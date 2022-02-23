Indoor Track and Field: Cumberland County girls honor roll (through Feb. 19)

The track and field honor roll lists the top times, marks or heights in each event and is compiled by Tim Gross based on results posted throughout the indoor season. To report updates or corrections, contact tgross@lnpnews.com.
55-METER DASH
1. Ella Letersky, East Pennsboro, 7.99
60-METER DASH
1. Mia Boardman, Cumberland Valley, 8.02
2. Maria Ratnasamy, Cumberland Valley, 8.62
3. Anika Barrett, Northern, 8.64
4. Ava Shaffeer, Cumberland Valley, 8.70
200-METER DASH
1. Riley Ebersole, Cumberland Valley, 26.09
2. Mia Boardman, Cumberland Valley, 26.16
3. Ashley Ross, Cumberland Valley, 27.54
4. Maria Ratnasamy, Cumberland Valley, 28.27
400-METER DASH
1. Riley Ebersole, Cumberland Valley, 57.12
2. Mia Boardman, Cumberland Valley, 58.16
3. Cora Heilman, Cumberland Valley, 1:01.91
4. Cassidy Brunner, Northern, 1:02.48
800-METER RUN
1. Ashley Pines, Cumberland Valley, 2:17.26
2. Vanessa Alder, Carlisle, 2:18.98
3. Emily Leatherman, Carlisle, 2:29.06
4. Allie Engle, Northern, 2:30.03
1,600-METER RUN
1. Allie Engle, Northern, 5:20.24
2. Jayde Thomas, Carlisle, 6:22.38
3. Lauren Kiehl, Carlisle, 7:23.28
1-MILE RUN
1. Vanessa Alder, Carlisle, 5:01.54
2. Ashley Pines, Cumberland Valley, 5:17.10
3. Allie Engle, Northern, 5:17.60
4. Hope McKenney, Mechanicsburg, 5:25.97
3,000-METER RUN
1. Hope McKenney, Mechanicsburg, 10:37.21
2. Olivia Walter, Mechanicsburg, 10:37.81
3. Jayde Thomas, Carlisle, 12:28.33
3,200-METER RUN
1. Vanessa Alder, Carlisle, 10:35.59
2-MILE RUN
1. Vanessa Alder, Carlisle, 10:46.99
55-METER HURDLES
1. Eva Leatherman, Carlisle, 9.89
2. ELlsa Riesmeyer, Carlisle, 12.92
60-METER HURDLES
1. Eva Leatherman, Carlisle, 10.28
2. Ellie Heilman, Cumberland Valley, 10.72
3. Julianna Prokop, Trinity, 11.19
4. Alina Yates, Cumberland Valley, 11.37
4X200 RELAY
1. Cumberland Valley, 1:47.56
2. East Pennsboro, 1:58.50
3. Carlisle, 2:04.23
4X400 RELAY
1. Cumberland Valley (Heilman, Pines, Boardman, Ebersole), 4:03.17
2. Carlisle, 4:13.85
3. Trinity, 4:28.41
4. Camp Hill, 4:45.23
4X800 RELAY
1. East Pennsboro, 11:12.54
SHOT PUT
1. Kyra Love, Cumberland Valley, 34-7.5
2. Lauren Bellows, Cumberland Valley, 33-9
3. Amya Sopp, East Pennsboro, 32-6.5
4. Kaitlyn Baranko, Trinity, 30-11.25
LONG JUMP
1. Ally Richwine, Carlisle, 16-8
2. Alicia So, Cumberland Valley, 16-0.75
3. Anna Post, Cumberland Valley, 15-10.5
4. Rebecca Tirko, Northern, 15-8.25
TRIPLE JUMP
1. Chloe Pyles, Cumberland Valley, 35-2
2. Rebecca Tirko, Northern, 34-7
3. Ally Richwine, Carlisle, 33-9.25
4. Maria Ratnasamy, Cumberland Valley, 33-4.5
HIGH JUMP
1. Ally Richwine, Carlisle, 5-4
2. Rebecca Tirko, Northern, 5-2
3. Ashely Ross, Cumberland Valley, 5-0
4. Anna Post, Cumberland Valley, 4-10
4. Chloe Pyles, Cumberland Valley, 4-10
POLE VAULT
1. Adeline Woodward, Trinity, 11-6
2. Delaney Beigh, East Pennsboro, 11-3
3. Marlayna Concannon, Red Land, 10-8
4. Chloe Pyles, Cumberland Valley, 10-0
