Indoor Track and Field: 18 local athletes to compete at state indoor championships

The Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association released
for its state indoor championships scheduled for Sunday at Penn State University. the performance list
Eighteen local athletes and three relay teams met the qualifying standards and registered for the meet. Here is a list of the athletes and their respective events.
BOYS
Ray Bondy, Carlisle – 3,000-meter run
Nick Mangold, Cumberland Valley – pole vault
Luke Noss, Cumberland alley – 400-meter dash
Matt Reinard, Cumberland Valley – 60-meter hurdles
Tyler Rossi, Trinity – high jump
Wade Shomper, Cumberland Valley – shot put
Breckin Swope, East Pennsboro – pole vault
GIRLS
Vanessa Alder, Carlisle – 3,000-meter run
Delaney Beigh, East Pennsboro – pole vault
Mia Boardman, Cumberland Valley – 400-meter dash
Marlayna Concannon – pole vault
Riley Ebersole, Cumberland Valley – 400-meter dash
Ashley Pines, Cumberland Valley – 800-meter run
Chloe Pyles – triple jump
Ally Richwine, Carlisle – high jump
Ashley Ross, Cumberland Valley – high jump
Rebecca Tirko, Northern – triple jump; high jump
Adeline Woodward – pole vault
Photos: Day 1 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg Unniversity
State Track 1
Trinity's Anne Spila clears the bar as she competes in the Girls AA High Jump in the PIAA Track and Field Championships held Friday at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
State Track 2
Trinity's Danny Britten clears a hurdle during the boys 110 meter hurdles in the PIAA Track and Field Championships Friday at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
State Track 3
Members of the Boiling Springs High School girls 4x800 relay team celebrate after winning first place in the PIAA Track and Field Championships Friday at Shippensburg University. Team members: Anna Chamberlin, Sophia Felix, Peyton Ellis, and Katryn Yocum.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
State Track 4
Boiling Springs 4x800 relay team members Anna Chamberlin, Sophia Felix, Katryn Yocum, and Peyton Ellis hold up their gold medals after winning first place in the PIAA Track and Field Championships held Friday at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
State Track 5
Boiling Springs High School 4x800 relay runners Anna Chamberlin, left, Katryn Yocum, middle, and Sophia Felix, right, watch Peyton Ellis cross the finish line to take first place in the PIAA Track and Field Championships held Friday at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
State Track 6
Boiling Springs High School 4x800 relay runners Peyton Ellis, front, Anna Chamberlin, left, Katryn Yocum, middle, and Sophia Felix, right, celebrate after winning first place in the PIAA Track and Field Championships held Friday at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
State Track 7
Trinity's Adeline Woodward launches herself over the bar as she competes in the pole vault in the PIAA Track and Field Championships held Friday at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
State Track 8
Camp Hill's Jake Brungard crosses the finish line in the boys 400-meter race at the PIAA Track and Field Championships held Friday at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
State Track 9
Camp Hill's Brody Myers clears the ball as he competes in the pole vault in the PIAA Track and Field Championships held Friday at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!