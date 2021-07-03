HS Track and Field: Mechanicsburg's McKenney runs 5,000-meter race at nationals

Mechanicsburg rising senior Hope McKenney finished 25th in the 5,000-meter run at the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation's national meet at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field Saturday morning.
McKenney clocked in at 17:54.87, finishing 12th in the first 5,000-meter heat. Rising sophomore Ellie Shea took the title at 16:10.42.
As a junior, McKenney set a personal record in the 1,600-meter run with a fifth-place finish (5:09.37) at the Mid-Penn championships and helped the Wildcats' 4x800-meter relay team finish third in the conference (9:47.41). At districts, she finished ninth in the 1,600 (5:14.12) and medaled with a seventh-place finish on the 4x800 team (9:52.39) and a fifth-place finish in the 3,200 (10:56.68), which earned her a spot in the state meet where she finished 16th overall in Class 3A at 11:13.63.
BIG move (and bad camera work) by @GoMechanicsburg's Hope McKenney on the final turn to take fifth and secure an automatic bid to states in the 3A girls 3200. Runs about a 10:57. pic.twitter.com/3Sxar7zB3G— Jake Adams (WEAR A MASK) (@jakeadams520) May 21, 2021
