District 3 Track & Field Notebook: Facing first stiff challenge, Carlisle's Alyssa Dyson passes test with gold in 3A girls 100 hurdles

SHIPPENSBURG — Carlisle’s Alyssa Dyson had not been challenged all season.

So, when she saw out of the corner of her right eye a blur that was right alongside her, she knew she was in for a race.

The senior didn’t let the added pressure get to her, out-leaning York Suburban’s Olivia Kay by an eyelash — 15.29 to 15.31 — to win the gold in the Class 3A girls 100 hurdles Saturday in the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.

“I thought that it was [Garden Spot’s Bryna Kelly] right next to me, but it happened to be a girl in Lane 6,” Dyson said. “And I just tried to out-lean her at the end. And I did, I was just two hundredths ahead of her, so that was crazy.”

Dyson entered districts in the third of the 100 hurdles’ four heats with a 15.22 qualifying time, one of the favorites to win gold. In an effort to preserve energy, she ran a 15.37 in the preliminary race Friday, then followed up with a 15.40 to earn the top spot in Saturday’s final.

That’s where she opened up the throttle a little more.

“I’m feeling good,” Dyson said. “I feel like I could’ve done a little bit more, but that’s what states is for next weekend.”