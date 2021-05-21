District 3 Track & Field: Despite injury, Mechanicsburg's Annika Hummel saves best for last with pole vault gold

SHIPPENSBURG — Even when not at 100%, Annika Hummel showed she can still vault with the best of them.
The Mechanicsburg senior, who is battling a stress fracture in her planting foot, won pole vault gold Friday afternoon in the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Hummel did it with a flair for the dramatic.
She broke in a new pole when she and three other competitors reached the 12-foot bar, a risky move especially in a district championship.
The gamble paid off, though. Hummel gave the pole a test run, taking a cautious approach on her first attempt at 12-0. Then on her second attempt she failed to follow through properly.
That left her with one last chance. And she cleared the bar cleanly, matching her qualifying height and securing gold as the only vaulter Friday to top 12 feet.
“I mean, when you get into a meet like this with all the adrenaline and the heat, you just blow through poles,” she said after stepping off the podium. “I’ve never been on that one. And, I mean I was happy to be on it because it means good things when you’re going up poles.”
Hummel has not been able to practice normally for weeks, she said. A stress fracture in her left plant foot has limited her to drill work and lifting only. The only time she’s vaulted in practice was this week, because she didn’t feel she’d be ready for a district meet if she didn’t.
So, when she finally cleared that last bar to secure gold, it was “very relieving, super relieving,” she said.
“When I didn’t make it on my first try, I kind of had some doubts, but that’s kind of what gets me motivated,” she said.
Both the height and her finish are her best in the district championships. In 2019 as a sophomore, Hummel posted an 11-0 to finish fifth. She went on to place 15th in the PIAA championships the next week.
Two years later, after the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic, she’s a district champion.
“I would love to get that 12-3 bar [next week],” Hummel said. “I’m not sure what I’m seeded after that, but placing would be awesome. It’s more just have fun and have a good end to my senior season.”
She was not the only Wildcat to medal. Michaela Frey placed eighth with an 11-0.
“It was awesome,” Hummel said. “I was so happy for her — she PR’d today. It’s just been a tough season getting back into things, so it was really awesome to have her compete with me this year.”
Red Land’s Marlayna Concannon tied for fifth with an 11-0, good enough to grab the final state qualifying spot out of District 3.
