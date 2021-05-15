HS Track & Field: Cumberland Valley girls win Mid-Penn Championship team title; Carlisle girls tie for second as a team

CHAMBERSBURG — The placement results were what the Cumberland Valley 4x400 relay teams wanted, but the times were a bit slower than they anticipated.
But there is always next week.
The highly anticipated matchup of the Eagles and the State College teams went the way of CV. The girl’s 4x400 ended quickly when second and third legs Ashley Pines and Mia Boardman blew open a 15-meter lead, and Riley Ebersole just had to bring it home for the gold.
“We wanted to get under four minutes, but with each of us running other events and the weather we couldn’t get the time we wanted, but I can always count on Ashley and Mia to take over the event after me,” Sydney Manns said.
“We had pretty high aspirations to accomplish today — a PR of 3:17.4 and we didn’t get it, but our main goal was for Colson [Cutting] and I to get under 50 and we both ran high 49. We will put it all together later,“ Luke Noss said. “Moving on we will be focusing on specific events, into running all events. We want to run 3:15.05 this year.”
The time did set a new Mid-Penn record.
The team of Noss, Cutting, James Jasingh and David Willliams ran a 3:17.64 to win, and Jasingh won the individual 400 at 48.19. Williams took second in 48.20 and teammate Cutting took fifth at 50.55.
The Eagles did win some other events as Boardman set a new school record in the 400 at 56.94 and Riley Ebersole set a new sophomore record at CV with a 56.99, good enough for second in the Mid-Penn race.
“I was a little nervous going in with the 4x100 right before, but I think my mentality was if I can do it in the 4x400 why can’t I do it in the open?” Boardman said. “I went out pretty good and was able to maintain it.”
“Last week we had a meet and it was cold and windy and I always worry about the hot weather because it bothers my asthma,” Ebersole said. “It is always nice to run against my teammates because the competition is there.”
Ashley Pines rolled past the field for the 800 win in a time of 2:18.8.
“I surprisingly wasn’t that tired after the race, like I am sometimes,” Pines said. “The time on the first lap was much slower than I anticipated, so I had to take off and the finish was good. This is my first outdoor season running the 800 so it is still a feel thing and confidence.”
Cora Heilman won the 300 hurdles and Mikaela Wolf took third in both the shot put and the javelin. The team won the Mid-Penn team title with 102.5 points to easily out-distance Carlisle and State College, who tied for second with 62 points.
State College won the boys title with 123 points to edge out Shippensburg (76.5) and the Eagles (72).
Shippensburg boys and the Carlisle girls track teams fared well at the Mid Penn track meet Saturday at Chambersburg High School.
The Greyhound boys won four events as Elias Spence ran away from the field on the final lap to win the 3200 in a time of 9:50.92. The first six laps it appeared nobody wanted to go out and on the seventh lap, Eli started to pick up the pace and exploded on the final lap to easily win the race.
“We went out in the mile at 5:02 and that is just not an acceptable pace for the mile in a Mid-Penn race, and I was scared to go so I sat and realized I was in control of the race,” Spence said. “It has been such a hard season. I wasn’t able to run at all in February and then again in April due to Achilles’ injuries. It has been a blessing to be out here and today was good. It was a great group to run against.”
Jacob Cramer (triple) and Spencer Edey (long jump) won their events, and Ebey also finished second to Crum in the triple.
Dakota Arana just missed his PR in the high jump a she finished second to State College’s Conrad Moore. Moore cleared 6-10 and barely missed at 7. Arana hit 6-8 and just missed at 6-10.
“I came in expecting third place and I got second, so I will take it,” Arana said. “Conrad is so impressive to watch and incredible, and he challenged me today. High jump was my only event for today."
Isaiah Houser took second in the 200 and third in the 400, whiel Jillian Sydnor took second in the 200 and fourth in the 400 for the girls.
For Carlisle, the girls won three events as Ally Richwine won the high jump at 5-4 and finished second in the triple jump. Alyssa Dyson won the 100 hurdles in a time of 15.49.
The Herd 4x800 won the race before all scattered for prom as the group of Gretal Shank, Emily Leatherman, Sejla Podzic and Sophie Salomone ran a 9:33.45, almost 15 seconds ahead of their seed time.
The Herd 4x100 finished third as Ella Boback, Dyson, Rhyan Mitchell and Richwine tallied a time of 49.69.
Big Spring’s Jack Shulenberger unleashed a bomb of 175-1 to win the javelin by a scant two inches. Teammate Gavin Caruso finished third in the pole vault and fourth in discus.
Mechanicsburg’s Annika Hummel set a new school record with a vault of 12 feet to take first in pole vault. Maria Clark took second in shot and third in discus, and Olivia Walter and Hope McKenney set PRs in the mile and placed second and fourth, respectively.
The Wildcats 4x800 relay team took third as McKenney, Walters, Juliette Safer and Raihama Yameoga finished in a time of 9:47.41, a time eight seconds faster than seed time.
Makayla Decker of Northern took first in the shot and second in the discus.
Marlayna Concannon (Red Land) and Adeline Woodward (Trinity) tied for second in the pole vault.
The Bubblers also had a good showing as Peyton Ellis took third in the 800, Katelyn Yocum took fifth in the 3200 and the Bubbler relay teams took third in the 4x400 and fourth in the 4x800.