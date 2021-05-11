Enjoying the journey: Military transfer, hurdler Zachary Denton making most of only season with Carlisle

It was easy for Zachary Denton to press.
He has only a few months left at Carlisle High School, so there are no do-overs. He has to make the most of this track and field season because there will be no more — here.
Don’t get it wrong, Denton is just a sophomore. His track and field career is still in its infancy. And he’ll be running at his next stop.
But his two-year sabbatical with the Thundering Herd ends this summer when his family moves to Vicenza, Italy. They’re shipping out because his father, Col. Mark Denton, will be stationed there to lead a battalion, Denton said. It’s the latest stop for a military family that began in Kentucky, where Denton was born, and has moved all over, including to Arizona and Germany.
“I’m a bit nervous. I do really like it here — the coaches have been great, I do enjoy it,” Denton said Saturday during Carlisle’s Stan Morgan Invitational. “But I’m looking forward to [Italy], see what they have there. … I am sort of very excited to travel to other countries and maybe compete with [Department of Defense] schools.”
The Dentons moved to Carlisle two years ago when Col. Mark Denton came to the U.S. Army War College as a student, then stayed this year to teach, Denton said. His mother, Teresa, is retired from the military.
And Denton, a sophomore who likes political science and is the eldest of four children (three sisters), is trying to make the most of his one full track season with head coach Ed Boardman’s Herd.
That’s why Denton was pressing early on. He wanted to accomplish so much in so little time.
Denton is a hurdler and jumper that first took to the sport in sixth grade in Arizona, where he lived before moving to Carlisle. He’s perhaps best in the 110 hurdles, where he shined Saturday and won the last race before the postseason begins.
But his first 110 hurdles time this season was a 16.6, he said. And it took a while to get that number to fall where he wanted it to be.
Two things led to the improved times.
First was dad, the colonel, consistently reminding him to slow down and relax.
“[My] dad said a lot, ‘Enjoy the journey,’” Denton said.
Second was a sizable change on the starting block Denton’s coaches had him make.
He recently began extending his back leg, which helped lengthen his back. He’s now more explosive off the block, although he said he’s still stronger in the middle of the race than at the start.
And he’s focused on being more relaxed before and during races.
“I feel like I’ve made amazing strides,” Denton said.
The two changes — mental and physical — are showing real payoff.
Denton torched the field Saturday, posting a 14.99 in the 110 hurdles. It was an eye-opening run that impressed his coaches and teammates. It also checked off a goal he’s had all season — to run a sub-15 race.
Carlisle sweeps the 100/110 hurdles. Zach Denton follows up Dyson with this win here. pic.twitter.com/psaN0oyTbO— Jake Adams (WEAR A MASK) (@jakeadams520) May 8, 2021
“This is a pretty big confidence boost because I went to Shippensburg [University for the Jack Roddick Invitational] and I kind of lost it with my nerves there, let it get to me,” he said. “So, coming here and being in the right mindset, willing to get into that, especially with huge things like districts and maybe even states coming up just gives me a lot of confidence.”
Denton’s confident he can make noise on the podium in this week’s Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships, which will be Saturday at Chambersburg High School, and next week’s District 3 championships back at Shippensburg University.
His goal is to make the state championships, also at SU, and now run faster than his new PR.
“I do wanna get [to states], I do wanna at least give a good showing,” Denton said. “That would be amazing for me to go to states as a sophomore and compete against the best in the state.”
Denton’s not a one-trick pony. He finished second in Saturday’s triple jump (42-11.75) and fourth in the long jump (19-6.5). He also runs the 300 hurdles, although the 110 appears to be his strength.
Denton is part of a Carlisle core that appears poised for a big month.
In recent years a team built around the distance events, the Herd’s strengths this season lie in the hurdles, the 4x100 relay and jumps, especially on the girls’ side.
The 4x100 girls relay team won handily at Stan Morgan, and each runner went on to have big days in their individual events. Alyssa Dyson won the 100 hurdles. Ella Boback won the long jump and lost gold in the 200 dash by .005 seconds. Ally Richwine won the triple and high jumps. And Rhyan Mitchell claimed silver in the long jump and high jump.
So, while the girls quartet makes its splash the next three weeks, Denton will continue to push his own pace as the clock ticks down on his short, but increasingly impressive, Carlisle career.
“It’s probably been my favorite year just having fun with people and doing something together. I think I’ve learned to appreciate it a lot more. It’s just been really fun.”
