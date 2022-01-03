Indoor Track and Field: Event victories, top marks highlight holiday schedule

The indoor track and field season picked up steam over the holiday break. Here are some notes:

Tirko takes triple jump

Northern senior Rebecca Tirko won the triple jump in the red division at the Dec. 27 Ocean Breeze Holiday Festival in Staten Island, New York. Tirko’s personal-best mark of 34 feet, 7 inches helped her top a pair of jumpers from Hunterdon Central High School (New Jersey) in Olivia Shalley (34-2.5) and Noreen Hussain (33-6). Tirko also finished fifth in the red division’s long jump (15-2). Tirko finished ninth in the long jump and 10th in the triple jump at the Mid-Penn Championships last spring.

Pole vault prowess

East Pennsboro’s Breckin Swope won the pole vault event at the Dec. 28 Franklin & Marshall High School Holiday Invitational. Swope cleared 13 feet, 7 inches, out-jumping Governor Mifflin’s Jacob Engle (12-6) and Cory Engle (12-0). In the girls event, Trinity’s Adeline Woodward cleared 11-0 to finished second to Hempfield’s Elizabeth Tapper (11-6). Red Land’s Marlayna Concannon (fourth, 10-6) and East Pennsboro’s Delaney Beigh (sixth, 9-6) also finished among the top vaulters.

At the VaultWorX meet Friday, Swope cleared 14-0 to finish second to Hershey’s Justin Rogers (16-1) in the boys competition while Beigh and Woodward cleared 11-3 to top the field.

Also at the F&M Invitational, East Pennsboro’s Ella Letersky finished fourth in the triple jump (31-4). Her teammate, Amya Sopp, finished sixth in the shot put (32-6.5). In the boys shot put, Josh Angelo finished fifth (41-9.75) for East Pennsboro, and the Panthers’ Elijah McKell finished sixth in the 800-meter run (2:12.91).

Still at the top

Carlisle's Ally Richwine’s high jump clearance of 5 feet, 4 inches is still the top bar in Pennsylvania for the indoor season, according to MileSplit’s girls rankings. Cumberland Valley’s Wade Shomper, who uncorked an indoor school-record shot put throw of 54-4.75 at the Dec. 15 State College meet, has the state’s top mark of the season.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.