District 3 Track & Field: Behind Dakota Arana's high jump gold, Shippensburg pulls out 3A boys team title

SHIPPENSBURG — Isaiah Houser hadn’t given a team title much thought.

But right before he and his teammates stepped on the Shippensburg University track for the closing 4x400 at Saturday’s District 3 Track and Field Championships, the Shippensburg senior learned his team were already a champions.

“We were up 12 points, so it really didn’t matter what we did there [for team score],” Houser said.

The Greyhounds had already clinched the team Class 3A boys championship. Houser and teammates Spencer Edey, Travis Bigham and Trae Kater then added to the victory with a fourth-place finish (3:28.20), qualifying for the PIAA championships in the 4x400 and finishing off the team title in style.

“Honestly, no,” Houser said when asked if he ever pictured being a state champ. “I didn’t think we were that good. Well, I knew we were good, but I just never really thought about it, honestly. I know we have a lot of individuals that are pretty good — we have two good jumpers, three, four sprinters and a good thrower. So, it was definitely possible, it just wasn’t on my mind at all, that’s for sure.”

Shippensburg won with 52 points, beating second-place Cumberland Valley by seven.

