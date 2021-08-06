High School Track and Field: Local athletes compete in national meets

An incoming Carlisle runner and a trio of Trinity athletes recently wrapped up the summer track and field schedule at national-level meets.
Top 3s for Alder
Incoming Carlisle transfer Vanessa Alder put together a pair of top-three finishes at the USATF National Junior Olympic Championships in Jacksonville, Florida.
The rising junior, representing Pinehurst, North Carolina’s Franklin Elite Athletics Track Club, ran to silver in the 15-16 age group’s 1,500-meter run July 30, finishing at 4:44.33, second only to the 4:41.01 posted by Arielle Mckenzie of Compton, California’s Pacific Coast Shockwaves. Alder followed it up with a third-place finish the next day in the 3,000-meter run at 10:48.39, trailing Sophia Arcuri of Chicago’s Sauganash Shockwaves (10:33.00) and Rylee Ferretti of Staten Island, New York’s Ocean Breeze Wave Runners (10:33.44).
Rossi wraps up in jumps
Trinity rising senior Tyler Rossi also competed at the USATF Junior Olympics. As a member of the Hershey Blaze club, Rossi finished 80th overall in the 17-18 age group long jump July 30 with a leap of 18 feet, 7.25 inches. Curtis Williams of Tallahassee Zoom Track in Florida won the event with a mark of 24-10.
As a junior, Rossi finished third in the District Three Class 2A long jump (21-2), third in high jump (6-0), 10th in triple jump (38-03.50).
Witkowski works in throws
Trinity rising senior Zaia Witkowski competed in three throwing events at the AAU Junior Olympics in Humble, Texas, throughout the week, finishing 65th overall in the age 17-18 discus (77-6), 68th in shot put (29-3.75) and 45th in javelin (74-3).
The Shamrocks rising senior finished seventh in the Class 2A shot put at districts (30-6.75) and 11th in discus (85-9).
Craig cracks top-30
Like his Trinity teammate, Ryan Craig competed in the throws at the AAU Junior Olympics. The rising senior finished 30th overall in the age 17-18 shot put (42-6) Wednesday in a series that saw improved marks with each attempt. He followed it up with a 36th-place finish in discus (122-3).
Craig capped his junior season with a pair of Class 2A seventh-place medals at the District Three championships in the shot put (41-11.25) and discus (122-3).
