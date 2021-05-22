District 3 Track & Field: Big Spring's Jack Shulenberger, Austin Long 'super excited' after finishing 3-4 in Class 3A javelin

Wilson senior Zak Elgogari fired a 178-10, nearly 11 feet beyond his season best, to win gold.

Friends but also competitors, Shulenberger has had Long’s number much of the season. The former won every dual meet of the season and was rarely bested by other throwers.

But it was Long who made the biggest impression first.

The senior looked locked in much of the morning and broke and reset his own PR more than once during the first flight and later the finals.

He capped it with his best throw early in the finals, after he’d already secured a district medal.

“I felt great coming into the day,” Long said. “I knew I was coming in 16th, so bottom of the barrel coming in, so I just did my best and threw 169.

“Before, I was coming in slow. I just picked it up, picked up speed and I was like, ‘You know what? I have nothing to lose here. I’m not worried about scratching.’ So I just let it all out there.”

Shulenberger got off to a slower start — literally.