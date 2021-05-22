District 3 Track & Field Notebook: Facing first stiff challenge, Carlisle's Alyssa Dyson passes test with gold in 3A girls 100 hurdles

SHIPPENSBURG — Carlisle’s Alyssa Dyson had not been challenged all season.
So, when she saw out of the corner of her right eye a blur that was right alongside her, she knew she was in for a race.
The senior didn’t let the added pressure get to her, out-leaning York Suburban’s Olivia Kay by an eyelash — 15.29 to 15.31 — to win the gold in the Class 3A girls 100 hurdles Saturday in the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
“I thought that it was [Garden Spot’s Bryna Kelly] right next to me, but it happened to be a girl in Lane 6,” Dyson said. “And I just tried to out-lean her at the end. And I did, I was just two hundredths ahead of her, so that was crazy.”
Dyson entered districts in the third of the 100 hurdles’ four heats with a 15.22 qualifying time, one of the favorites to win gold. In an effort to preserve energy, she ran a 15.37 in the preliminary race Friday, then followed up with a 15.40 to earn the top spot in Saturday’s final.
That’s where she opened up the throttle a little more.
“I’m feeling good,” Dyson said. “I feel like I could’ve done a little bit more, but that’s what states is for next weekend.”
The championship time is still not a PR, and Dyson thinks she has a sub-15 time in her still. She’ll get that chance next week in the PIAA championships, her last event as a high school hurdler where she hopes to at least make the semifinals.
“It feels crazy,” she said. “I can’t even believe it right now.
“Yeah, I’m really proud of myself. I’ve dropped a second almost, and I hope to drop more.”
Walter gives it her all
Mechanicsburg’s distance runners made strong final impressions during districts weekend.
One day after Hope McKenney’s impressive final kick to finish fifth in the girls 3A 3200 and qualify for states, teammate Olivia Walter followed a similar path to fourth in the girls 3A 1600.
Walter threw down a new PR of 5:00.97, beating her previous mark set at the Mid-Penn Championships a week ago by roughly five seconds. And it was her third and fourth laps — when she ran a 1:15.81 and 1:12.29, respectively — that sealed a fourth-place district medal and state qualifying spot.
“That third lap was really key,” Walter said. “I really started to feel it, but I knew I really want this. I want this more than anything else. And then that last lap, it was just everything I had left. … When it starts to hurt, that’s when you have to push.”
The past two weeks have completely altered her outlook on the season. Walter said she entered the year eyeing a 5:08 or 5:10 PR, which in some years, she found, would be enough to make the district podium in eighth.
But Mid-Penn’s a week ago changed her perspective and gave her new goals.
“And then last weekend I ran at Mid-Penn’s against quite a few of these girls, and I got second with a 5:06,” she said. “So, I was like, ‘Wow, if I can do that, what else can I do?’”
Pushed by a strong 3A field that was won by Wilson’s Caryn Rippey in 4:59.71, Walter is suddenly eyeing a sub-5 mile.
McKenney, for her part, finished ninth in the mile with a 5:14.12.
Myers flirts with D3 record
For Camp Hill’s Brody Myers, Saturday’s district championships felt like someone had turned back the clock.
The crowd was roaring, the competition level was high and he was back — while he would never admit it — dominating in his signature event: pole vault.
“It was great to come back and finally have a meet here again and finally come back into this environment,” Myers said.
The Lions’ senior cruised past the opposition — eradicating his seed measurement of 14-7 — as he cleared 15-0. His near record-clinching performance out-vaulted Schuylkill Valley’s Nathan Schaeffer by a whopping two inches. Eventually, Myers took a charge at the District 3 record but couldn't clear in his three attempts.
And to top it off, he shared the podium with fellow teammate and senior Matt Consiglio, who reached 11-0 and tied for eighth in the event.
“It was great. We had only a couple of vaulters this year and the pack really kind of thinned out,” Myers said. "It was just few a of us and they really put in the work and we’re really happy that we were able to get on the podium.”
Woodward all smiles
Trinity’s Adeline Woodward wanted to start her day positively, so she entered the girls 2A pole vault at 8-6. It’s an easy height for her, but that was the point.
Woodward cleared the bar easily and then cleared the next half dozen bars with matching ease.
The last one she cleared, 11-0, gave her District 3 gold.
“I was on the biggest pole I’d ever been on, so I was a little bit nervous,” she said. “So, I just thought about just going for it and all the stuff you’ve been training hard for. And then I went, and as I was going through I could see the bar below me. And I was like, ‘Oh, I got this,’ and I swung right up and made it.”
The freshman made an impressive debut Saturday, beating three seniors that followed her, including second-place Aliyah Hillman (10-6), of Fairfield.
Both will compete next week in the state championships as the district’s two qualifiers.
Barrett battles in discus
Northern’s Jon Barrett knew coming into Saturday’s district championships that he would go neck-and-neck with Northern Lebanon’s Dylan Lambrecht.
And that they did.
After a 150-0 first attempt and a scratch on his second go-around, Barrett said the pressure began to mount. But on his third attempt to reach the finals, it all clicked.
“I was able to pop out on 160 [feet] for my third throw to get me into finals,” Barrett said. “And then from my final throw, I was able to throw one 164-11 which was my best of the day, and I was actually the first at that point.”
Barrett’s 164-11 hurl would not hold, however, as Lambrecht squeaked by with a mere 3-inch advantage, crowning him a District 3 champion and Barrett striking silver.
Despite landing roughly 11 feet shorter of his seed Saturday, Barrett said he has his bar set high for next week’s state championships.
“I'd love to be able to get first or Top 3,” Barrett said. “And I would also like to hit 180. That’s the main goal.”
Quotables
Trinity’s Danny Britten on claiming boys 2A 110 hurdles: “It feels amazing. All the work throughout the whole season has paid off. I’m super excited to go to states.”
Camp Hill’s Jake Brungard on claiming silver in the boys 2A 400 with a new strategy: “It went good. I tried a new strategy of going out really hard off the blocks. I’d say it worked.”
Christian Eby contributed to this story
