Indoor Track and Field: Cumberland County boys honor roll (through Feb. 19)

The track and field honor roll lists the top times, marks or heights in each event and is compiled by Tim Gross based on results posted throughout the indoor season. To report updates or corrections, contact tgross@lnpnews.com.
55-METER DASH
1. Jeremiah Hargrove, Carlisle, 7.13
2. Asa Mitchell, East Pennsboro, 7.28
60-METER DASH
1. Dorian Stroud, Carlisle, 7.29
2. Matt Reinard, Cumberland Valley, 7.48
3. Chase Henry, Carlisle, 7.51
4. Tyler Rossi, Trinity, 7.56
200-METER DASH
1. Matt Reinard, Cumberland Valley, 23.72
2. Dorian Stroud, Carlisle, 23.80
3. Nathan Frederick, Cumberland Valley, 23.99
People are also reading…
4. Nicholas Brenkacs, Trinity, 24.46
400-METER DASH
1. Luke Noss, Cumberland Valley, 50.35
2. Sauel de la Riva, Cumberland Valley, 52.53
3. Jacob Owens, Carlisle, 54.00
4. Matt Reinard, Cumberland Valley, 54.06
800-METER RUN
1. Elijah McKell, East Pennsboro, 2:07.13
2. Kevin Shank, Carlisle, 2:08.30
3. Dominic Devlin, Cumberland Valley, 2:12.41
4. Ray Bondy, Carlisle, 2:14.95
1,600-METER RUN
1. Kevin Shank, Carlisle, 4:47.80
2. Ray Bondy, Carlisle, 4:46.79
3. Elijah McKell, East Pennsboro, 4:52.43
4. Colin Snyder, Northern, 4:57.53
1-MILE RUN
1. Carter Paul, Mechanicsburg, 4:39.36
2. Jasper Burd, Trinity, 4:42.39
3. Shane O’Connell, Cumberland Valley, 4:48.48
4. Andrew Hampton, Cumberland Valley, 4:52.80
3,000-METER RUN
1. Ray Bondy, Carlisle, 8:52.37
2. Kevin Shank, Carlisle, 8:54.18
3. Carter Paul, Mechanicsburg, 9:14.77
4. Jasper Burd, Trinity, 9:30.44
55-METER HURDLES
1. Terrence Steele, Carlisle, 8.97
60-METER HURDLES
1, Matt Reinard, Cumberland Valley, 8.67
2. Luke Noss, Cumberland Valley, 8.91
3. Danny Britten, Trinity, 8.92
4. Terrence Steele, Carlisle, 9.30
4X200 RELAY
1. East Pennsboro, 1:37.21
2. Cumberland Valley, 1:38.32
3. Carlisle, 1:41.46
4X400 RELAY
1. Cumberland Valley, 3:27.92
2. Carlisle, 3:42.86
3. Camp Hill. 4:10.66
4X800 RELAY
1. Carlisle, 8:36.25
2. East Pennsboro, 8:58.52
3. Camp Hill, 9:33.31
SHOT PUT
1. Wade Shomper, Cumberland Valley, 54-4.75
2. Josh Angelo, East Pennsboro, 45-10
3. Nick Brown, Cumberland Valley, 41-5.5
4. Ryan Craig, Trinity, 40-10
LONG JUMP
1. Tyler Rossi, Trinity, 20-4
2. Terrence Steele, Carlisle, 19-5
3. Jeremiah Hargrove, Carlisle, 19-0.25
4. Seth Tichenor, Cumberland Valley, 18-2
TRIPLE JUMP
1. Jeremiah Hargrove, Carlisle, 40-3.75
2. Seth Tichenor, Cumberland Valley, 39-9.75
3. Reuben Thomas, Cumberland Valley, 37-2
4. Kadin Sodmont, Cumberland Valley, 35-5
HIGH JUMP
1. Tyler Rossi, Trinity, 6-2
2. Danny Britten, Trinity, 5-7
3. Reuben Thomas, Cumberland Valley, 5-4
4. David Hayes, Cumberland Valley, 5-0
POLE VAULT
1. Breckin Swope, East Pennsboro, 14-0
2. Nick Mangold, Cumberland Valley, 13-1
3. Jack Reilly, Cumberland Valley, 12-9
4. Joe Ryan, Northern, 12-7
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross