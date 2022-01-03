Indoor Track and Field: Event victories, top marks highlight holiday schedule

The indoor track and field season picked up steam over the holiday break. Here are some notes:
Tirko takes triple jump
Northern senior Rebecca Tirko won the triple jump in the red division at the Dec. 27 Ocean Breeze Holiday Festival in Staten Island, New York. Tirko’s personal-best mark of 34 feet, 7 inches helped her top a pair of jumpers from Hunterdon Central High School (New Jersey) in Olivia Shalley (34-2.5) and Noreen Hussain (33-6). Tirko also finished fifth in the red division’s long jump (15-2). Tirko finished ninth in the long jump and 10th in the triple jump at the Mid-Penn Championships last spring.
Pole vault prowess
East Pennsboro’s Breckin Swope won the pole vault event at the Dec. 28 Franklin & Marshall High School Holiday Invitational. Swope cleared 13 feet, 7 inches, out-jumping Governor Mifflin’s Jacob Engle (12-6) and Cory Engle (12-0). In the girls event, Trinity’s Adeline Woodward cleared 11-0 to finished second to Hempfield’s Elizabeth Tapper (11-6). Red Land’s Marlayna Concannon (fourth, 10-6) and East Pennsboro’s Delaney Beigh (sixth, 9-6) also finished among the top vaulters.
At the VaultWorX meet Friday, Swope cleared 14-0 to finish second to Hershey’s Justin Rogers (16-1) in the boys competition while Beigh and Woodward cleared 11-3 to top the field.
Also at the F&M Invitational, East Pennsboro’s Ella Letersky finished fourth in the triple jump (31-4). Her teammate, Amya Sopp, finished sixth in the shot put (32-6.5). In the boys shot put, Josh Angelo finished fifth (41-9.75) for East Pennsboro, and the Panthers’ Elijah McKell finished sixth in the 800-meter run (2:12.91).
Still at the top
Carlisle's Ally Richwine’s high jump clearance of 5 feet, 4 inches is still the top bar in Pennsylvania for the indoor season, according to MileSplit’s girls rankings. Cumberland Valley’s Wade Shomper, who uncorked an indoor school-record shot put throw of 54-4.75 at the Dec. 15 State College meet, has the state’s top mark of the season.
HS Track & Field Photos: Mid-Penn Championships
Carlisle’s Jeremiah Hargrove competes in the boys triple jump Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg’s Annika Hummel competes in the girls pole vault Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity’s Ryan Craig throws the shot put Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Northern’s Josh Ford throws the shot put Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley’s Wade Shomper throws the shot put Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
East Pennsboro’s Josh Angelo throws the shot put Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg’s Dalton Foore throws the shot put Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Northern’s Jacqueline Brettschne throws the discus Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Trinity’s Kaitlyn Baranko throws the discus Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg’s Alexandra Brady throws the discus Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity’s Isabella Roes throws the discus Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
East Pennsboro’s Amya Sopp throws the discus Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley’s Lauren Bellows throws the discus Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg’s Spencer Edey competes in the boys triple jump Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg’s Jacob Cramer competes in the boys triple jump Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring’s Everett Baker competes in the boys triple jump Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity’s Max Schlager competes in the boys triple jump Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley’s Seth Tichenor competes in the boys triple jump Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring’s Brooke Barrick competes in the girls pole vault Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
East Pennsboro’s Laney Beigh competes in the girls pole vault Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle’s Hailey Wells competes in the girls 1600 meter run Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Red Land’s Marlayna Concannon competes in the girls pole vault Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity’s Adeline Woodward competes in the girls pole vault Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity’s Anne Spila competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs’ Reagan Eickhoff, left, takes the baton handoff from Shae Bennett as they compete in the girls 4x100 relay morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle’s Ella Boback runs the last leg of the girls 4x100 relay morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs’ Jack Laing, left, takes the baton handoff from Joey Menke as they compete in the boys 4x100 relay morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
East Pennsboro’s Adnan Sbai, left, takes the baton handoff from Zack White as they compete in the boys 4x100 relay morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff’s Ariel LaFountain crosses the finish line as she compete in the girls 400 meter dash relay morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity’s Elizabeth Levin heads towards the finish line as she compete in the girls 400 meter dash relay morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle’s Addysen Fitzgerald heads towards the finish line as she compete in the girls 400 meter dash relay morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley’s Riley Ebersole, left, and Mia Boardman race towards the finish line as they compete in the girls 400 meter dash relay morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley’s James Jaisingh, front, and David Williams, left, race towards the finish line as they compete in the boys 400 meter dash relay morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
