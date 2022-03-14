Indoor Track and Field: Cumberland Valley girls finish 5th in 4x400 relay at national meet

They capped the Pennsylvania indoor track and field season with a state title in the 4x400-meter relay, but Cumberland Valley’s Cora Heilman, Ashley Pines, Mia Boardman and Riley Ebersole added one more accomplishment before taking their talents outdoors for the spring. The Eagles’ quartet finished second in Sunday’s championship race at the New Balance Nationals indoor meet in three minutes, 58.48 seconds, earning All-America honors at The Armory in New York.
The Bullis (Maryland) team of Lauren Leath, Myla Greene, Mirai Bernard and Sage Hilton took the title at 3:46.47, followed by teams from Robeson (New York, 3:47.55), Scotch Plains-Fanwood (New Jersey, 3:50.89) and Motor City (Michigan, 3:51.21). The Eagles took the top spot among the Pennsylvania teams that included state runner-up Penn Charter, which finished sixth overall at 3:59.56.
A handful of other Sentinel area athletes competed in national indoor track and field meets over the weekend. Here’s a look at their results.
NEW BALANCE NATIONALS INDOOR ( Full Results)
Wade Shomper, Cumberland Valley – shot put, 26th, 50-4.75
Cumberland Valley 4x400 – Cora Heilman, Ashley Pines, Mia Boardman and Riley Ebersole, fifth, 3:58.48
Delaney Beigh, East Pennsboro – pole vault (rising stars), t12th, 10-11.75
Hope McKenney, Mechanicsburg --- 3,000-meter run, 59th, 10:18.31; 2-mile run, 57th, 11:00.83
Ashley Pines, Cumberland Valley – 800-meter run, 41st, 2:24.49
Adeline Woodward, Trinity – pole vault (rising stars), t7th, 10-11.75
NIKE INDOOR NATIONALS ( Full Results)
Marlayna Concannon, Red Land – pole vault (emerging elite), t17th, 10-1.25
Carlisle's Jeremiah Hargrove competes in the boys triple jump Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Annika Hummel competes in the girls pole vault Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Ryan Craig throws the shot put Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Northern's Josh Ford throws the shot put Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Wade Shomper throws the shot put Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
East Pennsboro's Josh Angelo throws the shot put Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Dalton Foore throws the shot put Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Northern's Jacqueline Brettschne throws the discus Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Trinity's Kaitlyn Baranko throws the discus Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Alexandra Brady throws the discus Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Isabella Roes throws the discus Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
East Pennsboro's Amya Sopp throws the discus Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Lauren Bellows throws the discus Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Spencer Edey competes in the boys triple jump Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Jacob Cramer competes in the boys triple jump Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Everett Baker competes in the boys triple jump Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Max Schlager competes in the boys triple jump Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Seth Tichenor competes in the boys triple jump Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Brooke Barrick competes in the girls pole vault Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
East Pennsboro's Laney Beigh competes in the girls pole vault Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Hailey Wells competes in the girls 1600 meter run Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Red Land's Marlayna Concannon competes in the girls pole vault Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Adeline Woodward competes in the girls pole vault Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Anne Spila competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles Saturday morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Reagan Eickhoff, left, takes the baton handoff from Shae Bennett as they compete in the girls 4x100 relay morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Ella Boback runs the last leg of the girls 4x100 relay morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Jack Laing, left, takes the baton handoff from Joey Menke as they compete in the boys 4x100 relay morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
East Pennsboro's Adnan Sbai, left, takes the baton handoff from Zack White as they compete in the boys 4x100 relay morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Ariel LaFountain crosses the finish line as she compete in the girls 400 meter dash relay morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Elizabeth Levin heads towards the finish line as she compete in the girls 400 meter dash relay morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Addysen Fitzgerald heads towards the finish line as she compete in the girls 400 meter dash relay morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Riley Ebersole, left, and Mia Boardman race toward the finish line as they compete in the girls 400 meter dash relay morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's James Jaisingh, front, and David Williams, left, race towards the finish line as they compete in the boys 400 meter dash relay morning in the the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
