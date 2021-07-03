 Skip to main content
HS Track and Field: Mechanicsburg's McKenney runs 5,000-meter race at nationals
HS Track & FIeld

HS Track and Field: Mechanicsburg's McKenney runs 5,000-meter race at nationals

District track 22

Mechanicsburg’s Hope McKenney, center, competes in the girls Class 3A 3200 meter run in the District 3 Track and Field Championships held Friday at Shippensburg University.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Mechanicsburg rising senior Hope McKenney finished 25th in the 5,000-meter run at the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation's national meet at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field Saturday morning.

McKenney clocked in at 17:54.87, finishing 12th in the first 5,000-meter heat. Rising sophomore Ellie Shea took the title at 16:10.42.

As a junior, McKenney set a personal record in the 1,600-meter run with a fifth-place finish (5:09.37) at the Mid-Penn championships and helped the Wildcats' 4x800-meter relay team finish third in the conference (9:47.41). At districts, she finished ninth in the 1,600 (5:14.12) and medaled with a seventh-place finish on the 4x800 team (9:52.39) and a fifth-place finish in the 3,200 (10:56.68), which earned her a spot in the state meet where she finished 16th overall in Class 3A at 11:13.63.

For updated results from the NSAF nationals, click here.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

