District 3 Track & Field: Big Spring's Jack Shulenberger, Austin Long 'super excited' after finishing 3-4 in Class 3A javelin

SHIPPENSBURG — Jack Shulenberger and Austin Long know how special and rare this is.
One of the smaller Class 3A schools every year in track and field, Big Spring doesn’t typically send a large contingent to the PIAA championships. The Bulldogs rarely send multiple athletes from the same event.
But rarely does not mean never.
Shulenberger and Long, childhood friends who grew up playing football together, joined a select group of Bulldogs to medal in the javelin in the District 3 Track and Field Championships Saturday and qualify for the state meet.
Shulenberger finished third with a final throw of 173-3, and Long broke his PR entering the day at Shippensburg University by more than 6 feet with a toss of 169-7.
“It’s awesome. For Big Spring, and me and Austin, sending two kids — really, three kids to Mid-Penn’s, three kids to districts and now two kids to states — that’s, like, it doesn’t happen to send two kids to one event for states,” Shulenberger said. “So we’re pumped up and super excited to get third and fourth in districts. And we’re excited to go to states.”
“It’s really cool, because Jack and I have been best friends since we were little,” Long said. “Jack and I just push each other to do our best.”
Wilson senior Zak Elgogari fired a 178-10, nearly 11 feet beyond his season best, to win gold.
Friends but also competitors, Shulenberger has had Long’s number much of the season. The former won every dual meet of the season and was rarely bested by other throwers.
But it was Long who made the biggest impression first.
The senior looked locked in much of the morning and broke and reset his own PR more than once during the first flight and later the finals.
He capped it with his best throw early in the finals, after he’d already secured a district medal.
.@BulldogsBig's Austin Long with a really strong 169-7 in his first throw of the finals.
“I felt great coming into the day,” Long said. “I knew I was coming in 16th, so bottom of the barrel coming in, so I just did my best and threw 169.
“Before, I was coming in slow. I just picked it up, picked up speed and I was like, ‘You know what? I have nothing to lose here. I’m not worried about scratching.’ So I just let it all out there.”
Shulenberger got off to a slower start — literally.
The senior struggled to get his foot speed up in his early throws. He made up for it, to some degree, with solid form. But in order to hang onto his third-place seeding he had to put speed and technique together.
168-9 for @BulldogsBig's Jack Shulenberger on his third throw.
He was able to on his final throw.
“My last throw, I sped everything up and made it faster,” Shulenberger said. “So then I just put everything into it and I got where I needed to be. So, it was just a combination of my technique and footwork and just throwing it.”
Long proved to be a source of motivation.
“It was awesome watching Austin throw that PR,” said Shulenberger, more excited to celebrate his classmate than himself after stepping off the podium. “And I was having a bad day, and I was behind him and that never really happens. I usually am in front of Austin. And he was throwing PR’s and throwing good, and then he hit that 169.”
The medals are the culmination of three years throwing javelin.
At states in a week, the pair will not be favored to win gold. That honor belongs to one of the nation’s best, Tunkhannock’s Matthew Prebola, who bested Long and Shulenberger a few weeks ago at Carlisle’s Stan Morgan Invitational and posted a PR of 222-2 recently.
