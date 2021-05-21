District 3 Track & Field Notebook: Mechanicsburg's Hope McKenney kicks to PIAA 3200 berth; Cumberland Valley's Wade Shomper takes shot put bronze

SHIPPENSBURG — All of the speed work paid off for Hope McKenney.
The Mechanicsburg junior trailed by several strides entering the final lap of the Class 3A girls 3200 in Friday’s District 3 Track and Field Championships. But on the final turn at Shippensburg University, McKenney made her kick.
And it was a strong one.
BIG move (and bad camera work) by @GoMechanicsburg's Hope McKenney on the final turn to take fifth and secure an automatic bid to states in the 3A girls 3200. Runs about a 10:57. pic.twitter.com/3Sxar7zB3G— Jake Adams (WEAR A MASK) (@jakeadams520) May 21, 2021
McKenney fired past Dallastown’s Lydia Tolerico and crossed the finish line 1.5 seconds ahead, in 10:56.68, to finish fifth and secure the final automatic qualifying spot in the PIAA championships next week. Tolerico and Elizabethtown’s Madeline Quinn (seventh) ended up running a fast enough time to also qualify, but McKenney’s closing burst was proof of a season’s worth of effort.
“I’ve been doing a lot of speed work this season, more than I ever have before,” she said after stepping off the podium. “I jumped in on the 800, I’ve been on the 4x8 team. I’m just trying to get that fast turn over. I’ve been practicing all my dual meets on finishing hard because I knew in these meets that kick was gonna mean everything.”
Northeastern’s Margaret Carroll won gold in 10:59.97 in one of the last races of the first day of the district championships. It was an unusually quiet two-mile for Cumberland County, which typically fields several district championship caliber distance runners. No local runner in boys or girls, in either classification, finished inside the Top 3.
But McKenney put on arguably the best show on her last lap to clinch the goal she had for herself when the season began — make sates.
“I was a little worried with the first 200 in the last lap,” McKenney said. “But then that last 200, I just kind of trusted my training, and I knew what had to be done because I knew that Top 5 was where I had to be to ensure a spot into the state meet. And that’s been my goal this whole season. I was just like, I wasn’t gonna give up then — I had to go for it.”
Boiling Springs’ Katryn Yocum finished fourth in girls 2A with a 12:13.47 for the top local time in that race. Trinity’s Connor Pushart finished 10th in 10:55.15 in the boys 2A race, and Shippensburg’s Eli Spence led the 3A local contingent in 11th with a 9:47.00.
McKenney will be back in action Saturday in the 1600, where she’s seeded eighth. Teammate Olivia Walter is seeded fifth. The two are among the county’s best shots at district mile medals.
Shomper’s dream becomes reality
Cumberland Valley junior Wade Shomper made the most of his District 3 debut, earning bronze in the boys 3A shot put.
Shomper entered the day seeded fifth, with a realistic shot at finishing somewhere between third and fifth. And that’s exactly what he did.
“It feels like a dream come true, because losing my sophomore season I didn’t really know if I’d have a junior season,” he said. “So, it just feels great to compete and get a third place.”
Shomper’s best throw was a 49-2.75. He entered the day with a seed throw of 49-11, but several other competitors didn’t have their strongest days either.
Boys 3A shot put: @CVSDeagles junior Wade Shomper with a 49-0 on his second throw in the finals. pic.twitter.com/6tlQGkT3Qa— Jake Adams (WEAR A MASK) (@jakeadams520) May 21, 2021
“I’m feeling alright,” he said. “My best throw came off my fingers weird, so I feel like I could’ve gotten better. But third place is third place, I’m happy with it.”
Shippensburg senior Dalton Foore finished a hair behind Shomper for fourth, tossing a 49-2 that was nearly three feet farther than the toss he entered districts with.
Northern Lebanon’s Dylan Lambrecht won handily with a throw of 57-3.75.
Shomper now enters his first state championship.
“I’m excited, I’m ready to throw,” he said. “I wanna get at least 50 [feet], hoping I can. I think I can, I’m confident.”
Cramer, Edey share podium
A little back and forth never hurts Jacob Cramer and Spencer Edey.
The Shippensburg teammates battled each other in the boys 3A triple jump to finish second and third behind Penn Manor’s Kyle Murr (47.10.25).
Cramer posted a 45-9.75 on his last attempt to pass Edey by 3.5 inches and take silver. Cedar Cliff’s Diante Hammond’s 43-11 was good for fourth.
“Jumps felt good, especially the last one that I popped off that got me second place, put me ahead of this kid,” Cramer said, pointing at his teammate and laughing. "But, yeah, overall a good day.”
“I was really nervous coming in, I can’t lie,” Edey said. “Because it’s my first time here — well, it’s my first year doing track because we didn’t get last year. So, I was like, ‘This is a whole new experience for me.’”
Both qualified for the state championships, as did Hammond.
Spila snags silver
Trinity’s Anne Spila didn’t have a lot of time to rest Friday, with three events keeping her busy all evening.
But the extra workload only limited her a little. Spila finished second in the girls 2A high jump with a 4-10. She had to run the 100 hurdles prelims just before her final jump, which might have tired her out a little.
“It was OK. I felt like I could’ve done better, but I just didn’t have the height today,” Spila said. “I felt like everyone else did pretty well today, too, so that’s good.”
Greenwood’s Emma Rolston won the event with a jump of 5-0.
The senior added an 11th-place finish in the long jump (14-6.5). And she qualified for Saturday’s 100 hurdles finals with a 17.78 for the final spot.
Decker gets her icing
Northern senior Makayla Decker saved her best for last, posting consistently strong shot put throws between 33 and 35 feet.
The result was a bronze medal with a throw of 35-3.25. Governor Mifflin’s Annika Ermold won with a toss of 40-9.25.
“Feels great,” she said. “It’s been a great season. So, to finish it this way and keep going, it’s great.”
Decker called the day her “best series that I’ve ever had.” Now she’s on to states for the first time.
“It’s just the icing on the cake,” she said. “That was my goal, to make it to states. So, I’m here and I’m just gonna put my heart out for it.”
Making the cut
The following local runners qualified for Saturday's finals in the 100 dash:
- 3A boys: Syrell Burgos (East Pennsboro), 11.05.
- 3A girls: Jillian Sydnor (Shippensburg), 12.70.
- 2A boys: Maximilian Schlager (Trinity), 11.66.
- 2A girls: Kara Dale (Boiling Springs), 13.21; Reagan Eickhoff (Boiling Springs), 13.69.
The following local runners qualified for Saturday's finals in the 200 dash:
- 3A boys: Isaiah Houser (Shippensburg), 22.53.
- 3A girls: Ella Boback (Carlisle), 25.80.
- 2A boys: none
- 2A girls: Kara Dale (Boiling Springs), 27.44; Patrice Forcey (Camp Hill), 27.94.
The following local runners qualified for Saturday's finals in the 100 hurdles:
- 3A girls: Alyssa Dyson (Carlisle), 15.40, top seed.
- 2A girls: Anne Spila (Trinity), 17.78.
The following local runners qualified for Saturday's finals in the 110 hurdles:
- 3A boys: none
- 2A boys: Danny Britten (Trinity), 15.78.
