Indoor track and field

Indoor Track and Field: 18 local athletes to compete at state indoor championships

State Track 9

Cumberland Valley's Riley Ebersole, left, and Mia Boardman cross the finish line as she competes in the Girls 400 Meter in the PIAA Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Shippensburg University.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association released the performance list for its state indoor championships scheduled for Sunday at Penn State University.

Eighteen local athletes and three relay teams met the qualifying standards and registered for the meet. Here is a list of the athletes and their respective events.

BOYS

Individual

Ray Bondy, Carlisle – 3,000-meter run

Nick Mangold, Cumberland Valley – pole vault

Luke Noss, Cumberland alley – 400-meter dash

Matt Reinard, Cumberland Valley – 60-meter hurdles

Tyler Rossi, Trinity – high jump

Wade Shomper, Cumberland Valley – shot put

Breckin Swope, East Pennsboro – pole vault

Relay

Cumberland Valley 4x400

GIRLS

Individual

Vanessa Alder, Carlisle – 3,000-meter run

Delaney Beigh, East Pennsboro – pole vault

Mia Boardman, Cumberland Valley – 400-meter dash

Marlayna Concannon – pole vault

Riley Ebersole, Cumberland Valley – 400-meter dash

Ashley Pines, Cumberland Valley – 800-meter run

Chloe Pyles – triple jump

Ally Richwine, Carlisle – high jump

Ashley Ross, Cumberland Valley – high jump

Rebecca Tirko, Northern – triple jump; high jump

Adeline Woodward – pole vault

Relay

Cumberland Valley 4x200

Cumberland Valley 4x400

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

