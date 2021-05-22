District 3 Track & Field: Cumberland Valley girls 4x400 vaults to top of podium and new school record

SHIPPENSBURG — Four minutes flat.

All season long, the Cumberland Valley Eagles girls 4x400 relay crew has been vying to crack that time. At the Mid-Penn Championships, they came .05 seconds shy of that mark. At the Bruce Dallas Invitational in April, they ran a 4:01.83.

Come Saturday, in the District 3 Championships, they attained that goal. And they accomplished it in fashion, let alone on one of the biggest stages.

Merely trailing to J.P. McCaskey’s quartet in the first two legs of the girls 3A final, CV needed to make up some ground. That’s where Eagles’ junior Mia Boardman came into play, turning on the afterburners. CV never relinquished the lead after that.

“It felt really good. In my mind, I saw her [McCaskey’s Isabella Shertzer], and I just saw myself getting closer and closer to her right around the first straightaway,” Boardman said. “And I really told myself right down there, ‘OK, if you're gonna do it, do it now,’ and I did.”

The CV foursome kicked an impressive navigation of the track, clocking a time of 3:56.90. The time not only vaulted them atop the podium, jetted them to a state berth, but it also captured a new school record.