District 3 Track & Field: Despite injury, Mechanicsburg's Annika Hummel saves best for last with pole vault gold

SHIPPENSBURG — Even when not at 100%, Annika Hummel showed she can still vault with the best of them.

The Mechanicsburg senior, who is battling a stress fracture in her planting foot, won pole vault gold Friday afternoon in the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.

Hummel did it with a flair for the dramatic.

She broke in a new pole when she and three other competitors reached the 12-foot bar, a risky move especially in a district championship.

The gamble paid off, though. Hummel gave the pole a test run, taking a cautious approach on her first attempt at 12-0. Then on her second attempt she failed to follow through properly.

That left her with one last chance. And she cleared the bar cleanly, matching her qualifying height and securing gold as the only vaulter Friday to top 12 feet.

“I mean, when you get into a meet like this with all the adrenaline and the heat, you just blow through poles,” she said after stepping off the podium. “I’ve never been on that one. And, I mean I was happy to be on it because it means good things when you’re going up poles.”