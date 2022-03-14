 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indoor Track and Field

Indoor Track and Field: Cumberland Valley girls finish 5th in 4x400 relay at national meet

PTFCA Indoor 2022: Cumberland Valley girls 4x400

Cumberland Valley's Cora Heilman, Ashley Pines, Mia Boardman and Riley Ebersole celebrate a state-championship victory in the 4x400-meter relay at the 2022 PTFCA state indoor meet at Penn State.

 Tim Gross, The Sentinel

They capped the Pennsylvania indoor track and field season with a state title in the 4x400-meter relay, but Cumberland Valley’s Cora Heilman, Ashley Pines, Mia Boardman and Riley Ebersole added one more accomplishment before taking their talents outdoors for the spring. The Eagles’ quartet finished second in Sunday’s championship race at the New Balance Nationals indoor meet in three minutes, 58.48 seconds, earning All-America honors at The Armory in New York.

The Bullis (Maryland) team of Lauren Leath, Myla Greene, Mirai Bernard and Sage Hilton took the title at 3:46.47, followed by teams from Robeson (New York, 3:47.55), Scotch Plains-Fanwood (New Jersey, 3:50.89) and Motor City (Michigan, 3:51.21). The Eagles took the top spot among the Pennsylvania teams that included state runner-up Penn Charter, which finished sixth overall at 3:59.56.

A handful of other Sentinel area athletes competed in national indoor track and field meets over the weekend. Here’s a look at their results.

NEW BALANCE NATIONALS INDOOR (Full Results)

Boys

Wade Shomper, Cumberland Valley – shot put, 26th, 50-4.75

Girls

Delaney Beigh, East Pennsboro – pole vault (rising stars), t12th, 10-11.75

Hope McKenney, Mechanicsburg --- 3,000-meter run, 59th, 10:18.31; 2-mile run, 57th, 11:00.83

Ashley Pines, Cumberland Valley – 800-meter run, 41st, 2:24.49

Adeline Woodward, Trinity – pole vault (rising stars), t7th, 10-11.75

NIKE INDOOR NATIONALS (Full Results)

Girls

Marlayna Concannon, Red Land – pole vault (emerging elite), t17th, 10-1.25

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

