Indoor Track and Field: Cumberland Valley girls win state 4x400 title

STATE COLLEGE — Cumberland Valley’s Riley Ebersole accepted the baton from Mia Boardman and threw herself into the final leg of the final event of Sunday’s PTFCA indoor state championships. She could feel the heat and the pressure from a hard-charging Friends Central contingent on her back and at her heels and the weight of an elusive 4x400-meter relay state title in her hands.

“I just couldn’t stop thinking about how much we all wanted this as a team,” Ebersole said. “I just kept feeling like she was right behind me, and I was running like she was about to pass me. I ran like I was being chased down.”

Ebersole stormed through the final 400 meters, holding off the chase pack and capturing the state title that had eluded the Eagles’ fleet-footed quartet of Ebersole, Boardman, Cora Heilman and Ashley Pines.

“We’ve really been chasing it,” Ebersole said, “especially after coming so close and getting second at outdoors (last spring). That was really a push to get it this year and lock it down.”

Cumberland Valley’s state 4x400 title — chased down in three minutes, 56.80 seconds — highlighted local performances at the indoor state championships that also included second and fourth place for Ebersole and Boardman in the 400-meter dash, a bronze medal in the 3,000-meter run for Carlisle’s Vanessa Alder and fourth-place field finishes for Cumberland Valley’s Wade Shomper (shot put) and Carisle’s Ally Richwine (high jump).

The chase

“My job is kind of to just to, like our coaches call it, hunt people down,” Boardman said. “When I first got the baton, I knew we were behind by a decent amount, and I already knew I had to do it. I knew I had to catch her.”

Earlier on the track Sunday, Ebersole and Boardman tried to catch Neshaminy’s Sanaa Hebron in the final heat of the 400-meter dash finals. Sanaa held them off to win at 55.53, but Ebersole and Boardman finished second (56.64) and fourth (58.17) with a pair of personal-best times.

“Ending the season with a 56,” Ebersole said, “it was shocking. It definitely gave me a confidence boost.”

Pines also earned an individual medal earlier in the day with a seventh-place finish in the 800-meter run at 2:15.87.

“I knew I was racing against really good girls,” she said, “so I just wanted to stay confident. I didn’t want to get trapped on the inside, so I made sure to just keep good positioning the whole time.”

She followed the same game plan in the second leg of the Eagles’ state-championship run, sticking to her pace instead of making a push in the middle of the proceedings.

“I made sure to not get too excited with myself,” she said, “and I felt confident that I could catch the girl, but I didn’t want to get too far ahead of myself because every second really does count.”

Heilman set the table, working her way back into the lineup through back pain that had sidelined her for a portion of the season.

“Honestly,” she said, “I was, more than anything, just grateful to be able to be on this track.”

Heilman posted a time of 59.48 through two laps, the second-fastest opening time and one helped send the Eagles toward a school indoor record time to accompany the hardware.

Alder kicks to bronze

Moon Area’s Mia Cochran and Brownsville Area’s Jolaena Quarzo had separated themselves from the pack in the girls 3,000-meter run, and after bouncing between spots in the chase pack, Alder made her move in the back stretch of the final lap with about 130 meters to go.

“I’m not really one to make a super hard start,” said Alder, who started the race in the outside lanes. “I was just making sure I didn’t go too fast in the beginning because sometimes I end up doing that in the 2-mile. I was happy with my start because I was still able to kick at the end.”

Alder had paced herself with West Chester Rustin’s Ellie Keefer (fourth, 10:04.41) and North Allegheny’s Wren Kucler (10:04.43), and in that back stretch, she made her pass and bolted toward the finish line.

Cochran won the event in 9:42.91. Quarzo finished second (9:50.99).

“It was nice having the competition here at the indoor state meet,” Alder said. “I was really looking forward to this race.”

Fourth in field events

After opening the indoor season with the top shot put mark in the state and entering as one of the event’s higher seeds, Shomper felt like he had a bigger throw in him than the 54-foot, 1-inch heaves that left his hand at Penn State Saturday.

“I felt confident coming in,” the senior said. “I didn’t get the marks that I wanted in the first flight, and in the finals, I went for it, but it came off my hand weird.”

Shomper fouled on his final throw.

“I know what I did wrong,” he said, “and the difference between third and fourth is 2 inches, 3 inches, even. I wish I could have gotten it back.”

Penn Hills’ Angelo Allen took the title with a winning throw of 56-8.25 on his final attempt.

Richwine also took home a fourth-place medal, clearing 5-2 in the high jump.

“I felt a little slow,” she said. “I went ahead and changed my speed and put some speed into it.”

Richwine cleared the opening height of 4-10 on her first attempt and, after just one miss at 5-0, cleared that bar and 5-2 on consecutive attempts. Her day ended with three straight misses at 5-4.

“I didn’t feel as bouncy,” she said.

Other local medalists

Trinity’s Tyler Rossi tied for sixth in the boys high jump (6-0). East Pennsboro’s Breckin Swope led the local contingent of pole vaulters, clearing 14-0 to finish seventh. Cumberland Valley’s boys 4x400 relay team also reached the medal stand. Matt Reinard, Nathan Frederick, Samuel de la Riva and Luke Noss teamed up to finish seventh at 3:26.57.

