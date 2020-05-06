'It’s been a test': How senior throwers, jumpers and vaulters are staying motivated, continuing to train without a season

“I don’t have that '10,000 hours' in yet,” Miller said. “I was going to use this season to better prepare me for college.”

Fellow Eagle Noah Keitel doesn’t have a bar or pad for the high jump, and there’s no sand pit for the long or triple jumps.

Being a jumper, Keitel does interval sprints to work on his speed. He uses mailboxes around his neighborhood as markers for each sprint. And he has mini-hurdles and cones, he said, to get some jumping in, but not in the same way.

“The asphalt on the ankles doing the triple jump is like a death sentence,” he said.

Virtual help

All three are luckier than some of their peers. Like Cardin, Keitel (Messiah) and Miller (Elizabethtown College) will compete next year in college.

“I was definitely really disappointed at the very beginning [when the season was canceled] because I was hoping to potentially set the senior record here for javelin,” said Miller, who was hoping to improve on her PIAA Track and Field Championships appearance with a medal this season. “I was a little disappointed I couldn’t quote-unquote redeem myself. … But I’m thankful I have another level.”