going back to fundamentals at this point. That’s basically what you can do.”
A coach’s challenge
None of the workouts the athletes are doing are mandatory. Their high school coaches can’t mandate anything with no season, and seniors are not yet college student-athletes.
But CV’s Derek Hockenbery is trying to make the most of a “lost season.” Before schools were forced to shut their doors in mid-March, Cumberland Valley and Carlisle’s track teams loaned out equipment. Javelins, old hurdles and other implements are in the hands of athletes who want to continue training.
Hockenbery said he has athletes who aren’t staying very active and others who are working out constantly to prepare for next season.
“Our distance runners are still, obviously, doing some things [for cross country in the fall],” Hockenbery said. “Otherwise, it’s kids that optionally want to do stuff. … They’re focused on other things at this point other than track and field.
“I see kids in both groups. I see kids that are all gung-ho … And other kids where maybe it’s their choice that they don’t want to do anything because maybe they’re frustrated.”
Boardman said he had a team email circulating in the weeks when the season was merely postponed. Since the season was canceled, the emails have stopped. He’s struggling emotionally without a season, much like some athletes might be.
“I’m depressed,” Boardman said. “I haven’t really gone this long without coaching a team … since I was 16.”
Boardman mostly works with his distance runners and leaves the assistant coaches to work with the other disciplines. He had hoped to keep some of his better runners and relay teams training for the New Balance Nationals Outdoor, which has been postponed to July 16-19, but he is opting against that because he doesn’t want to have them ramp up training for an event that is already pushing close to cross country season. If it’s delayed further, offseason distance training would be severely impacted.
Getting over mental hurdles
Keitel said he wasn’t “completely devastated” when the season was shut down. Miller and Cardin expressed similar sentiments.
But there was an emotional toll at first, having to overcome the disappointment of not getting to compete with teammates one last time and chase medals or records.
“I was upset,” Keitel said. “I thought I could — there was a [triple jump] record from 1968 that I thought I was close to beating.”
“So, it’s been super difficult because I love chatting with people and all of my friends,” Cardin said. “The biggest struggle has probably been realizing my senior season is gone. The way I cope with that is realizing I have bigger things ahead, like college.”
Now, the mental struggles revolve mostly around the daily grind — alone.
Keitel has found getting his workout in first thing in the morning is his best strategy. His training typically include sprints, body weight and free weight workouts.
“The routine part is much harder now that we don’t have practice every day,” he said. “It’s a totally different experience practicing by yourself. … It’s been a test, I think, for me, just without having that structure … and system encouraging me to keep being active.”
Miller called herself a “worrisome person” by nature. She said she’s grown a little more anxious during a pandemic that’s nearing a two-month anniversary of shutting down all sports in Pennsylvania.
But she’s been working out nearly every day and hasn’t skipped a beat, she said. Having something to look forward to is what helps keep her going every time she trains.
“I just am trying to think about college,” Miller said. “It will be benefitting me regardless.”
