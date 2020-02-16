Indoor Track: Northern's Marlee Starliper posts another record-setting performance at David Hemery Valentine Invitational
Indoor Track

Indoor Track: Northern's Marlee Starliper posts another record-setting performance at David Hemery Valentine Invitational

{{featured_button_text}}
Carlisle Invitational (copy)
 

Northern's Marlee Starliper set another record on Friday.

 Sentinel file

Northern's Marlee Starliper posted yet another record-setting performance on Friday at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational at Boston University.

Starliper placed seventh and ran a time of 9:07.14 in the 3,000 meters, the third-fastest performer over the distance in U.S. high school history — New Yorkers Katelyn Tuohy and Mary Cain were the only others to have run faster.

The time also breaks Starliper's own Pennsylvania state record of 9:20.91.

Locals impress at Carnival

The Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association Indoor Track Carnival had a handful of Sentinel-area athletes walk away with some medals in Saturday.

Carlisle's relay team, including the anchor of Sophia Toti, won the girls distance medley relay in a time of 12:34.87.

Cumberland Valley's girls relay team walked away with a first-place medal in the 4x400 with a time of 4:08.13. The boys also walked away with first in the 4x400 with a time of 3:27.29.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News