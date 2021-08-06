High School Track and Field: Local athletes compete in national meets

As a junior, Rossi finished third in the District Three Class 2A long jump (21-2), third in high jump (6-0), 10th in triple jump (38-03.50).

Witkowski works in throws

Trinity rising senior Zaia Witkowski competed in three throwing events at the AAU Junior Olympics in Humble, Texas, throughout the week, finishing 65th overall in the age 17-18 discus (77-6), 68th in shot put (29-3.75) and 45th in javelin (74-3).

The Shamrocks rising senior finished seventh in the Class 2A shot put at districts (30-6.75) and 11th in discus (85-9).

Craig cracks top-30

Like his Trinity teammate, Ryan Craig competed in the throws at the AAU Junior Olympics. The rising senior finished 30th overall in the age 17-18 shot put (42-6) Wednesday in a series that saw improved marks with each attempt. He followed it up with a 36th-place finish in discus (122-3).

Craig capped his junior season with a pair of Class 2A seventh-place medals at the District Three championships in the shot put (41-11.25) and discus (122-3).

