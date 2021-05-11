Enjoying the journey: Military transfer, hurdler Zachary Denton making most of only season with Carlisle

“I feel like I’ve made amazing strides,” Denton said.

The two changes — mental and physical — are showing real payoff.

Denton torched the field Saturday, posting a 14.99 in the 110 hurdles. It was an eye-opening run that impressed his coaches and teammates. It also checked off a goal he’s had all season — to run a sub-15 race.

“This is a pretty big confidence boost because I went to Shippensburg [University for the Jack Roddick Invitational] and I kind of lost it with my nerves there, let it get to me,” he said. “So, coming here and being in the right mindset, willing to get into that, especially with huge things like districts and maybe even states coming up just gives me a lot of confidence.”

Denton’s confident he can make noise on the podium in this week’s Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships, which will be Saturday at Chambersburg High School, and next week’s District 3 championships back at Shippensburg University.

His goal is to make the state championships, also at SU, and now run faster than his new PR.

“I do wanna get [to states], I do wanna at least give a good showing,” Denton said. “That would be amazing for me to go to states as a sophomore and compete against the best in the state.”