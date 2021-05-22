District 3 Track & Field: Cumberland Valley girls 4x400 vaults to top of podium and new school record

SHIPPENSBURG — Four minutes flat.
All season long, the Cumberland Valley Eagles girls 4x400 relay crew has been vying to crack that time. At the Mid-Penn Championships, they came .05 seconds shy of that mark. At the Bruce Dallas Invitational in April, they ran a 4:01.83.
Come Saturday, in the District 3 Championships, they attained that goal. And they accomplished it in fashion, let alone on one of the biggest stages.
Merely trailing to J.P. McCaskey’s quartet in the first two legs of the girls 3A final, CV needed to make up some ground. That’s where Eagles’ junior Mia Boardman came into play, turning on the afterburners. CV never relinquished the lead after that.
“It felt really good. In my mind, I saw her [McCaskey’s Isabella Shertzer], and I just saw myself getting closer and closer to her right around the first straightaway,” Boardman said. “And I really told myself right down there, ‘OK, if you're gonna do it, do it now,’ and I did.”
The CV foursome kicked an impressive navigation of the track, clocking a time of 3:56.90. The time not only vaulted them atop the podium, jetted them to a state berth, but it also captured a new school record.
“I mean, our coaches have been telling us this entire week, ‘Listen if any day's the day to break 4:00.00, it's this weekend,'” Sydney Manns said with a laugh, surrounded by her teammates. “‘We're like, 'OK then.’ So, we decided to just do that.”
On the boy’s side, the record-setting quartet of Luke Noss, Colson Cutting, James Jaisingh and David Williams also joined their fellow Eagles with placing gold medals around their necks.
The group paced the track at 3:20.94, besting Palmyra by .42 seconds. While they still garnered hardware, it wasn’t quite the outcome they had eyed. They said the weather and the lengths of running ran its course Saturday.
“I mean the day was exciting, we’re all pretty excited, but the heat obviously stinks,” said Cutting, CV’s second leg. “We tried to push through it, but we didn't hit the time we wanted. But we did what we had to do.”
“I felt like I ran kind of crappy to be honest,” Noss added. “I don't know, I just didn't feel that juice, that surge that I normally would. But I ran all right, but it was not one my best performances this year.”
The foursome also had a day bloated with individual competition as Cutting, Jainsingh and Williams all featured in the 400, Jaisingh and Williams taking 1-2, respectively.
"It feels good. It just feels really good finally being able to break 48 [seconds],” Jainsingh said following his 400-meter performance. “We’re always pushing each other in the races, so it feels good that we’re being rewarded. It’s definitely good to break 48. … This is just the start.”
“Especially all the tough training we do, we try to push the pace at practice, and it’s really good to see that all that extra effort really does pay off,” Williams said.
It was the same for the girls in some ways. Ebersole and Boardman finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 400 to qualify for states. They ran 57.50 and 57.62.
