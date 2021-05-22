District 3 Track & Field: Behind Dakota Arana's high jump gold, Shippensburg pulls out 3A boys team title

SHIPPENSBURG — Isaiah Houser hadn’t given a team title much thought.
But right before he and his teammates stepped on the Shippensburg University track for the closing 4x400 at Saturday’s District 3 Track and Field Championships, the Shippensburg senior learned his team were already a champions.
“We were up 12 points, so it really didn’t matter what we did there [for team score],” Houser said.
The Greyhounds had already clinched the team Class 3A boys championship. Houser and teammates Spencer Edey, Travis Bigham and Trae Kater then added to the victory with a fourth-place finish (3:28.20), qualifying for the PIAA championships in the 4x400 and finishing off the team title in style.
“Honestly, no,” Houser said when asked if he ever pictured being a state champ. “I didn’t think we were that good. Well, I knew we were good, but I just never really thought about it, honestly. I know we have a lot of individuals that are pretty good — we have two good jumpers, three, four sprinters and a good thrower. So, it was definitely possible, it just wasn’t on my mind at all, that’s for sure.”
Shippensburg won with 52 points, beating second-place Cumberland Valley by seven.
Houser helped the cause in the 200 with a fourth-place finish (22.21), qualifying for states as well. Before that, he and Bigham went 5-6 in the 400 with times of 49.31 and 50.41, respectively.
The ‘Hounds won with only one individual champ — junior Dakota Arana in the high jump.
Arana and James Buchanan’s Grant Ellis always enjoy their share of friendly competition in the high jump.
In last weekend’s Mid-Penn Championships, the pair went head-to-head, going 2-3, respectively, only trailing State College’s Conrad Moore. And this time around — without Moore in the picture — Arana took advantage, finding his way to the top of the podium and taking home a gold medal.
“It's amazing to come out here and jump against the amazing jumpers here in District 3,” Arana said. “Grant, he's one of my favorites to compete against and he just gave me the motivation to keep going.”
Arana cleared 6-6, two inches below his seed entering Saturday, which he notched at Mid-Penn's. Ellis, who has a season best of 6-10, finished an inch behind him at 6-5.
“I’m hoping to get Top 8 in states and I’m excited to see how I do. I’m ready,” Arana said.
On Friday, Shippensburg got early points from Dalton Foore in the shot put (fourth place, 49-2) and triple jump, with Jacob Cramer (45-9.75) and Spencer Edey (45-6.25) finishing second and third, respectively.
