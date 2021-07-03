HS Track and Field: Mechanicsburg's McKenney runs 5,000-meter race at nationals

As a junior, McKenney set a personal record in the 1,600-meter run with a fifth-place finish (5:09.37) at the Mid-Penn championships and helped the Wildcats' 4x800-meter relay team finish third in the conference (9:47.41). At districts, she finished ninth in the 1,600 (5:14.12) and medaled with a seventh-place finish on the 4x800 team (9:52.39) and a fifth-place finish in the 3,200 (10:56.68), which earned her a spot in the state meet where she finished 16th overall in Class 3A at 11:13.63.