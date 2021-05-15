HS Track & Field: Cumberland Valley girls win Mid-Penn Championship team title; Carlisle girls tie for second as a team

The Eagles did win some other events as Boardman set a new school record in the 400 at 56.94 and Riley Ebersole set a new sophomore record at CV with a 56.99, good enough for second in the Mid-Penn race.

“I was a little nervous going in with the 4x100 right before, but I think my mentality was if I can do it in the 4x400 why can’t I do it in the open?” Boardman said. “I went out pretty good and was able to maintain it.”

“Last week we had a meet and it was cold and windy and I always worry about the hot weather because it bothers my asthma,” Ebersole said. “It is always nice to run against my teammates because the competition is there.”

Ashley Pines rolled past the field for the 800 win in a time of 2:18.8.

“I surprisingly wasn’t that tired after the race, like I am sometimes,” Pines said. “The time on the first lap was much slower than I anticipated, so I had to take off and the finish was good. This is my first outdoor season running the 800 so it is still a feel thing and confidence.”

Cora Heilman won the 300 hurdles and Mikaela Wolf took third in both the shot put and the javelin. The team won the Mid-Penn team title with 102.5 points to easily out-distance Carlisle and State College, who tied for second with 62 points.