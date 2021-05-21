District 3 Track & Field Notebook: Mechanicsburg's Hope McKenney kicks to PIAA 3200 berth; Cumberland Valley's Wade Shomper takes shot put bronze

But McKenney put on arguably the best show on her last lap to clinch the goal she had for herself when the season began — make sates.

“I was a little worried with the first 200 in the last lap,” McKenney said. “But then that last 200, I just kind of trusted my training, and I knew what had to be done because I knew that Top 5 was where I had to be to ensure a spot into the state meet. And that’s been my goal this whole season. I was just like, I wasn’t gonna give up then — I had to go for it.”

Boiling Springs’ Katryn Yocum finished fourth in girls 2A with a 12:13.47 for the top local time in that race. Trinity’s Connor Pushart finished 10th in 10:55.15 in the boys 2A race, and Shippensburg’s Eli Spence led the 3A local contingent in 11th with a 9:47.00.

McKenney will be back in action Saturday in the 1600, where she’s seeded eighth. Teammate Olivia Walter is seeded fifth. The two are among the county’s best shots at district mile medals.

Shomper’s dream becomes reality

Cumberland Valley junior Wade Shomper made the most of his District 3 debut, earning bronze in the boys 3A shot put.